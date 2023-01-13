ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huge Solar Flare Unleashed After Massive Explosion on the Sun

A wild, massive explosion on the sun has resulted in an extreme solar flare that originated on a new sunspot on Monday, Jan. 9. According to reports, the solar flare occurred at 1:50 p.m. ET after an X1.9-class sun storm resulted in a momentary but intense radio blackout. According to a statement from the U.S. Space Weather Prediction Center at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, it affected parts of South America, Central America, and the Pacific Ocean.
