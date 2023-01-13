Out-of-State Alumni- Butler, Adrian, Hume, Rich Hill, Appleton City, Drexel, Archie.. 2nd Graders need your help.

Read full article on original website
Melvin Leroy Jones, age 92, of Adrian
Melvin Leroy Jones, 92, of Adrian, MO, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023 on his farm. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM at the Atkinson Funeral Home in Adrian, with a visitation from 12:00-1:00 PM. Masonic services will be at 11:45 am before the visitation. Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church in Adrian, PO Box 125, Adrian, MO 64720.
Disabled Veterans Information
The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter #67 Service Officer will be at the Bates County January 18, 2023 from 10:00 AM t0 4:00 PM to assist veterans in applying for their benefits. If you have any questions please called Darrel Rogers at 816-738-4536. The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter #67...
7 Kansas City Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a Month
Kansas City, Mo. - The Kansas City area generally enjoys a cost of living that's a little lower than much of the rest of the country. However, if you ask a lot of renters in the metro, they might tell you otherwise.
New Livingston County Most Wanted
A Kansas City Man who is a registered Sex Offender is added to the Livingston County Most Wanted list. Thirty-year-old Kegan S Swartz is wanted for alleged probation violation from an original conviction for Failure to Register as a sex offender. Alleged violations include: Residency, Employment, Association, and Special Conditions – by not paying costs. Bond is set at $20,000.
New Wood & Steel Coaster at Missouri Theme Park Stands 74 Ft High
A new (but not original) roller coaster is coming to World of Fun in Kansas City taking riders on a 2,428-foot journey. What I mean about almost original is that the Zambezi Zinger roller coast is a remake of a coaster that used to be in service. The old coaster was part of the Zambezi Adventure Safaris which went out of business just before the turn of the century. According to worldsoffun.com,
More cities consider additional marijuana sales tax Tuesday
Independence, Lee’s Summit, Blue Springs, North Kansas City and Smithville all have discussions about a local marijuana sales tax on their city council or board of aldermen agendas tonight.
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas “Outraged” By Missouri’s Attorney Generals Office Suing to Block Student Loan Debt Forgiveness
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas speaks at a news conference Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in front of the former home of baseball great Satchel Paige in the Santa Fe neighborhood of Kansas City, Mo. City officials announced the selection of a local group to restore the historic building. (Shelly Yang/The Kansas City Star via AP)
Police seeking surveillance in Blue Springs home invasion, Independence shooting and police chase
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Police are asking the public to check their surveillance video after a home invasion and police chase that wound through several areas of eastern Jackson County, Missouri. Blue Springs police said this started as a home invasion. Officers were dispatched to the 9000 block of...
2 joints with JoCo ties make Food Network’s ’50 States of BBQ’
Two beloved KC barbecue spots with Johnson County locations have landed on Food Network’s “50 States of Barbecue” list this year. The television network’s list aims to find “the best barbecue joints in every U.S. state,” and both the ones named for Kansas and Missouri have franchises for Johnson County barbecue lovers to sample.
Pet of the Day: Dino
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Meet Dino! Dino is a 2 ½-year-old Pit Bull/Boxer mix. Dino is all wiggles! This 2-year-old boy LOVES affection and especially ear scratches. He is a treat-motivated boy who is eager to please and ready to steal your heart!. Dino is AMAZING on a...
Is This Really a Black Wolf That Was Spotted Near Kansas City?
I am still asking myself how this is possible. There's a video that appears to show a real black wolf near the Kansas City area. I've narrowed this down to a couple of possibilities and have the video you can watch and decide for yourself. I'm not certain on the...
Police raided a terminally ill patient's hospital room for THC vape pen
The Kansas City police raided a terminally ill patient's hospital room for a THC vape pen and THC ointment. @jadetalkscrime TERMINALLY ILL PATIENT HOSPITAL ROOM RAIDED FOR VAPE PEN AND SALVE #truecrimejade#truecrimeclan#jadetalkscrime#truecrime#crimetok#truecrimenews#truecrimetiktok#tiktoktruecrime#gregbretz♬ [News coverage] Inorganic: Flat: 12(1011945) - 8.864Greg Bretz is a 69 year old man who is hospitalized and in his final stages of terminal, inoperable cancer. He most often lies "flat on his back" in his hospital bed and can't stand up without being assisted. His doctor in the hospital advised him "to do whatever he wants to alleviate his excruciating pain because there is nothing left that medical science can do for him."
Suspected drunk driver charged in Overland Park crash that left woman dead
Alexander Grayson Kohrs was charged last week with second-degree murder and DUI/involuntary manslaughter.
Scam Alert From Clinton Police Department
A lot of people have been getting a text message like the picture attached here. Please follow the above advice and don’t give out your information.
Missouri marijuana laws need a complete overhaul. Adam Mace’s case is one reason why | Opinion
This week, a Cass County judge could hear arguments about why a man incarcerated for a nonviolent drug offenses should be released from prison. We’re watching closely, as should every Missourian who voted for Amendment 3, the state constitutional amendment that legalized recreational cannabis use for those 21 and older.
Update: Kansas City police found missing 11-year-old girl
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Kansas City police found Aspen Martin in an update provided at 8:18 p.m. Friday night. Previous coverage is below. Kansas City police are looking for a missing 11-year-old girl. Aspen Martin was last seen at Eastgate Middle School on the morning of Jan. 13. She...
Mayor Quinton Lucas says Airbnbs are a 'substantial problem' in Kansas City
Kansas City voters will be asked on their April ballots whether to tax short-term rentals in the city. Short-term rentals like Airbnb are exploding in popularity, and Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas says they have "been a substantial problem in our city." The Airbnbs are reducing the number of housing...
INDEPENDENCE MAN CHARGED WITH ASSAULT IN JOHNSON COUNTY DUE IN COURT
An Independence man was charged with multiple felonies in Johnson County has a court appearance scheduled. According to a report from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department, on June 14, 2021 the Sheriff’s Department responded to a call near Kingsville, for a reported shooting. Two victims had left the residence and driven to a hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds to one of the victims.
"This drug house now closed to the public," in Butler, Mo.; Sheriff's Office serve Narcotics Warrant at residence
BUTLER, Mo. - Tuesday, January 10, 2023 the Bates County Sheriff's office served a Narcotics Search Warrant at 100 N Olive in Butler. "Illegal items were recovered from multiple locations in the residence to include; a loaded syringe, spoons and glass containers with methamphetamine residue, straws with methamphetamine residue, Tin with methamphetamine residue, baggies with methamphetamine residue and multiple digital scales with methamphetamine residue." - BCSO MEDIA RELEASE.
