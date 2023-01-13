The 7th Annual Virginia K. Shehee Most Influential Woman Awards will return on Thursday, March 9, 2023, from 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at East Ridge Country Club. Nominations for the Virginia K. Shehee Most Influential Woman Awards are open now through Thursday, January 26, 2023. The event, sponsored by The Shreveport Times and Red River Bank, honors women who have contributed significantly to our community by providing their expertise, time, and resources.

