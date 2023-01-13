Read full article on original website
Staudt on Sports: Harbaugh stays, MSU falls short, and more
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - News 10 Sports Director Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk to look at the hot topics in the world of sports. Fred Heumann will have highlights of Haslett vs. DeWitt coming up on News 10 at 11 p.m. Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive...
In My View: Harbaugh has a shot to with a 3rd Big Ten title
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - So Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh is returning for a ninth season. He has a great shot to win a third Big Ten title. His schedule is manageable and he hosts Ohio State in Ann Arbor. His quarterback returns, Ohio State and Penn State will have new quarterbacks. He has the bulk of his best players returning joining a solid incoming recruiting class.
MSU Gymnastics Ready For Home Opener
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s 14th ranked women’s gymnastics team opens its home schedule at 7pm this Sunday against third ranked Michigan. The meet will be held in Jenison Fieldhouse. MSU has a 1-1 record while Michigan is 3-1. The meet will be televised live on the Big Ten Network.
Michigan’s Matt Weiss put on leave amid police investigation according to reports
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan football’s co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss has been suspended after a police investigation involving a report of computer access crimes according to a report from ESPN. Weiss has been away from the team and has not been recruiting for the Wolverines. The University of...
Michigan Diner Gets National Praise and is Named ‘Best’
Burgers, fries, milkshakes, breakfast - is there anything better than a classic American diner? And we've got a lot to choose from here in Michigan!. Where's your favorite place to go for yummy comfort food?. Immediately I think of the 76th St. Truck Stop Diner in Byron Center! Their menu...
Jim Harbaugh to remain Michigan football coach
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - University of Michigan president Santa Ono confirmed Monday that Jim Harbaugh will stay at the school. “I just got off the phone with Coach Harbaugh and Jim shared with me the great news that he is going to remain as the Head Coach of the Michigan Wolverines,” Ono tweeted. “That is fantastic news that I have communicated to our Athletic Director Warde Manuel.”
In My View: Early transfer portal window closes soon
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The early transfer portal window closes tomorrow, and for the most part football teams know their personnel for spring practice. It opens again in May and likely there will be attrition again. At Michigan, the Wolverines appear to have survived the post-season variety of reasons for departures. Michigan has seven underclassmen with eligibility who could have declared for the NFL draft and they all are returning this fall.
Michigan Football Star Reveals What Jim Harbaugh Told Players
There may be some uncertainty among Michigan fans regarding Jim Harbaugh's future, but Donovan Edwards has no doubt his head coach will be back in Ann Arbor. Edwards, who was part of Michigan's potent 1-2 running back punch along with Blake Corum, expressed confidence in Harbaugh sticking with the ...
Michigan family dies in field after walking for days
Authorities say a Michigan woman and two of her children, ages 3 and 9, were found dead in a field in Pontiac after wandering the streets for days. WDIV’s Rod Meloni reports.Jan. 18, 2023.
Look: Jim Harbaugh Has 8-Word Message Following His Decision
Michigan got its man, to have and to Harbaugh. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh pledged to return to the school for the 2023 season amid rumors he was leaving for an NFL coaching job, Harbaugh announced in a statement on Monday. "I love the relationships that I have at Michigan — coaches, ...
Bed bugs are biting rampant in 4 Michigan cities more so than most in the U.S.
Not letting the bed bugs bite is a lot more difficult in four Michigan cities, which are all ranked in the top 50 in the entire country for the small, oval, brownish insects. Orkin is out with its 2023 bed bugs cities list and for a third consecutive year, Chicago, New York City and Philadelphia rank in the top three spots.
More Good News For Michigan Football
Michigan continues to get good news when it comes to its roster and personnel.
Settlement reached in MSU swim team lawsuit
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University and members of the former swim and dive team settled a lawsuit. People on the team filed a federal lawsuit after MSU cut the program in 2020. The lawsuit claimed that not having the program is a Title IX violation, which is a law that makes sure universities that get federal money are offering equal opportunities to men and women athletes. MSU said it cut the program because it did not have the money.
These 2 Famous Michigan Cities Are Older Than The USA
A handful of cities around the United States are older than the country itself. Two of those cities are internationally famous, right here in Michigan. Michigan's Upper Peninsula is home to a handful of really old cities. Including St. Ignace established and Mackinac Island, each established in 1671 and Marquette in 1675.
MSU’s Mission Menstruation adds free menstrual products on campus
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gaining access to free menstrual products at Michigan State University is getting a whole lot easier. Mission Menstruation is installing free menstrual product dispensers in bathrooms across campus. You can find them in the women’s and gender-neutral bathrooms in an academic building and residence hall.
Michigan man's memory lapse leads to twin lottery jackpots
A Michigan man who couldn't remember if he had already purchased a lottery ticket ended up with two identical tickets -- and won two jackpots.
MSU Loses to Purdue
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Zach Edey scored a career high 32 points leading third ranked Purdue to a 64-63 win in the Breslin Center over Michigan State. Purdue held a 24-11 lead midway through the first half, but that margin melted to 27-25 at the intermission. The lead alternated in the second half before Tyson Walker air balled a final shot at the buzzer. The Spartans have now lost two in a row and fall to 4-3 in Big Ten play and 12-6 on the season. They were without forward Malik Hall who suffered a foot injury last Friday at Illinois and MSU coach Tom Izzo says Hall will be out indefinitely. The Spartans, unranked again in this week’s Associated Press poll, host Rutgers at 6:30pm Thursday.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you like having pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Studio 10 celebrates the their relaunch with Mr. Leslie’s Cheesecakes
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Studio 10 is back on-air and are celebrating with local businesses. Mr. Leslie’s Cheesecakes stopped by with their unique and classic flavors. You can find more information about this local favorite baker at https://mrlesliescheesecakes.com/. Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local...
