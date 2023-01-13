ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier City, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

bossierpress.com

Master Gardener Community Grant Recipients

The Northwest Louisiana Master Gardeners are proud to announce the 2022 recipients of NWLAMG. community grants. NWLAMG awards grants to organizations and municipalities that support. beautification and horticultural education within our community. Of particular interest are projects that make a difference in the community, that are sustainable, and involve collaboration...
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

High school soccer: Parkway, Haughton boys win District 1-II matches

The Parkway and Haughton boys teams won District 1-II matches Tuesday. Parkway defeated Huntington 4-0 at Cargill Park, and Haughton downed Northwood 3-0 at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium. Nolan Dean had a hat trick in Parkway’s victory. He has 24 goals on the season. Johnny Gaskins scored...
HAUGHTON, LA
bossierpress.com

Nominations Open for Virginia K. Shehee Most Influential Woman Awards

The 7th Annual Virginia K. Shehee Most Influential Woman Awards will return on Thursday, March 9, 2023, from 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at East Ridge Country Club. Nominations for the Virginia K. Shehee Most Influential Woman Awards are open now through Thursday, January 26, 2023. The event, sponsored by The Shreveport Times and Red River Bank, honors women who have contributed significantly to our community by providing their expertise, time, and resources.
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

CITIZENS BANK & TRUST WELCOMES NEW PRESIDENT/CEO

Citizens Bank & Trust Company announced this month the transition of. leadership to President/CEO, Adam Johnston. Johnston has assumed this role, bringing over 15. years of community banking industry experience with a healthy educational foundation and. notable leadership direction for both the operations and lending areas of our financial institution.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
bossierpress.com

Great American Cookies, Marble Slab Creamery and Pretzelmaker Open New Bossier City Location

Great American Cookies, Marble Slab Creamery and Pretzelmaker have officially opened a new tri-branded unit in Bossier City. Guests can enjoy Great American Cookies’ famous cookies dating back to a recipe from 1977 in addition to fun ice cream pairings with sister brand, Marble Slab Creamery, such as Create Your Own Cookie Shakes, Ice Cream Sandwiches, and Cookie and Cheesecake Brownie Sundaes. From the Pretzelmaker menu, customers can enjoy fresh-baked Pretzel Bites and fresh-squeezed, all-natural lemonade.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
bossierpress.com

Unsafe Heating Practices Suspected in Deadly Ringgold Fire

State Fire Marshal deputies continue investigating a mobile home fire in Ringgold that claimed the life of a female resident. Around 8:45 p.m. on Saturday, January 14, Bienville Parish Fire Districts #4 and #5 responded to a report of a mobile home fire located in the 2100 block of Washington Street in Ringgold. Unfortunately, firefighters later located a female victim in the remains of the home.
RINGGOLD, LA

