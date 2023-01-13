ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volunteers needed to bake, deliver birthday cakes to foster children

Queen Creek Independent
A thriving nonprofit in Arizona has a mission to bake and deliver birthday cakes to foster children and at-risk youth for their special day, and volunteers are needed.

“The birthday cake allows these children to have at least one special moment that is all about them,” according to a release from For Goodness Cakes.

“No baking experience required — everything from a box cake and can frosting to elaborately decorated. It is up to you. Bake one cake or endless in a month…you choose. We need you,” the release states.

For information, go to forgoodnesscakes.org or email leslie@forgoodnesscakes.org.

Queen Creek Independent

