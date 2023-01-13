Read full article on original website
Agatha: Coven Of Chaos
Say what you will about WandaVision and its frustrating refusal to really justify the Evan Peters stunt casting or to do something more interesting with its finale, but that “It was Agatha all along” reveal was really good—both because it was a nice surprise and because it had that extremely catchy song. The moment was so well-received that it earned Kathryn Hahn a spin-off, and it sounds like she and Disney+ are planning on giving people exactly what they want out of Agatha: Coven Of Chaos… which is to say that it’s going to have some more surprisingly inescapable hit songs about a relatively obscure Marvel Comics character.
Rian Johnson's Poker Face welcomes a murderers' row of guest stars in new trailer
“Now, you may think you know the story, but there’s one more layer of this blooming onion left to peel back.” No, this is surprisingly not a line from Rian Johnson’s Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion. It’s a quote directly from the newly released trailer of his Peacock series, Poker Face. What can we say, the man loves references and Easter eggs.
Accused review: Fox debuts a fresh courtroom drama
Accused, the new drama from 24 executive producers Howard Gordon and Alex Ganda and House creator David Shore, offers a fresh take—at least by American television standards—on the typical legal procedural. Based on the BBC anthology series of the same name, the Fox courtroom drama has been promoted as “a fast-paced provocative thriller,” exploring a different crime with an original cast in a different city each week. And over the first five episodes that were presented to critics for review, the show largely lives up to its billing as a promising freshman series, telling a diverse array of stories that illustrate the blurring divide between guilt and innocence in today’s world.
John Wick director Chad Stahelski enlists in Rainbow Six starring Michael B. Jordan
Michael B. Jordan is ready for another tour of duty. After surviving the 2021 revenge rampage Without Remorse, Jordan’s character John Clark will have to learn to be part of a team. The next movie in Jordan’s ClanceyVerse is Tom Clancey’s Rainbow Six, and it’s got a director equipped to helm a film about a one-man wrecking crew forced to work with others: John Wick’s Chad Stahelski.
James Cameron fires Jake Sully as Avatar's narrator, announces new narrator for each sequel
Avatar: The Way Of Water is about to cross the $2 billion mark despite being part of a culturally insignificant, memory-holed franchise. As promised by James Cameron, should anyone show up for his second Pandorian holiday, he would round out the series with another three movies. Now the culture that routinely rejects Cameron’s visions is staring down the barrel of three more sequels.
Din Djarin and Grogu are back (and together) in the new trailer for The Mandalorian’s third season
Let’s get this out of the way first: This trailer for The Mandalorian’s third season on Disney+ opens with a huge spoiler for the series’ future… if you didn’t happen to catch The Book Of Boba Fett last year. Yes, it was weird at the time and it’s still really weird now, but that show dedicated a good chunk of its runtime to immediately undoing the surprise ending of The Mandalorian’s second season, wherein Din Djarin—the Mandalorian of the title—gave up his young ward Grogu so he could learn the ways of the Jedi from cartoon Luke Skywalker.
Meryl Streep joins season 3 of Only Murders In The Building
Today, Selena Gomez posted a video on TikTok from the set of Only Murders In The Building alongside co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short (those guys are always hanging out, do you think they’re friends in real life?), followed quickly by appearances from Andrea Martin and new cast member Paul Rudd… but wait, who’s that sitting behind them? It’s Meryl Streep! The famous woman from movies!
Turning to the dark side: Why it's so hard to see what's happening on your favorite movies and shows
We’ve all been there. You tune into a show, often something in the fantasy or sci-fi genre, and you end up squinting at the screen because you can hardly make out what’s happening. Game Of Thrones is a notorious repeat offender (the season-eight episode “The Long Night” is often cited as one of the most egregious examples of this), but it’s not the only show or movie doing this. From The Batman to Daredevil to Ozark to The Mandalorian, the same complaints come up again and again. Is this a creative trend, the result of technical advances, or just bad filmmaking? We reached out to some experts for answers, and while it turns out to be a combination of all three, it seems that viewers also share some of the blame for the way they’re watching this content on their home screens.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus will be willing to consider a Veep reboot after "multiple years of normalcy"
Sometimes, when an actor revisits a famous character, one wants to shake them by the shoulders and say, “Let it die!” There’s an inherent cringe factor in trying to revive a once-popular product, made worse by aging actors trying to recapture old glory. But let’s be clear: none of this criticism applies to Julia Louis-Dreyfus or any of her famous characters.
Roselyn Sánchez on Fantasy Island and the nuances of Latino representation
Roselyn Sánchez is proud to be Boricua. It’s evident from the moment she greets me on an early May afternoon at El Conquistador Resort in her native Puerto Rico. Within minutes, she tells me to take a taxi from the oceanfront resort in Fajardo—a dreamy escape built atop a hill, with lush tropical gardens, golden sandy beaches, and blue-green waters—to the colorful capital of San Juan, where she was born and raised.
