Canyon Lake, TX

South San Antonio ISD wants to close several of their schools

South San Antonio ISD will hold a board meeting to discuss whether the district should close several of their schools. Former superintendent Abelardo Saavedra recommended the district close these schools back in 2017, but the decision was later reversed. Also, on the agenda, board members will discuss approving $5 million...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Families of Uvalde victims participate in MLK March in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Families of victims in the Robb Elementary School shooting traveled to San Antonio to participate in the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day March. This year, MLK Day hit differently for Brett Cross, the guardian of student Uziyah Garcia, who was among the 19 students killed in the shooting.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Let’s rodeo, San Antonio! Plan your 2023 rodeo.

It’s almost time for the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo, which means the return of some of the most beloved events of the year in the Alamo City. The rodeo is returning to the AT&T Center/Freeman Coliseum from Feb. 9-26. Tickets are already on sale. I love watching...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Travel Maven

This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Texas

From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner of Texas. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
AUSTIN, TX
KSAT 12

Virtual food bank launches to help pet rescue organizations across Texas

SAN ANTONIO – A virtual food bank that will help pet shelters in San Antonio and across Texas launched this week. Puppy Food Bank, which was formed in December, is now accepting monetary donations. The nonprofit organization will provide food supplies to “no-kill” pet rescue organizations, shelters and approved...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Ash Jurberg

Has Whataburger changed since it was acquired by an out-of-state corporation?

Whataburger is a Texas institution. The beloved Texan burger chain opened its first restaurant in Corpus Christi in 1950. The company moved its corporate headquarters to San Antonio in 2009 and now has almost 900 restaurants and 50,000 employees across 14 states. And while the company is still based in San Antonio, in June 2019, a majority stake in the company was sold to BDT Capital, a Chicago-based investment company.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

As Seen on SA Live - MLK Day of Service Show - Monday, January 16, 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, it’s our MLK Day of Service Show! We’re highlighting black-owned, local businesses and events featured throughout the year on SA Live. It’s part of DreamWeek - the Miss Black San Antonio beauty pageant. It promotes the awareness of African-American Heritage, provides personality development training for pageantry competitions and encourages higher academic and vocational goals.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Homeowner hopes to transform historic East Side home into dance studio

SAN ANTONIO – The owner of a historical East Side home is working to honor its history by transforming it into a small dance studio. The owner of the home on the corner of Cactus and Martin Luther King Drive said it has the best view of the Tower of the Americas and the Alamodome. Homeowner Alma Chavarria wants to share her view with the rest of the city.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

