ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calcasieu Parish, LA

Comments / 2

Related
KPLC TV

7News revisits 30-year-old Jane Doe case in Vinton

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Over 30 years later and the hunt for a killer continues. 7News investigates the murder of a woman and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Office’s efforts to identify her and a possible suspect. “On December 22, 1991, the sheriff’s office received a call from the...
VINTON, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help in Two Vehicle Burglary Investigations in Sulphur

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help in Two Vehicle Burglary Investigations in Sulphur. Detectives with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating two vehicle burglaries in Sulphur. One vehicle burglary occurred in the 1800 block of North Claiborne Street between January 4 at noon and January 12 at 4:30 pm. The other vehicle burglary happened in the 400 block of W M Perkins Road between January 14 at 9 pm and January 15 at 10:30 am.
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 16, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 16, 2023. Connie Lynn Dorre, 46, Sulphur: Domestic abuse. John Luther Touchet, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia. Lindsey Renee Touchet, 39, Crowley: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of a...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kalb.com

DeRidder man arrested after 4-week-old baby hospitalized

DERIDDER, La. (KALB) - A DeRidder man was arrested after the DeRidder Police Department received a call about a 4-week-old infant in a hospital that appeared to have been abused. Detectives spoke with Giovanni Beltran, 27, who was later was arrested and charged with second degree cruelty to a juvenile....
DERIDDER, LA
KPLC TV

Over $3 million granted to West Calcasieu Port for Hurricane Laura relief

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Over $3 million in Hurricane Laura relief funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is coming to southwest Louisiana, according to a press release from Senator Bill Cassidy. The grant, totaling $3,127,639.55, will be going to the West Calcasieu Port in Sulphur. The money...
SULPHUR, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy