Wyoming State

sweetwaternow.com

Southeast Wyoming Expected to Receive Biggest Snow Impact This Week

SWEETWATER COUNTY — While Sweetwater County is expected to have light snow showers today through Wednesday, the southeastern portion of the state is bracing for moderate to heavy snow. The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) forecasts that central Wyoming, including South Pass, will see moderate impacts from yet another...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Why Are There Sea Shells In Wyoming?

As many of you who listen to my morning radio show know, I grew up on an island. It is a beautiful place full of shelly beaches. Not sandy beaches, but full of sea shells. In fact, Sanibel Island had been called one of the best shelling islands on earth.
WYOMING STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Officials close Interstate 80, Highway 30 from Cheyenne, Wyo. to Kearney, Neb.

SIDNEY - Two major roads in the southern Nebraska Panhandle closed at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night as a major winter storm slammed the area. Cheyenne County Sheriff Adam Frerichs says the Nebraska Department of Transportation advised both lanes of Interstate 80 and Highway 30 are closed from Cheyenne, Wyo. to Kearney, Neb.
CHEYENNE, WY
NewsTalk 95.5

Wyoming Wants Electric Car Sales Banned. Is Montana To Follow?

In an article from USA Today a few days ago, Wyoming lawmakers are aiming to ban sales of new electric cars in the state. Fossil Fuels Are The Best Fuels Because... Workers!. According to a group of Wyoming lawmakers, electric vehicles hinder the state's ability to trade with other states. I'm not clear on how that works, but I'm not a career politician.
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

Winter Blast to Usher in Frigid Temps in Southeast Wyoming, Nebraska Panhandle

Southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle will have to deal with a host of winter weather this week. According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, there will be heavy snow tonight into Wednesday, strong winds in the wind-prone areas of southeast Wyoming Wednesday night into Thursday which could impact travel, and very cold overnight lows each morning from Thursday through Saturday.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Dave Simpson: They’re Off And Running In Cheyenne

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A resolution to ban electric car sales in Wyoming by 2035?. Oh, yeah. The exact opposite of California’s ban on internal combustion engine vehicles by 2035. Looks like the legislative session that got underway last week will not disappoint. Buckle...
CHEYENNE, WY
wyo4news.com

Please do not ‘rescue’ livestock guardian dogs

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Everyone loves dogs. But some dogs are not pets. Over the years, livestock guard dogs have become an increasingly popular, and non-lethal, tool in livestock management. Ranchers in Wyoming depend on these special breeds to protect their livestock from predators. But every year across the...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
mybighornbasin.com

Bighorn Basin Reservoirs Will Be Filled to the Brim in 2023

After years of below-average inflow, all four reservoirs in the Bighorn Basin are anticipated to be at or above their 30-year-average water levels by summer, thanks to ample precipitation over the last few months. The Bureau of Reclamation released its first snowmelt forecast for 2023 on Friday, Jan. 13. In...
K2 Radio

10 Perfectly Acceptable Excuses For Being Late In Wyoming

If there's one thing I hate, it's being late for something. As a matter of fact, if I'm not 5 minutes early, I consider that being late. I think I get that trait from my Grandpa, you knew you had to be ready to go when he was ready or else you were getting left behind. Is his book of reasoning, there is no good reason to be late. The older I get, the more and more I understand. If you were the cause of him not being on-time, you'd know it.
WYOMING STATE
101.9 KING FM

Southeast Wyoming Could Get Six To Eight Inches Of Snow

Some of the snowfall projections are a little uncertain at this point, but some areas of southeast Wyoming could get over 8 inches of snow by Wednesday evening. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency posted the following on its website on Tuesday morning:
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Wyoming Woman Rides Mustangs Coast To Coast

Just a few generations ago the only way to get cross country was by horse, or walking. With today's modern transportation, who would want to ride a horse cross country, and why?. Lisanne Fear of Sublette County Wyoming, that's who. She recently took 5 wild mustangs cross country on the...
SUBLETTE COUNTY, WY

