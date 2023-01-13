ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

MLive.com

Undefeated teams roll in Tuesday’s Kalamazoo-area prep hoops action

KALAMAZOO, MI – Michigan’s high school basketball playoffs are just over five weeks away, and at this point in the year, undefeated teams are few and far between. Three Kalamazoo-area squads took perfect records into Tuesday, and all of them maintained a zero in the loss column with impressive victories.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive.com

DCC Super Duals shake up Week 6 Michigan high school wrestling power rankings

Four of the state’s top teams converged on Detroit Catholic Central Saturday for the DCC Super Duals, where the Shamrocks hosted championship contenders Davison, Lowell and Dundee, in addition to several out-of-state powers. At the end of the day, DCC defeated Lowell, 44-11, while Dundee defeated Davison, 67-9, in...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

See photos as Saline defeats Chelsea 62-60 in boys basketball game

SALINE, MI -- The Saline boys basketball was able to secure a win after playing catch-up for the majority of the second half, nipping Chelsea, 62-60. Saline hosted Chelsea in the boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 14. At halftime, the score was tied 28-28. Check out the photos from...
SALINE, MI
WSLS

Thomas commits to Western Michigan

ROANOKE, Va. – Standout wide receiver Leroy Thomas announced his intention to commit to Western Michigan to continue his football and academic career. The Patrick Henry High School graduate made the most of his time and opportunity while on the field at VMI. He earned All-Conference Freshman Team honors in 2019. Thomas appeared in 34 games, making 32 starts. He hauled in 168 catches for 1,689 yards and 8 touchdowns. Thomas also scored one rushing touchdown during his time as a Keydet.
ROANOKE, VA
MLive.com

Ann Arbor-area high school basketball scoreboard for Jan. 17

See photos as Saline defeats Chelsea 62-60 ANN ARBOR – Here are the final scores for Ann Arbor-area high school basketball games from Tuesday, Jan. 17. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Purdue vs. Michigan State college basketball predictions, picks & odds

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. At #3 in the country, the Purdue Boilermakers have been a force in college basketball all season. They are 16-1 overall and their...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
statechampsnetwork.com

STATE CHAMPS! Top 25 Hockey Rankings – Week of 1/15/23 – Detroit Catholic Central stays No. 1; Allen Park, Grosse Ile, Heritage and Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard/Greenhills jump into the top 25.

Here are the top 25 teams in Michigan, as of the week of January 15th, 2023:. 1 Detroit Catholic Central (Division 1) The Shamrocks remain unbeaten and the clear favorite in Division 1. Past week: Wins over Port Huron Northern and Clarkston. This week: At #10 Brother Rice, Host #19...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive.com

Associated Press high school boys basketball state rankings for Jan. 16

The Top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school boys basketball poll for the week of Jan. 16, 2023, with records in parentheses, total points, and first-place votes in brackets. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second,etc.:

