Miami Beach, FL

soulofmiami.org

Rum and Coke 1 Year Anniversary Party 1/22/23

Rum & Coke, the Miami-based Afro-Caribbean Latin dance party and DJ collective, will celebrate one year of their residency at Dante’s HiFi. Hosted by fellow Dante’s resident and Technique Records associate CaroZilla, the special edition of Rum & Coke will take place Sunday, January 22, at Dante’s HiFi in Wynwood, 519 NW 26th St, Miami, running from 7 pm to close.
MIAMI, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

TikTok star, social influencer Montana Tucker to headline Concert-4-Kindness in Palm Beach County Sunday

Award-winning singer/songwriter, dancer, actress and mega social influencer Montana Tucker will headline the Concert-4-Kindness on Sunday, Jan. 15 at the Carole and Barry Kaye Performing Arts Auditorium at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton. Though this Boca native is a world-reknown performer who has opened for massive stars including Jennifer Lopez, Ciara, Flo...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
soulofmiami.org

Discover Miami International Boat Show 2/15/23

The Discover Miami International Boat Show is recognized as the Largest Boat and Yacht Show in the World. The on-land portion of the event will take place at the Miami Beach Convention Center, while the in-water features will be offered at One Herald Plaza, Venetian Marina, Museum Park Marina, and IGY Yacht Haven Grande at Island Gardens. The 2023 boat show will see the return of the Progressive Boat Show Experience at Pride Park, where guests will have access to the AquaZone presented by Nautical Ventures in addition to a collection of boating lifestyle activations, entertainment, innovative cuisines, and a marine accessory pavilion.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
The Hollywood Reporter

Why Coconut Grove Is Miami’s Hot Neighborhood of the Moment

Miami evokes images of glitz and bacchanalian behavior, with champagne sprayed rather than sipped, but the newest enclave to gain of-the-moment buzz — Coconut Grove — is far less flashy than South Beach, more lush and scenic than Wynwood, and very much in demand. “My friends said, ‘This is the area you’ve got to be in; it’s not all bottle-popping,’ ” recalls L.A. native Phillip Frankland Lee, who just opened an outpost of L.A. and Montecito raw fish mecca Sushi by Scratch in the village.More from The Hollywood ReporterMiami and Palm Beach's Top 25 Real Estate Agents And How They Cater...
MIAMI, FL
The Hollywood Reporter

Miami and Palm Beach’s Top 25 Real Estate Agents And How They Cater to Joe Jonas, Future, Sylvester Stallone and More

The hurricane of cash that flooded South Florida during the pandemic may have slowed, but the real estate brokers who rule its pimped-out properties say the market is still flying high. Miami-Dade County brokers had a record year in 2021 and already had posted their fourth-best year ever by November 2021, according to the Miami Association of Realtors. Better still, South Florida had three out of the nation’s top 10 most expensive home sales of 2022. Celebrities who have bought or rented in the area in the last couple years include Sylvester Stallone (who paid $35 million for a Palm...
MIAMI, FL
thenewtropic.com

The walls that divided Miami

Last February, in honor of Black History Month, I watched two different documentaries about Miami’s Black history (and present): “Swing State Florida” and “When Liberty Burns.” Both films made mention of something I had never heard of: a physical wall that separated — and segregated — the Liberty Square housing project in Liberty City from the rest of the neighborhood.
MIAMI, FL
tourcounsel.com

The Falls | Shopping mall in Miami, Florida

The Falls mall is southwest of Miami and has more than 100 stores. It is worth visiting if you are in the area as there is a bit of everything and it is one of the most beautiful malls in Miami to walk around and go shopping. Open since 1980, this open-air shopping center in Miami has Macy's department store as its anchor store. There is much more as there are also brands like Michael Kors, Lucky Brand and Sephora makeup store.
MIAMI, FL
speedonthewater.com

Szolack Taking Delivery Of New Cigarette 42 Auroris After Miami Boat Show

Perhaps best-known in the performance boating community as a collector of fine Skater Powerboats catamarans—and he still owns two as well as one MTI cat—Ron Szolack also has owned a slew of center consoles from Cigarette Racing Team. Not only does Szolack, who spend summers in Michigan and winters in South Florida, currently own a 2018 model-year 42 Huntress GTO Reserve, he has a new 42 Auroris coming.
MIAMI, FL
islandernews.com

"That beach is horrible," Virginia Key Trust adds two new members, fields complaints about leadership and status of historic beach

There was no shortage of news last week regarding Virginia Key and its historic beach. During the last Miami City Commission meeting, Chair Christine King appointed two community members to join its self-appointed staff on the new-look Historic Virginia Key Beach Trust despite dozens of objections and arguments from public speakers, who at times were stern or boisterous.
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Trouble For Warren Delray Beach, Warning Issued By State Of Florida

Health Inspector Finds Multiple Problems… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Popular whiskey bar and restaurant “Warren” at 15804 Lyons Road in Delray Beach received an official “warning” from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation during an inspection on January 5th. Despite the […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
tamaractalk.com

TropiBowls Bring Healthy Food to Tamarac

From country clubs and fine dining to avocado toast and acai bowls: the co-owner of TropiBowls, Natasha Teague, found her calling when she opened the healthy food joint during the pandemic. The company’s new 1000 sq. feet location on 8154 North University Drive in Tamarac opened earlier this week, and...
TAMARAC, FL
biscaynetimes.com

North Miami Beach Mayor Residency Under Suspicion

The scuttlebutt over North Miami Beach Mayor Anthony DeFillipo’s residency is heating up with a new investigation in part conducted by CBS4 News this month. An investigation by CBS4 found that the mayor had used an old address to vote three times in 2022, despite having sold that North Miami Beach property in December 2021.
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
calleochonews.com

COVID isn’t the only culprit behind hospital beds filling up in Miami

Hospitalizations have been rising in Miami, and COVID cases are only one part of the problem. Hospitals in Miami-Dade County, Florida's most populated county, are above capacity due to an unprecedented increase in patient visits. Healthcare facilities in South Florida report an increase in COVID patients compared to the past few weeks, although they are far from being overburdened. Moreover, not all these hospital admissions are related to COVID.
MIAMI, FL
iheart.com

Cold Weather Emergency Declared In South Florida

(Fort Lauderdale, FL) -- Temperatures are expected to dip into the 40s this weekend in South Florida, so Broward County has declared a two-day Cold Weather Emergency. As a result, emergency shelters are opening in Fort Lauderdale. The Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust is also activating its Cold Weather Emergency Plan, meaning outreach teams will work to bring people in need of shelter in from the cold.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

