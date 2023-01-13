Read full article on original website
Related
KPLC TV
7News revisits 30-year-old Jane Doe case in Vinton
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Over 30 years later and the hunt for a killer continues. 7News investigates the murder of a woman and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Office’s efforts to identify her and a possible suspect. “On December 22, 1991, the sheriff’s office received a call from the...
Arrest made after man allegedly shoots gun at landlord’s home in Acadia Parish
ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) A second suspect is now in custody following a string of drive-by shootings in Acadia Parish. Skylar Lejune, 20 and Skyla Stutes, 22 have been arrested and face multiple charges. Sheriff KP Gibson says through an investigation both suspects were found to be connected. “In the first incident our suspects left […]
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help in Two Vehicle Burglary Investigations in Sulphur
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help in Two Vehicle Burglary Investigations in Sulphur. Detectives with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating two vehicle burglaries in Sulphur. One vehicle burglary occurred in the 1800 block of North Claiborne Street between January 4 at noon and January 12 at 4:30 pm. The other vehicle burglary happened in the 400 block of W M Perkins Road between January 14 at 9 pm and January 15 at 10:30 am.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 16, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 16, 2023. Connie Lynn Dorre, 46, Sulphur: Domestic abuse. John Luther Touchet, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia. Lindsey Renee Touchet, 39, Crowley: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of a...
Person of interest sought in juvenile fatal shooting on Malapart Road
LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Crime Stoppers need help locating the man who they say is a person of interest in the Nov. 2022 fatal shooting on Malapart Road. Authorities said they located the body of a juvenile Hispanic male on Nov. 11, 2022. in the middle of the roadway. Video surveillance from cameras nearby […]
fox4beaumont.com
On the Run seeks your help in finding fugitive felon with multiple charges
JEFFERSON COUNTY — UPDATE: As of January 9th suspect is in custody. In this week's On the Run report, Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens is looking for a Beaumont man she says could pose a threat to the public, based on the crime he's already accused of committing. Angel...
VIDEO: Police respond to bomb threat at Lafayette High School
Lafayette Police are on the scene at Lafayette High School due to a possible bomb threat at the school.
UPDATE: Arrest made in Lafayette High incident
Lafayette High had again been evacuated because of a threat on social media. The all-clear was given around 10:30 a.m.
Family of Lafayette murder victim speaks on suspect’s long criminal history
Michelle Breaux, Meagan Goins' mother-in-law, who is not related to the suspect, said Goins was a giving person who didn't deserve what happened to her.
VIDEO: Abbeville man arrested after five hour standoff with police
Riderick Rice, of Abbeville, was arrested Monday after a standoff with Abbeville and Vermilion police.
Opelousas man indicted in October slaying
Easton Shelvin Jr. was indicted by a St. Landry Parish grand jury on a charge of second-degree murder.
Authorities searching for 61-year-old man last seen in Opelousas
The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office (SLPSO) is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 61-year-old man.
kalb.com
DeRidder man arrested after 4-week-old baby hospitalized
DERIDDER, La. (KALB) - A DeRidder man was arrested after the DeRidder Police Department received a call about a 4-week-old infant in a hospital that appeared to have been abused. Detectives spoke with Giovanni Beltran, 27, who was later was arrested and charged with second degree cruelty to a juvenile....
Law enforcement searching for suspects accused of leading Orange County constable on chase in stolen truck
VIDOR, Texas — Law enforcement in Orange County are searching for the suspects who led them on a chase in a stolen truck. It happened Friday, January 13, 2023. Constable Matt Ortego was in the 1100 block of Orange Street when he saw a white F350 pulling a livestock trailer around 9:40 p.m.
Louisiana teen in custody, facing charges after chase involving stolen truck ends in wreck in Beaumont
FANNETT, Texas — A 15-year-old from Louisiana is facing charges after a chase involving a stolen truck ended in a crash in Beaumont. It happened early Sunday morning. Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 10000 block of Jonathan Court in Fannett after receiving a call about a suspicious person around 3:25 a.m.
KPLC TV
Patients of Dr. Armand Grimshaw confused whether OB-GYN practice is closing
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - No doubt it’s upsetting to go to a doctor and find out the office seems to have closed. Patients of OB-GYN Dr. Armand Grimshaw are apparently in that dilemma. Some patients who went to their appointments found this sign on the door “Practice closed....
KPLC TV
Over $3 million granted to West Calcasieu Port for Hurricane Laura relief
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Over $3 million in Hurricane Laura relief funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is coming to southwest Louisiana, according to a press release from Senator Bill Cassidy. The grant, totaling $3,127,639.55, will be going to the West Calcasieu Port in Sulphur. The money...
Louisiana man arrested after 4-week-old hospitalized with injuries
A man has been arrested after a 4-week-old infant was hospitalized with serious injuries.
St. Landry deputies searching for missing man
James Ronnie Bourque, 61, was last seen at 11 a.m. on January 11 at the Copper Crowne Equestrian Center, which is located at 5180 La. 182 in Opelousas.
Lafayette police officer shoots suspect after chase in Guilbeau Road shooting
Following a shooting on Guilbeau Rd., police found one victim at the scene.
Comments / 2