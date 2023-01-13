ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

98.3 The KEY

Can You Help Kennewick Police Find 2 Tool Thieves from Lowes?

The Kennewick Police Department needs your help in identifying two thieves from a local store. The Kennewick Police are asking for help in identifying two men that stole multiple Dewalt tools from a local store. A person in the Facebook comment section identified the store as Lowes saying "It’s Lowe’s just say the store." It is hard to tell exactly what tools were taken but there are obviously bright yellow DeWalt logos on the boxes.
KENNEWICK, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Suspect in Pasco murder released from jail on personal recognizance

PASCO, Wash.- Joe Garza, the 56-year-old man charged with the November 6 murder of 24-year-old Breanna Gooldy has been released from jail. According to Benton-Franklin Superior Court documents Garza was released on his own recognizance on January 12. Garza’s personal recognizance release means he did not have to post bail...
PASCO, WA
97 Rock

Southbound 395 Blocked by Broken Truck in Kennewick

(Kennewick, WA) -- Southbound US Highway 395 was blocked for about an hour after a big-rig semi truck broke down at the intersection of the highway and West 7th Avenue in Kennewick Tuesday morning around 9:15am. The Washington State Patrol says the truck could not move on it's own, so authorities had to call for a heavy duty tow. Traffic was backed up due to the intersection being blocked, though some drivers were able to get around the obstruction by entering a bicycle shop parking lot. They then were able to drive past the stopped truck.
KENNEWICK, WA
FOX 11 and 41

WSP remembers Trooper who died helping motorcyclist near Grandview

GRANDVIEW, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol posted in memory of Trooper Raymond Hawn on the 33-year anniversary of his death, remembering the then 47-year-old who died after being hit by a car while on the job January 17, 1990. Hawn grew up in Yakima after being born in...
GRANDVIEW, WA
nbcrightnow.com

WSP looking for driver who rolled car, left passenger near Toppenish

TOPPENISH, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers responded to a single car rollover that turned into a personal injury hit and run shortly after 3:50 p.m. on January 15. Trooper Chris Thorson says that the WSP is still "actively looking" for the driver of the car. According to the WSP...
TOPPENISH, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Charges are being filed in jail riot

PENDLETON – Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan says his agency is recommending the district attorney’s office file charges for riot against about 12 people housed in the 800 Dorm at the Umatilla County Jail who caused a disturbance there about three weeks ago. He said the trouble began...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
Big Country News

Pasco driver arrested for going 139 MPH

PASCO - According to the Washington State Patrol, Trooper Mata arrested the driver of this car for speeding, 139 mph in the 70 zone on I-182 near MP 10 in Pasco. He was booked into the Franklin County Jail for reckless driving. The Washington State Patrol reminds drivers to always...
PASCO, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Accused child rapist pleads guilty

RICHLAND, Washington -The Benton County Prosecutor’s Office reports Matthew Lowe of Richland pleaded guilty of second- and third-degree rape of a child, sexual exploitation of a minor and possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Lowe came to the attention of police in 2018 after...
RICHLAND, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Walla Walla woman identified after fatal crash

WALLA WALLA, Wash. – A Walla Walla woman has been identified after a fatal crash near the city Monday afternoon. It happened on SR 12 and Smith Road, about five miles east of Walla Walla City limits. According to the Washington State Patrol, Deborah Backous, 68, was driving her vehicle going west just before 4:30 p.m. when she drove off...
WALLA WALLA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Crash in Kennewick partially blocks intersection

KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. 8:24 a.m. According to Kennewick Police the scene is now clear and the intersection of Deschutes and Kellogg is reopened for traffic. Kennewick Police are on the scene investigating a two-car crash at the intersection of W. Deschutes Avenue and Kellogg St. The crash is partially blocking...
KENNEWICK, WA
