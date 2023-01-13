ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

klkntv.com

A winter storm unfolding across the state

UPDATE – 12:10 p.m. Wednesday:. After analyzing radar trends and taking a look at some of the morning data, we’ve made a few adjustments to the snow forecast. A wintry mix will eat away at some of the snow totals in southeast Nebraska, producing a sharp cutoff between high and not-so-high snow totals. Lincoln will end up very close to that cutoff region.
klkntv.com

A winter storm is taking aim at Nebraska

While the weather becomes more active on Wednesday, we still have one more day of quiet weather. We will be dealing with low clouds initially for much of the area on Tuesday morning. However, I suspect that the sun may poke out during the afternoon in eastern Nebraska. For areas...
KETV.com

Winter storm forecast to bring impactful snow in Omaha area Wednesday into Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. — A winter storm is forecast to bring impactful snow across Nebraska and Iowa, including to the Omaha area, Wednesday into Thursday morning. As of Tuesday afternoon, the metro area is under a winter storm warning from 6 a.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday. Counties north of Omaha have also been upgraded to a winter storm warning.
Outsider.com

Odd Coyote Sightings Have Iowa Town Warning Residents to ‘Keep Pets Indoors’

Several strange coyote sightings have residents of Salix, Iowa, on edge as the city sends out a grim warning via social media. “COYOTE WARNING: Coyotes have been seen within city limits over the past few days. Keep pets indoors or monitor your pets while they are outside,” the City of Salix posted to their Facebook page on Jan. 13. For a population unaccustomed to wild canines, this comes as a shock.
Radio Iowa

Snow expected to spread across state, heaviest amounts in NW Iowa

Heavy snow is in the forecast for much of Iowa’s northwestern half. A Winter Storm Watch is posted starting Wednesday afternoon that lasts into midday Thursday. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says some areas of western Iowa could get nearly a foot of snow. The range for Sheldon is five-to-11 inches of snowfall, while for Sioux City and Storm Lake, it’s six-to-11 inches.
Q985

Storm That Dumped Feet of Snow in West About to Hit Illinois

A winter storm that's been wreaking havoc on the west coast with feet of snow in some parts of California is now heading toward the Midwest and could bring miserable weather to Illinois and Wisconsin. According to the current predictions from the Weather Channel, the snow will begin today (Tuesday)...
News Channel Nebraska

Another round of winter weather on the way for much of Nebraska

HASTINGS, Neb. -- Over 70 percent of Nebraska is gearing up for winter weather once again, with 67 of the state's 93 counties under a winter storm watch until late Wednesday. The watch goes into effect Tuesday evening, with up to 10 inches of snow possible in some parts of the state.
KIMT

Winter Storm Warning issued for northern Iowa, Winter Storm Watch in southern MN

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa) ...Winter Storm Wednesday night into Thursday...Heavy Wet Snow Likely... .A winter storm will start to push into parts of northeast Iowa late Wednesday afternoon, spreading northeast through the rest of the night. The snow is likely to be heaviest overnight, with 1 to 2" per hour rates possible. The snow will taper off as it lifts northeast later Thursday morning. While several inches of wet snow are currently expected, where that falls and just how much hinges on the storm track...and that could shift. Warmer air could also cause a rain-snow mix in southwest Wisconsin and lessen snow totals. In addition, there could be a short period of freezing drizzle as the snow ends. Stay weather aware heading into Wednesday and Thursday, especially if you have travel plans. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
norfolkneradio.com

New tool being launched by Nebraska DHHS

LINCOLN - A new feature is being launched by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to help you identify which benefits you may qualify for. The iServe Nebraska Portal is a key project under the iServe Nebraska program initiative. The new Portal will be a modernized, easy-to-use system with enhanced self-service capabilities.
KOEL 950 AM

When Were The Biggest Snowstorms In Iowa History?

It was reported earlier today that a snowstorm could cover parts of Iowa with up to 9 inches of snow as we head into Wednesday and Thursday. If parts of Iowa happened to see 9 inches of snow, we're talking about this being one of the bigger snowstorms in history, for some parts of Iowa. That got me thinking...when did the biggest snowstorms in Iowa history take place?
klkntv.com

Gov. Jim Pillen proposes $2.5 billion fund for Nebraska schools

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Together with 10 state senators, Gov. Jim Pillen announced Tuesday a package of bills funding schools in Nebraska. One of the bills would establish the Education Future Fund. “We are going to invest $1 billion in state general’s fund into a fund dedicated for education...
doniphanherald.com

Nearly 20-mile ice jam on Missouri River poses risks through winter

OMAHA — From satellite images, the surprisingly long ice jam on the Missouri River looks like a sinewy white snake separating Nebraska and Iowa, poised over those downstream. The serpentine ribbon forms among farm fields near Blencoe, Iowa, curves west toward Blair, loops east around DeSoto Bend National Wildlife...
KCCI.com

Next system brings winter back to Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — It's going to be abnormally warm out there today for the middle of January. We will be a few degrees off of the record high of 59 degrees set in 1990. High temperatures will climb in to the middle 50s. WATCH: The impact of recent...
