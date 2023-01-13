ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Kansas State’s long snapper announces return to Wildcats with hilarious post

By Kellis Robinett
The Wichita Eagle
 4 days ago

Few, if any, Kansas State football fans were on the edge of their seat waiting to learn if Randen Plattner intended to return to the Wildcats as a “super senior” next season. But that didn’t stop the long snapper from making an announcement about his future plans this week.

Turns out, Plattner has decided to stay in school for one more year of special teams duty. And he shared his decision in a humorous way that will be remembered more than the announcements from many of his high profile teammates.

Leave it to the long snapper to share Kansas State’s most entertaining social media post of the month.

“Wildcat Nation, what a special season to be a part of,” he wrote. “I will cherish every part of the 2022 season and I am blessed to be a part of such a special group of guys. With that being said, ‘Ya know a lot of people go to college for seven years.’ I’m not gonna be a doctor, but I’m having a great time. Let’s do it again.”

Believe it or not, Plattner could be a valuable addition to the K-State football team next season. He has served as the squad’s primary long snapper on field goals and punts for each of the past two seasons without making any mistakes.

That type of consistency will help the Wildcats as they look to move forward without kicker/punter Ty Zentner next season.

His long hair, sense of humor and postgame celebrations should also once again be a hit in the locker room.

Like he said in his announcement, he is staying in school to have a great time.

