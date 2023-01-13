Read full article on original website
Related
Vt. lawmakers gear up to address child care crunch
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Ask just about any young family in Vermont and they’ll say finding child care is a challenge. Vermont lawmakers this week will get a sense of what it would take to fund a robust system. On a snowy Martin Luther King Day, Melissa Jensen is...
Vt. top economists predict coming revenue downturn
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s top economists are forecasting a decrease in state revenue next year to the tune of nearly $165 million. The state economists gave their revenue outlook to Vermont’s Emergency Board Tuesday. The panel is made up of the governor and top lawmakers on money committees. The state has benefitted from over $10 billion in federal stimulus funding during the pandemic but that cash is running dry.
Poll: Vermonters want personal finance taught in high school
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A newly released statewide poll conducted by Champlain College finds that Vermonters would like to see a personal finance educational course taught in state high schools. The poll of 541 voters statewide found that 93% agree a personal finance course should be offered. Cat Viglienzoni spoke...
Vt. lawmakers seek ban on compostable products with PFAS
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A bill introduced at the Vermont Statehouse seeks to ban the sale and distribution of compostable products that contain PFAS, the forever chemicals that are ubiquitous in many household consumer products. Karl Hammer with Vermont Compost in Montpelier says they want to keep their compost as...
Report: fully-funded Vt. child care carries $645M price tag
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Easing Vermont’s child care crunch could cost taxpayers an additional quarter of a billion dollars. Lawmakers are combing through a long-awaited report outlining the cost and potential funding sources to give every Vermont family access to child care. The Rand Corporation report released Tuesday provided...
Shaheen embarks on $111M investment tour
LITTLETON, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Senator Jeanne Shaheen is traveling across the state as part of her Invest in New Hampshire Tour to highlight $111 million in new projects coming to the Granite State. Main Street in downtown Littleton is a mix of retail stores, restaurants, and other businesses....
YCQM: January 15, 2023
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week on “You Can Quote Me,” can music lyrics be used to convict an artist of a crime? The Vermont case that’s putting Rap on trial. Also, cleaning up the water starts with cleaning up the homes surrounding it. Which Vermont lake just got a coveted award and what had to happen to make it possible?
New Yorkers look for environmentally friendly burials
St. Joseph’s Orphanage in Burlington closed in 1974, and former residents began sharing stories of abuse. Gov. Hochul funds mental health support for homeless New Yorkers. Millions of dollars are being offered in New York to fight homelessness. Senator Sanders gives speech on state of working middle class. Updated:...
VSP releases semiannual misconduct investigations report
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont authorities say investigations over the first half of 2022 resulted in five state troopers being found in violation of state police policies. The Vermont Department of Public Safety and the State Police Advisory Commission Tuesday released their semiannual summary of internal investigations. It contains synopses of eight cases that came before the commission between January and June. Five cases resulted in findings that the members violated policy.
Hochul funds mental health support for homeless New Yorkers
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Millions of dollars are being offered in New York to fight homelessness. Gov. Kathy Hochul said the $38 million would establish eight Safe Options Support teams. The goal of the teams is to provide intensive outreach, engagement and care coordination services in areas outside of New...
Local workshops offer self-defense training for women
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Statistics show that violence against women -- and violence in general -- is on the rise in the United States. The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence says over 39% percent of women in Vermont have been physically abused by a partner. But a volunteer team is hoping to equip women in our community with the know-how to defend themselves.
Should distracted drivers face steeper penalties?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been illegal to use a handheld device behind the wheel in Vermont since 2014, but some lawmakers say the penalties aren’t strong enough to deter the deadly behavior. According to the Vermont State Police, distracted driving is defined as driving while performing any...
Hassan: drug dealers targetting kids on social media
CLAREMONT, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan is issuing a warning to parents about new dangers associated with the internet. She says kids who buy illicit drugs through social media and other avenues may not always be getting what they think. “It’s really, really important that parents talk...
Expert offers safety tips for winter hiking
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Green Mountains are a great place for a hike even in the cold of winter but they’re not always the safest for the unprepared. Melissa Cooney spoke with officials at Stowe Mountain Rescue for some tips to know before you go. A blanket of...
