Ohio witness says hovering disc-shaped object 'camouflaged' near power linesRoger MarshIndependence, OH
Cleveland Browns Hire Elite CoachOnlyHomersCleveland, OH
10 Cleveland Companies That Pay More Than $35 an HourEvan CrosbyCleveland, OH
Has Swenson's been misleading customers with "shrinkflation?"Jake WellsAkron, OH
Nice Cleveland Restaurant Located in The City’s Warehouse District Closed PermanentlyMadocCleveland, OH
Extra police officers assigned to Massillon Middle School
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Additional police officers will be at Massillon Middle School Tuesday after officials were made aware of a threat on social media. Massillon police said they are investigating the Snapchat threat and are taking all proper precautions. Besides the school resource officer, there will be an...
1 killed, another hospitalized in Lorain shooting: Police
Lorain police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called to the 1000 block of Tower Boulevard for several gunshots just before 3 p.m.
Mother leaves 3 young children alone in hotel room: Beachwood Police Blotter
At 10:35 p.m. Jan. 14, police charged a 30-year-old Rock Creek, Ohio, woman with child endangering after it was learned that she had left three children under the age of 5 unsupervised in a hotel room. The incident took place at the Embassy Suites, 3775 Park East Drive. Disturbance: Park...
Police: Woman attacked at red light in Akron
A motorist told police she was assaulted during a robbery attempt by a man while stopped at a red light on Monday in Akron.
Boil Alert issued for Brunswick and parts of North Royalton, Strongsville
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Water Department has issued the following boil advisory due to two large water main breaks and a power outage, according to a press release from the Cleveland Water Department. The Cleveland Water Department warned that disease-causing organisms may have entered the Cleveland Water system...
New programs help NE Ohio seniors with food, home repairs
Four new initiatives aimed at helping Northeast Ohio seniors with food, home repairs and transportation are part of a record $3.4 million investment in the region, according to the Western Reserve Area Agency on Aging.
Grand jury indicts woman accused of stabbing parents in North Ridgeville
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain County Grand Jury indicted a Lakewood woman accused of stabbing her mom and dad at their North Ridgeville home last December. Emily Deese, 34, was indicted on the charges of attempted murder, felonious assault, domestic violence and tampering with evidence. North Ridgeville police said...
Cleveland man killed at gas station in city’s Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood; 2 women arrested
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man was fatally shot Monday at a gas station in the city’s Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood. The office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the man as Victor Simuel, 38, of Cleveland. Police received a ShotSpotter alert at 5 a.m. that gunshots were detected near East 130th Street and Buckeye Road. ShotSpotter is gunshot technology that informs police when shots are fired in specific areas.
Two hospitalized in Erie County crash on Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a crash in Erie County that sent two to the hospital on Monday. OSHP says the crash occurred on Jan. 16 at approximately 1:44 p.m. on Mason Road near the intersection of Magill Road in Groton Township in Erie County.
New details on arrest of Parma school board member
The offense allegedly happened Sept. 8, court records show.
Geauga County teen thwarts burglary by pointing mom’s gun at home intruder
GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Geauga County mother is still on edge days after her teenage son had to stop a home intruder by pointing a gun at him. “Now I have cameras in my house which I’ve never wanted before and I never thought I’d have and I’m at work like with my phone propped up with cameras now watching my front door,” said Ashleigh Jarrett.
Multiple fire depts. from different states called for Ohio house fire
Multiple departments from different states are being called to the scene of a structure fire in Trumbull County.
Weekly Chatter: Another call for a MetroHealth investigation, casino tax revenue and campaign hype
We first reported last week that Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber had launched an investigation into former MetroHealth System CEO Dr. Akram Boutros’ bonuses after seeing media reports about the controversy. But Cuyahoga County Council also called on Faber to scrutinize the public hospital. In a Dec. 14...
Property tax deadline extended for Cuyahoga County residents
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County officials extended the deadline for residents to pay their property taxes. Cuyahoga County Treasury Department officials announced Tuesday the deadline has been moved from Jan. 26 to Feb. 9. The bills were mailed to more than 300,000 county residents. The funds collected from property...
U.S. Marshals offer reward for information on fugitive wanted for fleeing from Amherst police
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals are offering reward for information leading to the capture of a man accused of fleeing from Amherst police. John Liston, 39, is also wanted for a parole violation. According to the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, Liston is known to frequent the...
Cleveland man missing from care facility found: update
The Parma Police Department for Cuyahoga County has issued a missing adult alert for a Cleveland man.
Rocky River Senior Center introduces new social worker
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio -- The Rocky River Senior Center is introducing a new social worker, Mary Hildebrandt, LISW. She replaces Laurie Rokakis, who was highly respected at the center but wanted to move on. Hildebrandt said she was hired as a community outreach social worker. Her background and previous jobs...
Cleveland Clinic begins demolition of Cleveland Play House complex (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It’s all over for the historic Cleveland Play House complex in the city’s Midtown neighborhood. The Cleveland Clinic, which purchased the theater complex in 2009, obtained a demolition permit from the City of Cleveland on December 21 and started work this week to raze the three-story structure.
‘Car theft pandemic’ continues: What police believe motive is behind recent crime
A North Olmsted Mercedes Benz dealership, just the latest in what North Olmsted police Sgt. Matthew Beck is calling a "car theft pandemic."
Willoughby homeowners dealing with contractor-related property damage
Dawn Igarashi and Terri Sainto, of Willoughby, are still waiting for property repairs to be done for damage they said was caused by a snow-plowing contractor nearly a year ago
