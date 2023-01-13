ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volunteers needed to bake, deliver birthday cakes to foster children

Apache Junction Independent
A thriving nonprofit in Arizona has a mission to bake and deliver birthday cakes to foster children and at-risk youth for their special day, and volunteers are needed in Apache Junction.

“The birthday cake allows these children to have at least one special moment that is all about them,” according to a release from For Goodness Cakes.

“No baking experience required — everything from a box cake and can frosting to elaborately decorated. It is up to you. Bake one cake or endless in a month…you choose. We need you,” the release states.

For information, go to forgoodnesscakes.org or email leslie@forgoodnesscakes.org.

Apache Junction Independent

