Read full article on original website
Related
Sheridan Media
Governor Gordon Appoints Interim State Forester
Governor Mark Gordon has announced the appointment of Kelly Norris as Interim State Forester. Kelly is moving into the role due to the retirement of Bill Crapser, who served as the State Forester for 19 years. Gordon thanked Crapser for his many years of service with the Wyoming State Forestry, and said his leadership and expertise have made Wyoming a national model for responsible forest management.
Sheridan Media
Wyoming High School All-State Music Event Taking Place In Sheridan
There’s music in the air and it’s coming from Sheridan High School. Several hundred Wyoming High School musicians and choir singers are in Sheridan for the annual All-State Music Event. Sheridan hosts this year, because it was its turn in the 8-year rotation. Performers were selected via recorded...
Sheridan Media
Kinskey Addresses Property Tax Relief From Legislative Session
State Senator Dave Kinskey (R-Sheridan) gave the first of many weekly updates with Sheridan Media from the State Legislative Session in Cheyenne this past week, and he discussed one of the issues that many in the state are concerned with-property tax relief. Kinskey explained an idea from a former lawmaker...
Sheridan Media
Law Enforcement Informing Truckers About The Signs Of Human Trafficking
Truckers are just one of many that human traffickers target for their illegal business, but law enforcement officials are getting them to their side with education. The Truckers Against Trafficking Campaign started in 2009 and recently troopers with the Wyoming Highway Patrol were at various Wyoming truck stops to hand out education material on how to recognize the signs of human trafficking.
Comments / 0