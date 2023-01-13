Read full article on original website
2 men arrested, 1 at large after 31 gallons of prescription medicine seized in East Texas
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two men were identified after allegedly leading East Texas law enforcement on a chase and having 31 gallons of prescription medicine. The pursuit spanned across Nacogdoches, Rusk and Panola Counties on Jan. 12, said the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office. Demarco Bell, 28, of Chicago, Illinois, and Jaylen Joshua Johnson, 22, […]
3 people in custody after stand off situation in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — Three people were arrested after a search warrant turned into a stand off situation in Cherokee County. Sheriff Brent Dickson with Cherokee County said a search warrant issued and executed by the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office and the Jacksonville Police Department on CR 4126 at around 5:30 p.m. The search warrant was issued for stolen property in the area.
Barricaded man taken into custody by SWAT team in Cherokee County
UPDATE- Law enforcement and a SWAT team took a man into custody around 9:20 p.m. after he barricaded himself on Tuesday, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said. The man was identified as 34-year-old Lionel Charles. CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Regional SWAT team is on the scene of a barricaded […]
KLTV
Nacogdoches County deputies seize 31 gallons of prescription medicine after chase
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office seized more than 31 gallons of prescription Promethazine following a high-speed chase that began in their county, went through Rusk County, and ended in Panola County on Jan. 12. Demarco Bell, 28, of Chicago, Illinois, and Jaylen Joshua Johnson, 22,...
KLTV
Tyler man accused of burning child in tub wants trial
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man accused in connection with third-degree burns to a child appeared in court Tuesday and said he was not willing to plead on the case. Joshua Tranair Meekings, 26, is charged with injury to a child. He was arrested in May. In Judge Debby...
Traffic Stop Near Yantis Nets Residential Search, Seizure Of More Than 1 Pound Of Meth, 3 Arrests
A traffic stop led to a residential search, seizure of more than 1 pound of methamphetamine and three arrests over the weekend, according to Wood County Sheriff’s Office. On Saturday, January 14, Wood County sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop near Yantis. The traffic stop resulted in the seizure of 1.6 pounds of methamphetamine, according to WCSO.
Explosion in school bus turned home injures 1, fire determined to be accidental
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One woman was hospitalized with second-degree burns after a bus explosion in Smith County, and the fire has been determined as accidental. According to the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office, officials responded to the scene Saturday night in the 4000 block of Canyon Circle where a school bus that had […]
inforney.com
Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Jan. 13 – Jan. 17
Deputies charged Omar Cazares, 20, of Tyler, with assault causes bodily injury family member. Cazares was in the Smith County Jail on Friday without bond. Deputies charged Hugo Chavez, Jr., 45, of Tyler, with interfere with emergency request for assistance and assault causes bodily injury family member. Chavez was in the Smith County Jail on Friday without bond.
‘Jugging’ is the New Crime Happening Not Far from Tyler, Texas
Like most people, when I first saw the word ‘jugging’ I had no idea what that meant. It had to do with a crime so I knew it wasn’t good, but it shocks me that people in Texas would try something like this. According to the McKinney, Texas Police Department there have been 4 instances of Bank Jugging recently and they want to make sure everyone is aware of what is going on, so we don’t have more victims.
easttexasradio.com
Drug Bust In Yantis
Wood County Dupities arrested three people and seized 1.6 pounds of methamphetamine following a traffic stop near Yantis Saturday. Deputies then seized an additional 3.5 grams of methamphetamine during a search just off CR 1858. Those arrested have been charged with Manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance. They have not released any names.
TRAFFIC ALERT: One northbound lane of Loop 323 reopened after 18-wheeler crash
UPDATE: All lanes of Loop 323 at McDonald Road are open for traffic as of 7:10 p.m., according to the Tyler Police Department. UPDATE: One northbound lane of Loop 323 at McDonald Road is now open for traffic as of 2:20 p.m., according to Tyler Police. Officials said two lanes are still closed as Oncor […]
ktbb.com
Police issue traffic advisory in Southeast Tyler
TYLER — Tyler police Tuesday issued an updated advisory to drivers about a busy intersection. Police say at 12:20 Tuesday afternoon, officers responded to McDonald Rd. at Loop 323 regarding a crash involving an 18-wheeler. A power pole was struck and lines went down in the roadway. As of 2:30 p.m., one northbound lane of Loop 323 at the intersection had reopened for traffic. Two were still closed as Oncor worked to repair the pole and lines that were down. Police urged you to avoid this area if possible. Click here for the latest information.
Officials: 2 arrested, 1 at large after East Texas chase, drugs found in suitcases in car
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested and officials are still looking for another person after a chase that spanned across two East Texas counties. The Panola County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call around 7:59 a.m. on Thursday about a pursuit that had began in Nacogdoches County and was moving into […]
New Construction in Lindale, Texas Brought Back Some Wonderful Memories
So, a little bit about myself. I grew up in Lindale, Texas. I graduated from Lindale High School in 1996. My parents and sister still live in Lindale and I recently moved back to Lindale after 20 plus years living in Tyler. I have always had love for my hometown and have been both excited and saddened about my little hometown's growth. Recently, some of that growth brought back some wonderful memories for many long time Lindale residents and I was able to reach out to share those memories with you.
Firefighters respond to possible bus explosion in Smith County; neighbor says woman lived inside, was injured
TYLER, Texas — Firefighters responded to a suspected bus explosion Saturday night north of Tyler. According to a neighbor, a woman lived inside the bus and she was injured. The possible explosion happened in the 4220 block of Canyon Circle in Smith County. A person who lives near the...
UPDATE: All northbound lanes reopened at McDonald Rd. and Loop 323 in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — According to officials, all northbound lanes of Loop 323 at McDonald Rd. are reopened after a major Tuesday afternoon crash. According to the TPD, around 12:20 p.m., an 18-wheeler crashed into a power pole at the intersection of McDonald Rd. and Loop 323 .Lines are now down in the roadway.
Tyler, TX Man Arrested For Drunk Driving After Leaving His Child Near Busy Road
It Might Be A New Year, But The Same Problem Of "Drunk Driving" Continues In East Texas And This Story Could Have Turned Out Much Worst. Despite repeated warnings, folks continue to get behind the wheel after imbibing alcohol and putting theirs and others lives at risk....including your own loved ones. This story involves an absolutely CRAZY scene where a Tyler man was allegedly so gone off the drink that he forgot his CHILD.
KLTV
Affidavit reveals more details on toddler found along Tyler roadway
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Officers found photos and emergency contact information at a residence that led to identifying the abandoned toddler, an affidavit states. Paul Ryan Hanna, 37, of Tyler, was charged with driving while intoxicated and endangering a child after a toddler girl was found Tuesday night in a car seat on the side of Rhones Quarter Road.
easttexasradio.com
Lindale Couple Indicted For Hit-And-Run Death
A grand jury indicted a Lindale couple in connection with a hit-and-run that claimed a woman’s life in July. They charged 24-year-old Ryan Pruitt with an accident involving death and Tampering with Evidence and 27-year-old Kerissa Valenzuela with Tampering with Evidence. State Troopers say Pruitt was driving on the wrong side of the road when he struck and killed Esperanza Guian, who was riding on a street scooter.
cbs19.tv
Nearly 700 without power in southwest Tyler
TYLER, Texas — Almost 700 people are without power on the southwest side of Tyler on Loop 323 near Spur 364 Monday afternoon. According to the ONCOR outage map, 691 people don't have power in that area but it's expected to restored around 8 p.m. Monday. This story will...