Will the Oscars finally give some love to blockbuster sequels?
It’s a bit of a running joke in Hollywood that movie sequels get the shaft during awards season, especially when it comes to the Best Picture race—or whatever that category is called by the various voting factions. But last week the Producers Guild of America shocked pretty much everyone everywhere all at once by nominating four blockbuster sequels for Best Picture, or, as the category is officially referred to, the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures. Four! And they are Avatar: The Way Of Water, Top Gun: Maverick, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Retta to star in pilot for Bookstagram murder drama
After four seasons on Good Girls and many more seasons before that on Parks And Recreation, Retta may have found a hot new TV project: According to Variety, she’s set to star in a pilot written by Good Girls’ Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs. But, somewhat surprisingly, the show is apparently a drama, despite the fact that nearly everything about it would suggest otherwise.
Cartoon short asks Stephen King a simple question: What's with all the "Indian burial grounds?"
Stephen King has created or popularized a lot of the past century’s most indelible horror imagery. He’s also done the same with racial stereotypes, featuring magical Black characters and using cursed “Indian burial grounds” in a good portion of his sizable catalog of work. The latter...
Alice, Darling film review: Anna Kendrick paints an affecting portrait of emotional abuse
Alice, Darling’s Simon Lowe (Charlie Carrick) has the body of an athlete, the charm of a salesman, and the English-accented, rarely raised voice of a romance-novel-ready sensitive guy. He’d never hit a woman, or force himself on one in the manner one associates with physical assault. Yet he’s an abuser nonetheless, and perhaps a more insidious one than the kind of openly violent lout whose offenses are overt. He never beats the body, but he batters down self-esteem and manipulates empathy, leaving his girlfriend Alice (Anna Kendrick) so emotionally destroyed that he doesn’t have to say or do anything; the fear of how he might react is enough to keep her on edge forever.
Lo-fi bone chiller Skinamarink is the latest viral horror film to make a huge return
Whether it made your 2023 in-out list or not, one industry trend from 2022 is already proving its longevity: horror does “making back a production budget” best. After the viral success of Terrifier 2 launched the underdog project to a $12.8 million U.S. box office yield last year, Kyle Edward Ball’s experimental debut Skinamarink appears to be soaring towards another internet-buoyed win.
One of George R.R. Martin's favorite fantasy novels is finally getting a TV adaptation, thanks to Stephen Colbert
Stephen Colbert and George R.R. Martin Image: The A.V. Club, Photo: Frazer Harrison/Amanda Edwards/Getty Images. Ask, and (if you’re George R.R. Martin ceaselessly campaigning for an adaptation of Roger Zelazny’s The Chronicles Of Amber) ye shall receive. One of Martin’s all-time favorite fantasy novels might finally be headed to the small screen thanks to a decidedly unexpected bedfellow: Stephen Colbert.
Should you play The Last Of Us before watching the HBO show? Or vice versa?
Viewers who got their first taste of The Last Of Us during the series premiere on HBO this past Sunday night discovered what the game’s players have known for years—a good story told well can translate into any medium. We’re used to seeing prestige adaptations of novels, even comic books, but there’s never really been a show based on a video game that’s felt so—for lack of a better word—elevated. As with any adaptation, it’s worth asking the question: “Do I need to be familiar with the source material to fully appreciate the show?”
Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero" surpasses her "Blank Space" record
Taylor Swift, indisputable titan of her industry, has broken another record—this time her own. “Anti-Hero,” the first single off her latest album Midnights, just hit eight weeks at #1 on the Billboard charts, toppling her previous record of seven weeks for “Blank Space” from the 1989 album. (Several artists have surpassed the eight-week mark, including Mariah Carey, Drake, and Lil Nas X). The new personal record comes after Swift made history by taking every spot on the top ten with tracks from Midnights.
Jeremy Renner is back at home, plugging Mayor Of Kingstown
Let it be known that nothing can stop Jeremy Renner from working: Two weeks after getting severely injured in a “weather related incident” (he was using a big snow vehicle to free a stuck car, then the thing rolled back over him after he got out), he’s apparently back at home with his family, reminding people to watch his Paramount+ series Mayor Of Kingstown. Hey, he’s got medical bills to think of now, because even rich celebrities live in this stupid country with its stupid medical system, and getting people to tune in to his show is just smart.
Steven Spielberg would’ve directed Mare Of Easttown (had someone asked him)
Steven Spielberg is at a crossroads. Formerly known as the king of blockbusters, Spielberg is now an arthouse indie filmmaker because The Fabelmans failed to make a billion dollars during its obnoxiously short theatrical run. After making such hits as Jurassic Park, Raiders Of The Lost Ark, and Ready Player One (people like to forget that movie grossed more than $575 million in 2018), there’s nowhere to go but into obscurity. C’est le vie. They can’t all be winners—even though people probably would’ve seen Fabelmans had it played in more than a thousand theaters and not dumped on streaming a month after release.
