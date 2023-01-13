Read full article on original website
From Trump to governor: Sarah Huckabee Sanders prepares to take on new role
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After running a campaign heavily focused on national politics and her time as President Donald Trump's spokeswoman, Sarah Huckabee Sanders says she wants to keep her attention on Arkansas as she takes charge as the state's 47th governor. Sanders will be sworn in Tuesday, becoming...
Arkansas education secretary discusses plans as governor pushes school reform
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Jacob Oliva was appointed by the state board as commissioner of the Division of Elementary & Secondary Education on Thursday— and now, Arkansas's new Secretary of Education has the same powers as his predecessor. The unanimous decision meant that Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders' choice...
Hunter Biden Paid $49,910 In Monthly Rent While Living At President Joe Biden's Delaware Home Where Classified Documents Were Stored, Document Reveals
Hunter Biden paid his father nearly $50,000 in monthly rent while living at the president’s Delaware home where classified documents were being stored, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Hunter remains at the center of a federal investigation into his taxes and finances, and as President Joe Biden finds himself under investigation for possessing classified documents, a newly surfaced document shows Hunter paid his father $49,910 in monthly rent from March 2017 to February 2018.In 2018 Hunter Biden claimed he owned the house where Joe Biden kept classified documents alongside his Corvette in the garage Via @jj_talking...
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
Damien Echols asks Arkansas Supreme Court to order hearing on forensic testing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Damien Echols of the West Memphis Three filed an appeal Monday, Jan. 7, 2023, asking the Arkansas Supreme Court to reverse a Crittenden County Circuit Court decision denying forensic testing on his behalf. Attorneys for Echols have been pushing to use new technology to test certain...
West Memphis Three continue fight to get DNA tested
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — The West Memphis Three have decided to take the next step in their fight to get new DNA tested, and soon they'll be headed to the Arkansas Supreme Court once again. This is not the first time Damien Echols has had to fight for justice...
