Digital Trends
Fire Emblem Engage review: Nintendo starts its 2023 off strong
“Fire Emblem Engage is another reliable hit in the tactics series, even if it isn't as much a step forward as previous installments.”. Whenever I play a tactics game like Fire Emblem Engage, I always make the same critical mistake. There’s always that moment when I get too cocky and try to push the momentum by throwing one of my troops in mortal danger. That happened to me in one late-game Paralogue, where I began a mission by sending one wyvern-riding sage flying down the battlefield without scouting it first. I was met with a fatal arrow from a turret I would have seen had I taken a more measured approach. Sometimes, you need to know when to take a step back, even when you think the advantage is yours.
Digital Trends
Persona 3 Portable’s modern remaster shows how far the series has come
In 2006, developer Atlus would pave its future with an important game release: Persona 3 for the PlayStation 2. It was a smash-hit, finally taking the JRPG series mainstream in a way that its first two games didn’t. Persona 3 laid the groundwork for what would eventually be Persona 5’s monumental mainstream success and Atlus’ crown jewel.
Digital Trends
Ken and Roberta Williams are back to evolve the adventure game genre
Right before her 20-plus year retirement, Roberta Williams could see how the video game industry was about to leave the adventure game genre behind. Set in motion in the 1970s by a text adventure game called Colossal Cave Adventure, the genre would never be the same after Roberta and her husband, Ken Williams, entered the industry. They became video game royalty by forming Sierra On-Line, the studio behind games such as King’s Quest, Phantasmagoria, and Leisure Suit Larry. But during the development of King’s Quest: Mask of Eternity, Roberta’s final game before she retired from the game industry, she could see that even her adventure game development team was getting more interested in action than the slower-paced, story-driven games she had blessed the industry with.
Digital Trends
The Last of Us review: HBO breaks Hollywood’s video game curse
The Last of Us is the most faithful video game adaptation that has ever been produced. The new HBO series, which comes from Chernobyl writer Craig Mazin and Last of Us creator Neil Druckmann, not only sticks close to the story told in its 2013 source material, but it often replicates entire scenes from that game. This fact won’t occur to any viewers who aren’t familiar with Naughty Dog’s original Last of Us games. For those who are familiar with the property, though, watching the HBO series’ 9-episode first season may be an unexpectedly odd experience.
Digital Trends
Wordle today: Answer and hints for January 18 (#578)
Trying to solve Wordle #578 on January 18, 2023 but can’t quite figure it out? We have the answer to today’s Wordle puzzle right here. However, before you start guessing blindly, you might want to check out our Wordle tips for some tricks (and starting words) that could help you solve it quickly. If you’re still having trouble, return here for the answer to today’s Wordle.
Digital Trends
The 5 best TV shows and movies you should watch if you liked HBO’s The Last of Us
HBO’s long-awaited adaptation of Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us has finally made its television debut. Starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, the story follows a man who guides a teenage girl across the United States in the hopes of finding a cure for a fungal virus that has turned most of the world’s populace into flesh-eating zombies.
