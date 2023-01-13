Read full article on original website
Angela Reim
4d ago
This was a plea deal. There is more to it than just pot. I witnessed the accident. Stoners don't drive 100+ mph.
Harold Corbett
4d ago
I cannot believe people's comments. Here's a man whom takes the breath of life away from people and he somehow deserves to keep his right to life? He should be put to death period. This kind of verdict in court send the wrong message to would be murders. "If I kill, don't worry, the court system will protect me" This is why so many murders are occurring in our country because there is No true justice for murder. The death penalty is true justice.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WCJB
Court documents reveal location of arrest for man accused of murdering Demiah Appling
OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20 has obtained documents revealing new information about the arrest of the 19-year-old accused of killing Demiah Appling, 14, of Dixie County. The probable cause affidavit shows that more than two months after Demiah disappeared, Waymore Gerhardt was finally arrested by law enforcement on charges of kidnapping and murder.
mycbs4.com
Police arrest teenager and two others in connection with shooting in Ocala
The Ocala Police Department (OPD) says they arrested three in connection to a shooting that took place on Jan. 14th. Police say they responded to 1700 block of Southwest 1st Street in Ocala where two shooters allegedly fired multiple shots, but only struck the victim one time. According to the...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Bicyclist dies from hit-and-run injuries
A 69-year-old Gainesville man died over the weekend after he was hit while riding his bike on Friday evening. According to a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) email, the man died from his injuries sustained around 10:30 p.m. during a hit-and-run in the 400 block of SE 9th Street. The man...
Two people fatally shot in Gainesville, killer is still on the loose
The manhunt continues for the killer who left two people to die in Gainesville. The victims a 16 year old boy and a man named Antonio Delgado were found shot at a home in northwest Gainesville
alachuachronicle.com
Homeless man arrested for causing a disturbance at McDonald’s
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Orra Phillips Evans, Jr., 64, was arrested yesterday and charged with trespass after warning after allegedly causing a disturbance inside the McDonald’s on Archer Road after previously being trespassed. A Gainesville Police Department officer responded to a call at about 8:35 p.m. that Evans, who...
First Coast News
Baker County jail employee arrested, accused of 'inappropriate' relationship with inmate
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated story. A Baker County Detention Center staff member was arrested Friday on charges of disclosing confidential criminal justice information and two counts of introduction of contraband into a detention facility. Police said the arrest is part of an ongoing investigation into this facility.
riverbendnews.org
Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office nabs teen involved in Gainesville shooting
On Wednesday, Jan. 11, the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office helped arrest a man involved in a shooting that paralyzed a man during a home invasion robbery in Gainesville, Fla. According to the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies assisted U.S. Marshals in arresting Rahzon Tee-Von Fennell-Demeritte, 18, of Live Oak....
WCJB
‘We got to break these cycles of violence’: Residents concerned after drive-by shooting injures teenager
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A teenage boy is recovering at the hospital after a drive-by shooting took place outside of the Boys and Girls Club of Alachua County on Sunday. Gainesville police officers said someone drove up Southeast 4th street around 4:00pm. The pastor from Gainesville Vineyard, Michael Raburn said...
WCJB
Dixie County Sheriff’s Office arrests man wanted for murder of Demiah Appling
OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - Both of the men accused of kidnapping and murdering Demiah Appling were arrested after deputies launched a search on Friday. On Saturday, Dixie County Sheriff’s deputies announced the arrest of Waymore Gerhardt on charges of premeditated murder, kidnapping, aggravated child abuse, tampering with evidence, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.
WCJB
One teenager sent to the hospital after being shot in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A teenage boy is recovering after a shooting in Alachua County. Gainesville Police officers say someone drove up to the Boys and Girls Club on SE 4th Street around 4 p.m. on Sunday. The suspect fired at several people and one teen was shot in the...
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested at GRACE Marketplace after reportedly hitting staff members
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Altonio Lee Richardson, 40, was arrested early this morning at GRACE Marketplace after police and staff gave him multiple chances to stay on a cold night. Richardson was asked to leave the property multiple times before a staff member called 911 just after midnight, asking police...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Deputies detain suspects in Majestic Oaks shooting
Law enforcement officials Monday detained five individuals suspected of involvement in a shooting that transpired Sunday evening in Gainesville and injured at least one person. The victim sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was treated at an area hospital, said Lt. J.P. Hood of the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO)....
mainstreetdailynews.com
Teen injured in Gainesville shooting
A teenage boy was shot near the Boys and Girls Club in Gainesville late Sunday afternoon. According to a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) social media post, the incident occurred after 4 p.m. at 1900 SE 4th St. when a suspect in a vehicle shot at several juveniles. One teenager was...
WESH
Man injured in Marion County shooting, police say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting in Marion County is under investigation. Ocala police said around 11 a.m. Saturday, a shooting happened in the area of the 1700 block of Southwest 1st Street. A 29-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. According to police, the shooting may have resulted from a...
alachuachronicle.com
Convicted felon sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for possession of a firearm
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Trevis Avante Strawder, 28, of Fort White, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after previously pleading guilty on October 26, 2022, to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The sentence was announced by Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.
mycbs4.com
13-year-old arrested for alleged school shooting threat in Marion County
According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO), a 13-year-old boy was arrested after allegedly posting a school shooting threat on Snapchat. The Sheriff's Office says on Jan. 12, a student at Horizon Academy called to report that another student posted photos of what appeared to be guns in a group chat.
WCJB
29-year-old man is being treated for injuries after a shooting
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police Officers are investigating a shooting that happened at 11 a.m. on January 14th near the 17-hundred block of SW 1st Street in Ocala. Officers say the shooting seems like a domestic dispute and is not related to any recent shootings. The victim is a...
WCJB
A teenager was shot in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A teenage boy is recovering after a shooting in Alachua County. Gainesville Police officers say someone drove up to the “Boys and Girls Club” on SE 4th Street around 4 p.m. on January 15th. The suspect fired at several people and 1 teen was...
mycbs4.com
Live Oak man arrested on multiple drug charges after deputy found him asleep in car
The Suwannee County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) says on Dec. 17th, a deputy was on patrol and noticed a car parked in front of Beulah Hill Church. The deputy went up to the vehicle and found a man slumped over in his car while the motor was running and his head laying on the steering wheel.
WCJB
Marion County 8th grader arrested for posting school shooting threat on SnapChat
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 13-year-old accused of making threats of a school shooting on a social media app. Deputies arrested Rowan Thomas Callahan-Nesler, 13, on charges of making an electronic threat to conduct a mass shooting. They say on Thursday, a student at...
