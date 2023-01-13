WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont authorities say investigations over the first half of 2022 resulted in five state troopers being found in violation of state police policies. The Vermont Department of Public Safety and the State Police Advisory Commission Tuesday released their semiannual summary of internal investigations. It contains synopses of eight cases that came before the commission between January and June. Five cases resulted in findings that the members violated policy.

