Parma, OH

cleveland19.com

Extra police officers assigned to Massillon Middle School

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Additional police officers will be at Massillon Middle School Tuesday after officials were made aware of a threat on social media. Massillon police said they are investigating the Snapchat threat and are taking all proper precautions. Besides the school resource officer, there will be an...
MASSILLON, OH
cleveland19.com

Boil Alert issued for Brunswick and parts of North Royalton, Strongsville

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Water Department has issued the following boil advisory due to two large water main breaks and a power outage, according to a press release from the Cleveland Water Department. The Cleveland Water Department warned that disease-causing organisms may have entered the Cleveland Water system...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland man killed at gas station in city’s Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood; 2 women arrested

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man was fatally shot Monday at a gas station in the city’s Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood. The office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the man as Victor Simuel, 38, of Cleveland. Police received a ShotSpotter alert at 5 a.m. that gunshots were detected near East 130th Street and Buckeye Road. ShotSpotter is gunshot technology that informs police when shots are fired in specific areas.
CLEVELAND, OH
13abc.com

Two hospitalized in Erie County crash on Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a crash in Erie County that sent two to the hospital on Monday. OSHP says the crash occurred on Jan. 16 at approximately 1:44 p.m. on Mason Road near the intersection of Magill Road in Groton Township in Erie County.
ERIE COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Geauga County teen thwarts burglary by pointing mom’s gun at home intruder

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Geauga County mother is still on edge days after her teenage son had to stop a home intruder by pointing a gun at him. “Now I have cameras in my house which I’ve never wanted before and I never thought I’d have and I’m at work like with my phone propped up with cameras now watching my front door,” said Ashleigh Jarrett.
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Property tax deadline extended for Cuyahoga County residents

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County officials extended the deadline for residents to pay their property taxes. Cuyahoga County Treasury Department officials announced Tuesday the deadline has been moved from Jan. 26 to Feb. 9. The bills were mailed to more than 300,000 county residents. The funds collected from property...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Rocky River Senior Center introduces new social worker

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio -- The Rocky River Senior Center is introducing a new social worker, Mary Hildebrandt, LISW. She replaces Laurie Rokakis, who was highly respected at the center but wanted to move on. Hildebrandt said she was hired as a community outreach social worker. Her background and previous jobs...
ROCKY RIVER, OH

