Frosty Floridians are Shivering and it’s About to Get ColderThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionFlorida State
Florida’s Governor DeSantis Targets the National Hockey League for Blatantly “Woke” Approach to RecruitmentToby HazlewoodFlorida State
‘90 Day Fiancé’ Alum Arrested – was One of US Marshall’s 15 Most Wanted FugitivesThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionCarlisle, PA
The Salary You Need to Be Part of the Middle-Class in 2 Heavily-Populated Florida Cities, According to a Recent SurveyL. CaneFlorida State
"Miami Heat: The Pros, Cons, and Insanely Rich History of Living in the Magic City"Noah KeenerMiami, FL
"Miami Heat: The Pros, Cons, and Insanely Rich History of Living in the Magic City"
Miami, Florida: where the sun shines, the drinks flow, and the drama never ends. This tropical paradise has it all: beautiful beaches, vibrant nightlife, and rich cultural history. But before you pack your bags and move to the Magic City, there are a few things you should know.
soulofmiami.org
Rum and Coke 1 Year Anniversary Party 1/22/23
Rum & Coke, the Miami-based Afro-Caribbean Latin dance party and DJ collective, will celebrate one year of their residency at Dante’s HiFi. Hosted by fellow Dante’s resident and Technique Records associate CaroZilla, the special edition of Rum & Coke will take place Sunday, January 22, at Dante’s HiFi in Wynwood, 519 NW 26th St, Miami, running from 7 pm to close.
TikTok star, social influencer Montana Tucker to headline Concert-4-Kindness in Palm Beach County Sunday
Award-winning singer/songwriter, dancer, actress and mega social influencer Montana Tucker will headline the Concert-4-Kindness on Sunday, Jan. 15 at the Carole and Barry Kaye Performing Arts Auditorium at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton. Though this Boca native is a world-reknown performer who has opened for massive stars including Jennifer Lopez, Ciara, Flo...
soulofmiami.org
Discover Miami International Boat Show 2/15/23
The Discover Miami International Boat Show is recognized as the Largest Boat and Yacht Show in the World. The on-land portion of the event will take place at the Miami Beach Convention Center, while the in-water features will be offered at One Herald Plaza, Venetian Marina, Museum Park Marina, and IGY Yacht Haven Grande at Island Gardens. The 2023 boat show will see the return of the Progressive Boat Show Experience at Pride Park, where guests will have access to the AquaZone presented by Nautical Ventures in addition to a collection of boating lifestyle activations, entertainment, innovative cuisines, and a marine accessory pavilion.
Why Coconut Grove Is Miami’s Hot Neighborhood of the Moment
Miami evokes images of glitz and bacchanalian behavior, with champagne sprayed rather than sipped, but the newest enclave to gain of-the-moment buzz — Coconut Grove — is far less flashy than South Beach, more lush and scenic than Wynwood, and very much in demand. “My friends said, ‘This is the area you’ve got to be in; it’s not all bottle-popping,’ ” recalls L.A. native Phillip Frankland Lee, who just opened an outpost of L.A. and Montecito raw fish mecca Sushi by Scratch in the village.More from The Hollywood ReporterMiami and Palm Beach's Top 25 Real Estate Agents And How They Cater...
Miami and Palm Beach’s Top 25 Real Estate Agents And How They Cater to Joe Jonas, Future, Sylvester Stallone and More
The hurricane of cash that flooded South Florida during the pandemic may have slowed, but the real estate brokers who rule its pimped-out properties say the market is still flying high. Miami-Dade County brokers had a record year in 2021 and already had posted their fourth-best year ever by November 2021, according to the Miami Association of Realtors. Better still, South Florida had three out of the nation’s top 10 most expensive home sales of 2022. Celebrities who have bought or rented in the area in the last couple years include Sylvester Stallone (who paid $35 million for a Palm...
thenewtropic.com
The walls that divided Miami
Last February, in honor of Black History Month, I watched two different documentaries about Miami’s Black history (and present): “Swing State Florida” and “When Liberty Burns.” Both films made mention of something I had never heard of: a physical wall that separated — and segregated — the Liberty Square housing project in Liberty City from the rest of the neighborhood.
Brazilian Steakhouse Fogo de Chão Plans Miami Location
The Miami location is added to existing restaurants in Fort Lauderdale, Miami Beach, and Coral Gables
tourcounsel.com
The Falls | Shopping mall in Miami, Florida
The Falls mall is southwest of Miami and has more than 100 stores. It is worth visiting if you are in the area as there is a bit of everything and it is one of the most beautiful malls in Miami to walk around and go shopping. Open since 1980, this open-air shopping center in Miami has Macy's department store as its anchor store. There is much more as there are also brands like Michael Kors, Lucky Brand and Sephora makeup store.
speedonthewater.com
Szolack Taking Delivery Of New Cigarette 42 Auroris After Miami Boat Show
Perhaps best-known in the performance boating community as a collector of fine Skater Powerboats catamarans—and he still owns two as well as one MTI cat—Ron Szolack also has owned a slew of center consoles from Cigarette Racing Team. Not only does Szolack, who spend summers in Michigan and winters in South Florida, currently own a 2018 model-year 42 Huntress GTO Reserve, he has a new 42 Auroris coming.
insideradio.com
Ninoska Pérez Castellón Latest ‘Radio Mambi’ Host To Exit As New Ownership Takes Over.
Another personality has exited “Radio Mambi” WAQI Miami (710) as “Ninoska en Mambi” host Ninoska Pérez Castellón resigns from the station. Her exit comes shortly after the newly formed Latino Media Network closed on the $60 million purchase of WAQI and 17 other stations from TelevisaUnivision.
islandernews.com
"That beach is horrible," Virginia Key Trust adds two new members, fields complaints about leadership and status of historic beach
There was no shortage of news last week regarding Virginia Key and its historic beach. During the last Miami City Commission meeting, Chair Christine King appointed two community members to join its self-appointed staff on the new-look Historic Virginia Key Beach Trust despite dozens of objections and arguments from public speakers, who at times were stern or boisterous.
Green and Artisan Market returns to Boca Raton
Every Sunday, the popular Green and Artisan Markets will be at the south end of the center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Trouble For Warren Delray Beach, Warning Issued By State Of Florida
Health Inspector Finds Multiple Problems… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Popular whiskey bar and restaurant “Warren” at 15804 Lyons Road in Delray Beach received an official “warning” from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation during an inspection on January 5th. Despite the […]
tamaractalk.com
TropiBowls Bring Healthy Food to Tamarac
From country clubs and fine dining to avocado toast and acai bowls: the co-owner of TropiBowls, Natasha Teague, found her calling when she opened the healthy food joint during the pandemic. The company’s new 1000 sq. feet location on 8154 North University Drive in Tamarac opened earlier this week, and...
secretmiami.com
Miami International & Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Named Two Of The Worst Airports In The U.S.
Between delays, unexpected cancellations and crowded terminals, flights can be pretty stressful. But here in Miami we’re apparently on another level, which probably comes at no surprise to natives. The city has made it onto yet another list — and this time it’s not so positive. According...
biscaynetimes.com
North Miami Beach Mayor Residency Under Suspicion
The scuttlebutt over North Miami Beach Mayor Anthony DeFillipo’s residency is heating up with a new investigation in part conducted by CBS4 News this month. An investigation by CBS4 found that the mayor had used an old address to vote three times in 2022, despite having sold that North Miami Beach property in December 2021.
calleochonews.com
COVID isn’t the only culprit behind hospital beds filling up in Miami
Hospitalizations have been rising in Miami, and COVID cases are only one part of the problem. Hospitals in Miami-Dade County, Florida's most populated county, are above capacity due to an unprecedented increase in patient visits. Healthcare facilities in South Florida report an increase in COVID patients compared to the past few weeks, although they are far from being overburdened. Moreover, not all these hospital admissions are related to COVID.
Police investigating antisemitic flyers left at homes in Boca Raton
Boca Raton police are investigating an apparent act of antisemitism. Witnesses told WPTV a pickup truck tossed packets onto the driveways in some city neighborhoods.
iheart.com
Cold Weather Emergency Declared In South Florida
(Fort Lauderdale, FL) -- Temperatures are expected to dip into the 40s this weekend in South Florida, so Broward County has declared a two-day Cold Weather Emergency. As a result, emergency shelters are opening in Fort Lauderdale. The Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust is also activating its Cold Weather Emergency Plan, meaning outreach teams will work to bring people in need of shelter in from the cold.
