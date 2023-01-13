Read full article on original website
DUI Crash, Retail Thieves Keep Kennewick Cops Busy
A Pasco man is in jail for a DUI crash, and two retail theft suspects sought. Early Tuesday morning, just before 2 AM, a driver failed to negotiate a turn in just off of Chemical Drive and plowed his car into a fence. Kennewick Police say the 33-year-old man, whose...
Can You Help Kennewick Police Find 2 Tool Thieves from Lowes?
The Kennewick Police Department needs your help in identifying two thieves from a local store. The Kennewick Police are asking for help in identifying two men that stole multiple Dewalt tools from a local store. A person in the Facebook comment section identified the store as Lowes saying "It’s Lowe’s just say the store." It is hard to tell exactly what tools were taken but there are obviously bright yellow DeWalt logos on the boxes.
Suspect in Pasco murder released from jail on personal recognizance
PASCO, Wash.- Joe Garza, the 56-year-old man charged with the November 6 murder of 24-year-old Breanna Gooldy has been released from jail. According to Benton-Franklin Superior Court documents Garza was released on his own recognizance on January 12. Garza’s personal recognizance release means he did not have to post bail...
Deputies Nab Car Thieves And Prowler Using Car Jack In Break In
Benton County Deputies were busy over the weekend, with vehicle thefts, DUI and a weird car prowl. Suspect tries using a strange item to break into a car. Benton County Deputies found an usual method being used to try to break into a car. But first, two juveniles were arrested...
Southbound 395 Blocked by Broken Truck in Kennewick
(Kennewick, WA) -- Southbound US Highway 395 was blocked for about an hour after a big-rig semi truck broke down at the intersection of the highway and West 7th Avenue in Kennewick Tuesday morning around 9:15am. The Washington State Patrol says the truck could not move on it's own, so authorities had to call for a heavy duty tow. Traffic was backed up due to the intersection being blocked, though some drivers were able to get around the obstruction by entering a bicycle shop parking lot. They then were able to drive past the stopped truck.
WSP remembers Trooper who died helping motorcyclist near Grandview
GRANDVIEW, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol posted in memory of Trooper Raymond Hawn on the 33-year anniversary of his death, remembering the then 47-year-old who died after being hit by a car while on the job January 17, 1990. Hawn grew up in Yakima after being born in...
Watch police dash-cam video when 14-year-old suspect rams Kennewick patrol car
The Range Rover had been stolen in Kennewick two days earlier.
DUI Accident at Same Richland Pole Where 3 Died One Year Ago
Another late-night DUI crash happened this weekend in Richland Washington at the same pole where 3 people died almost a year ago. Dejavu in Richland Washington with DUI Crash on G-Way and Jadwin. Early Sunday morning (1/15/23) Richland Police got reports of an accident on George Washington Way in Richland...
WSP looking for driver who rolled car, left passenger near Toppenish
TOPPENISH, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers responded to a single car rollover that turned into a personal injury hit and run shortly after 3:50 p.m. on January 15. Trooper Chris Thorson says that the WSP is still "actively looking" for the driver of the car. According to the WSP...
Charges are being filed in jail riot
PENDLETON – Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan says his agency is recommending the district attorney’s office file charges for riot against about 12 people housed in the 800 Dorm at the Umatilla County Jail who caused a disturbance there about three weeks ago. He said the trouble began...
Broken down semi blocking US 395 and 7th Ave. in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. – A broken down semi is blocking southbound US 395 and 7th Avenue in Kennewick. It happened after 9 a.m. as the semi hauling lumber was turning from 7th Avenue onto US 395. At this time, both lanes of traffic going southbound are blocked due to the broken down semi. It is unknown when the roadway will be...
Pasco driver arrested for going 139 MPH
PASCO - According to the Washington State Patrol, Trooper Mata arrested the driver of this car for speeding, 139 mph in the 70 zone on I-182 near MP 10 in Pasco. He was booked into the Franklin County Jail for reckless driving. The Washington State Patrol reminds drivers to always...
Accused child rapist pleads guilty
RICHLAND, Washington -The Benton County Prosecutor’s Office reports Matthew Lowe of Richland pleaded guilty of second- and third-degree rape of a child, sexual exploitation of a minor and possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Lowe came to the attention of police in 2018 after...
Pasco murder suspect released from Franklin County Jail on written promise
KENNEWICK, Wash. – The murder suspect in the Breanna Gooldy case has been released from jail. It’s been more than two months since the youngest of the Gooldy sisters, 24-year-old Breanna, died. She was found November 6, 2022, outside after a frigid night in Pasco. She was wrapped in just a few wet blankets and a wet shirt. The man...
Walla Walla woman identified after fatal crash
WALLA WALLA, Wash. – A Walla Walla woman has been identified after a fatal crash near the city Monday afternoon. It happened on SR 12 and Smith Road, about five miles east of Walla Walla City limits. According to the Washington State Patrol, Deborah Backous, 68, was driving her vehicle going west just before 4:30 p.m. when she drove off...
5 people charged after 7 stolen cars and $100K artifact collection seized in Tri-Cities
Investigators said they also found meth and “counterfeit oxycodone pills” suspected of containing fentanyl.
UPDATE: ‘Stable, loving, family guy’ found after 2 days missing in Tri-Cities
“He just wouldn’t torment all of us this way.”
Crash in Kennewick partially blocks intersection
KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. 8:24 a.m. According to Kennewick Police the scene is now clear and the intersection of Deschutes and Kellogg is reopened for traffic. Kennewick Police are on the scene investigating a two-car crash at the intersection of W. Deschutes Avenue and Kellogg St. The crash is partially blocking...
Odd radar signal is detected in Eastern Washington. Can you solve the mystery?
A uniform, circular burst was detected near Benton City.
A Tri-Cities woman was left outside in the bitter cold. Prosecutors say it’s murder
She was found wrapped in two damp blankets and a curtain.
