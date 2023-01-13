Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State earns split in weekend set with No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Might Be the Most Unique Restaurant in All of MichiganTravel MavenLansing, MI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 12 Ohio State defeats No. 14 Michigan State 3-1, extends win streak to 4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Sadlocha returns to team amid claims of using racial slurs, won’t play against Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Mason Lions Host Couple Who Hiked Appalachian TrailMason 48854Mason, MI
Related
MLive.com
Saline’s Jonathan Sanderson making case for best high school basketball freshman in Michigan
SALINE – Michael Marek is convinced there is not a better freshman boys basketball player in the state of Michigan than Jonathan Sanderson. While there could be some bias as the Saline boys basketball coach, Sanderson has hit the ground running with the Hornets and is making a strong case to prove Marek correct.
MLive.com
Upset on the road highlights Ann Arbor-area basketball highlights from Jan. 17
There’s a reason road games are sometimes tougher for teams and Saline’s girls basketball team found that out on Tuesday. The Hornets traveled to Grass Lake in search of their fourth straight victory but instead were forced to settle for a 48-38 loss to the now-6-4 Warriors.
MLive.com
Ann Arbor-area girls basketball rankings, teams trending up
ANN ARBOR – The top girls basketball teams in the Ann Arbor area continue to keep their strong seasons going. See which teams are heading in the right direction and check out the power rankings at the bottom of the story.
MLive.com
Vote for the Kalamazoo-area prep sports Athlete of the Week for Jan. 9-14
KALAMAZOO, MI – Michigan’s winter high school sports season has entered its second half, giving every practice and every match a little more importance with the playoffs on the horizon. Some prep athletes thrive under that pressure, and with that in mind, we’re taking a look at the...
MLive.com
Undefeated teams roll in Tuesday’s Kalamazoo-area prep hoops action
KALAMAZOO, MI – Michigan’s high school basketball playoffs are just over five weeks away, and at this point in the year, undefeated teams are few and far between. Three Kalamazoo-area squads took perfect records into Tuesday, and all of them maintained a zero in the loss column with impressive victories.
MLive.com
DCC Super Duals shake up Week 6 Michigan high school wrestling power rankings
Four of the state’s top teams converged on Detroit Catholic Central Saturday for the DCC Super Duals, where the Shamrocks hosted championship contenders Davison, Lowell and Dundee, in addition to several out-of-state powers. At the end of the day, DCC defeated Lowell, 44-11, while Dundee defeated Davison, 67-9, in...
MLive.com
See photos as Saline defeats Chelsea 62-60 in boys basketball game
SALINE, MI -- The Saline boys basketball was able to secure a win after playing catch-up for the majority of the second half, nipping Chelsea, 62-60. Saline hosted Chelsea in the boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 14. At halftime, the score was tied 28-28. Check out the photos from...
MLive.com
Lil Boo continues to have big impact on Muskegon basketball program’s success
MUSKEGON – David Day III is used to people underestimating him. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
MLive.com
Here are scores of games around the Jackson area for Tuesday, January 17
JACKSON -- Here are the scores of games around the Jackson area for Tuesday, January 17. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
MLive.com
Highlighting top performers, vote for the Ann Arbor-area Winter Sports Athlete of the Week
ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor-area Winter Sports Athlete of the Week poll is back for another installment. MLive has gathered 15 student-athletes for readers to choose between. Readers can vote as many times as they’d like until 9 a.m. on Friday. The winner of the poll will be announced shortly thereafter.
MLive.com
Overheard in the Michigan State locker room: A ‘slugfest’ vs. Purdue, Tom Izzo’s officiating thoughts
EAST LANSING – Michigan State came within one possession of earning a top-three win over Purdue on Monday. But Michigan State coach Tom Izzo didn’t have much negative to say to his team after a hard-fought 64-63 loss on Monday at the Breslin Center. Here are some thoughts...
WSLS
Thomas commits to Western Michigan
ROANOKE, Va. – Standout wide receiver Leroy Thomas announced his intention to commit to Western Michigan to continue his football and academic career. The Patrick Henry High School graduate made the most of his time and opportunity while on the field at VMI. He earned All-Conference Freshman Team honors in 2019. Thomas appeared in 34 games, making 32 starts. He hauled in 168 catches for 1,689 yards and 8 touchdowns. Thomas also scored one rushing touchdown during his time as a Keydet.
MLive.com
Jackson roundup: Springport winning streak at 10 following win over Jonesville
The Springport girls basketball team has now won 10 in a row following Tuesday’s 51-44 win over Jonesville. With the win over the defending Big 8 champion, the Spartans improve to 6-0 in the conference. Maddux Overweg had 19 points, seven steals and seven assists for Springport. Rylee Siefert...
MLive.com
Cast a vote for Jackson-area Athlete of the Week for the week of January 9-16
JACKSON -- From the wrestling mats to the ice rinks to the basketball courts, there were plenty of big games from athletes around the Jackson area this past week. Who stepped up in the biggest situations? Who had the best performances of the past week? That’s for you to decide.
MLive.com
Michigan State moves on quickly as No. 3 Purdue visits for MLK Day matinee
Michigan State didn’t dwell much on a tough loss to Illinois on Friday night in which it lost a nine-point lead in the second half and saw Malik Hall once again leave the game due to an injury. That’s because as it left Champaign it was looking at another...
MLive.com
Ann Arbor-area high school basketball scoreboard for Jan. 17
See photos as Saline defeats Chelsea 62-60 ANN ARBOR – Here are the final scores for Ann Arbor-area high school basketball games from Tuesday, Jan. 17. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
MLive.com
Purdue vs. Michigan State college basketball predictions, picks & odds
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. At #3 in the country, the Purdue Boilermakers have been a force in college basketball all season. They are 16-1 overall and their...
MLive.com
West Catholic boys hoops team gets big boost from incoming transfer
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Opening the season with eight consecutive losses wasn’t an ideal start for the West Catholic boys basketball team, but there was little panic coming from the Falcons locker room. With new faces in the lineup and a grueling early season schedule, some struggles were...
statechampsnetwork.com
STATE CHAMPS! Top 25 Hockey Rankings – Week of 1/15/23 – Detroit Catholic Central stays No. 1; Allen Park, Grosse Ile, Heritage and Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard/Greenhills jump into the top 25.
Here are the top 25 teams in Michigan, as of the week of January 15th, 2023:. 1 Detroit Catholic Central (Division 1) The Shamrocks remain unbeaten and the clear favorite in Division 1. Past week: Wins over Port Huron Northern and Clarkston. This week: At #10 Brother Rice, Host #19...
MLive.com
Associated Press high school boys basketball state rankings for Jan. 16
The Top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school boys basketball poll for the week of Jan. 16, 2023, with records in parentheses, total points, and first-place votes in brackets. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second,etc.:
Comments / 0