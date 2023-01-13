ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Jeremy Renner's Condition 'Much Worse Than Anyone Knows'

Jeremy Renner's condition following his tragic snowplow accident is reportedly far more severe than previously reported. According to the Daily Mail, a friend of the actor said his injuries are much worse than feared and he "nearly bled out" and "almost died" as he waited for help to arrive. "It's...
buzzfeednews.com

Selena Gomez Revealed In A Video That Meryl Streep Is Joining “Only Murders In The Building”

Meryl Streep — yes, that Meryl Streep — will be joining the third season of Only Murders in the Building. Selena Gomez, who stars in the Emmy-winning murder mystery series, announced Streep’s role in a video on TikTok and Instagram. In the video, Gomez recorded herself and her costars Steve Martin and Martin Short during a break from filming Season 3.
buzzfeednews.com

The Time Has Come To Retire The “Glee” Curse

In 2009, a technicolor wonder premiered on Fox. Ryan Murphy’s show about a motley group of high school singers was bright and funny, with familiar archetypes of misfits and popular kids, plus an air of the ridiculous and a touch of the sweet. Fourteen years later we’re still talking about Glee — and about the sprawling cast of Hollywood newbies it launched to a nauseating stratosphere of fame.

Comments / 0

Community Policy