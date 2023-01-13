Pritzker to celebrate new Illinois gun ban, abortion law at World Economic Forum

(WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is expected to tout the state’s gun ban and a new law that expands abortion access next week at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland.

The forum will be held Jan. 16-20 in Davos, Switzerland. In addition to guns and abortion, the governor will likely laud the state’s new gas tax, Climate and Equitable Jobs Act, the Reimagining Electric Vehicles Act and other “commitments to clean energy and sustainable power.”

“I’m looking forward to meeting with leaders from across various industries, nonprofits, and business over the course of next week to learn from the cutting edge work they’re doing and to share our own advancements here in Illinois,” Pritzker said in a statement. “Our work on clean energy, our investments in infrastructure, and our dedication to technological innovation and growth are all world-class, and I’m excited to perform my role as Chief Marketing Officer for Illinois on the world stage.”

State Rep. Adam Niemerg, R-Dieterich, panned the governor’s trip, saying it’s more about jet-setting than helping the people of Illinois.

“While Illinois residents are wondering how they are going to be able to afford to heat their homes this winter, Governor Pritzker is gallivanting across the globe on a private jet to hobnob with other radical environmentalists to dream up new ways to infringe on the rights and freedoms of honest citizens,” Niemerg said. “The World Economic Forum offers little more than far-left propaganda, which makes the event perfect for an unoriginal thinker like JB Pritzker.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.