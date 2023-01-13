ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

DAIS’ Legal Advocacy Program returns following hiatus due to COVID-19 pandemic

By Logan Reigstad
 4 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — After nearly three years on hold, Domestic Abuse Intervention Services has brought back its free walk-in Legal Advocacy Program at the Dane County Courthouse.

The program, which DAIS suspended amid the COVID-19 pandemic, resumed operations Friday afternoon. Legal advocates from DAIS will be available at the courthouse’s Legal Resource Center from noon to 4 p.m. on Fridays to provide information and support to people experiencing intimate partner violence or stalking, program manager Kianna Hanson said.

Advocates can help with things like restraining orders and family law information but are not attorneys so cannot provide legal advice, she said.

“We decided to start the legal clinic back up just to be a little bit more accessible for people to meet with us and also to try to reduce some of those barriers that individuals who are experiencing intimate partner violence face,” Hanson said. “The legal system can be a super confusing and intimidating system to navigate if someone’s never done it before and then when you take into consideration that they’re dealing with intimate partner violence on top of that, it can be very confusing.”

DAIS also has a helpline at 608-251-4445.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, there are resources available to help. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is open 24/7 at 800-799-7233. DAIS — Domestic Abuse Intervention Services — can be reached by phone at 608-251-4445, by text 24/7 at 608-420-4638 or online at abuseintervention.org .

