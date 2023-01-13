LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Zach Edey scored a career high 32 points leading third ranked Purdue to a 64-63 win in the Breslin Center over Michigan State. Purdue held a 24-11 lead midway through the first half, but that margin melted to 27-25 at the intermission. The lead alternated in the second half before Tyson Walker air balled a final shot at the buzzer. The Spartans have now lost two in a row and fall to 4-3 in Big Ten play and 12-6 on the season. They were without forward Malik Hall who suffered a foot injury last Friday at Illinois and MSU coach Tom Izzo says Hall will be out indefinitely. The Spartans, unranked again in this week’s Associated Press poll, host Rutgers at 6:30pm Thursday.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO