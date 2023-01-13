ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady talks playoff urgency, Monday night matchup vs. Cowboys

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The stage is set for another prime-time matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys, this time with playoff stakes.

After beating the Cowboys in Week 1 each of the past two seasons, the Bucs are set to host Dallas in Monday night’s wild-card round, hoping to make it three and a row by moving on to the next round.

Bucs quarterback Tom Brady has had plenty of success in the playoffs throughout his legendary career, and has never lost to the Cowboys, either. Even so, he knows that it’ll take a full team effort Monday night to keep both streaks alive, as well as their Super Bowl hopes:

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more.

