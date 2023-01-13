ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WILX-TV

Staudt on Sports: Harbaugh stays, MSU falls short, and more

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - News 10 Sports Director Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk to look at the hot topics in the world of sports. Fred Heumann will have highlights of Haslett vs. DeWitt coming up on News 10 at 11 p.m. Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive...
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

In My View: Harbaugh has a shot to with a 3rd Big Ten title

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - So Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh is returning for a ninth season. He has a great shot to win a third Big Ten title. His schedule is manageable and he hosts Ohio State in Ann Arbor. His quarterback returns, Ohio State and Penn State will have new quarterbacks. He has the bulk of his best players returning joining a solid incoming recruiting class.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

MSU Gymnastics Ready For Home Opener

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s 14th ranked women’s gymnastics team opens its home schedule at 7pm this Sunday against third ranked Michigan. The meet will be held in Jenison Fieldhouse. MSU has a 1-1 record while Michigan is 3-1. The meet will be televised live on the Big Ten Network.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Jim Harbaugh to remain Michigan football coach

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - University of Michigan president Santa Ono confirmed Monday that Jim Harbaugh will stay at the school. “I just got off the phone with Coach Harbaugh and Jim shared with me the great news that he is going to remain as the Head Coach of the Michigan Wolverines,” Ono tweeted. “That is fantastic news that I have communicated to our Athletic Director Warde Manuel.”
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

In My View: Early transfer portal window closes soon

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The early transfer portal window closes tomorrow, and for the most part football teams know their personnel for spring practice. It opens again in May and likely there will be attrition again. At Michigan, the Wolverines appear to have survived the post-season variety of reasons for departures. Michigan has seven underclassmen with eligibility who could have declared for the NFL draft and they all are returning this fall.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

Settlement reached in MSU swim team lawsuit

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University and members of the former swim and dive team settled a lawsuit. People on the team filed a federal lawsuit after MSU cut the program in 2020. The lawsuit claimed that not having the program is a Title IX violation, which is a law that makes sure universities that get federal money are offering equal opportunities to men and women athletes. MSU said it cut the program because it did not have the money.
EAST LANSING, MI
99.1 WFMK

These 2 Famous Michigan Cities Are Older Than The USA

A handful of cities around the United States are older than the country itself. Two of those cities are internationally famous, right here in Michigan. Michigan's Upper Peninsula is home to a handful of really old cities. Including St. Ignace established and Mackinac Island, each established in 1671 and Marquette in 1675.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

MSU’s Mission Menstruation adds free menstrual products on campus

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gaining access to free menstrual products at Michigan State University is getting a whole lot easier. Mission Menstruation is installing free menstrual product dispensers in bathrooms across campus. You can find them in the women’s and gender-neutral bathrooms in an academic building and residence hall.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

MSU Loses to Purdue

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Zach Edey scored a career high 32 points leading third ranked Purdue to a 64-63 win in the Breslin Center over Michigan State. Purdue held a 24-11 lead midway through the first half, but that margin melted to 27-25 at the intermission. The lead alternated in the second half before Tyson Walker air balled a final shot at the buzzer. The Spartans have now lost two in a row and fall to 4-3 in Big Ten play and 12-6 on the season. They were without forward Malik Hall who suffered a foot injury last Friday at Illinois and MSU coach Tom Izzo says Hall will be out indefinitely. The Spartans, unranked again in this week’s Associated Press poll, host Rutgers at 6:30pm Thursday.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WILX-TV

Studio 10 celebrates the their relaunch with Mr. Leslie’s Cheesecakes

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Studio 10 is back on-air and are celebrating with local businesses. Mr. Leslie’s Cheesecakes stopped by with their unique and classic flavors. You can find more information about this local favorite baker at https://mrlesliescheesecakes.com/. Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local...
LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy