Henderson County, TX

KETK / FOX51 News

2 men arrested, 1 at large after 31 gallons of prescription medicine seized in East Texas

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two men were identified after allegedly leading East Texas law enforcement on a chase and having 31 gallons of prescription medicine. The pursuit spanned across Nacogdoches, Rusk and Panola Counties on Jan. 12, said the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office. Demarco Bell, 28, of Chicago, Illinois, and Jaylen Joshua Johnson, 22, […]
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
CBS19

3 people in custody after stand off situation in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — Three people were arrested after a search warrant turned into a stand off situation in Cherokee County. Sheriff Brent Dickson with Cherokee County said a search warrant issued and executed by the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office and the Jacksonville Police Department on CR 4126 at around 5:30 p.m. The search warrant was issued for stolen property in the area.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Tyler man accused of burning child in tub wants trial

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man accused in connection with third-degree burns to a child appeared in court Tuesday and said he was not willing to plead on the case. Joshua Tranair Meekings, 26, is charged with injury to a child. He was arrested in May. In Judge Debby...
TYLER, TX
KSST Radio

Traffic Stop Near Yantis Nets Residential Search, Seizure Of More Than 1 Pound Of Meth, 3 Arrests

A traffic stop led to a residential search, seizure of more than 1 pound of methamphetamine and three arrests over the weekend, according to Wood County Sheriff’s Office. On Saturday, January 14, Wood County sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop near Yantis. The traffic stop resulted in the seizure of 1.6 pounds of methamphetamine, according to WCSO.
WOOD COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Jan. 13 – Jan. 17

Deputies charged Omar Cazares, 20, of Tyler, with assault causes bodily injury family member. Cazares was in the Smith County Jail on Friday without bond. Deputies charged Hugo Chavez, Jr., 45, of Tyler, with interfere with emergency request for assistance and assault causes bodily injury family member. Chavez was in the Smith County Jail on Friday without bond.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
101.5 KNUE

‘Jugging’ is the New Crime Happening Not Far from Tyler, Texas

Like most people, when I first saw the word ‘jugging’ I had no idea what that meant. It had to do with a crime so I knew it wasn’t good, but it shocks me that people in Texas would try something like this. According to the McKinney, Texas Police Department there have been 4 instances of Bank Jugging recently and they want to make sure everyone is aware of what is going on, so we don’t have more victims.
TYLER, TX
easttexasradio.com

Drug Bust In Yantis

Wood County Dupities arrested three people and seized 1.6 pounds of methamphetamine following a traffic stop near Yantis Saturday. Deputies then seized an additional 3.5 grams of methamphetamine during a search just off CR 1858. Those arrested have been charged with Manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance. They have not released any names.
WOOD COUNTY, TX
ktbb.com

Police issue traffic advisory in Southeast Tyler

TYLER — Tyler police Tuesday issued an updated advisory to drivers about a busy intersection. Police say at 12:20 Tuesday afternoon, officers responded to McDonald Rd. at Loop 323 regarding a crash involving an 18-wheeler. A power pole was struck and lines went down in the roadway. As of 2:30 p.m., one northbound lane of Loop 323 at the intersection had reopened for traffic. Two were still closed as Oncor worked to repair the pole and lines that were down. Police urged you to avoid this area if possible. Click here for the latest information.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

New Construction in Lindale, Texas Brought Back Some Wonderful Memories

So, a little bit about myself. I grew up in Lindale, Texas. I graduated from Lindale High School in 1996. My parents and sister still live in Lindale and I recently moved back to Lindale after 20 plus years living in Tyler. I have always had love for my hometown and have been both excited and saddened about my little hometown's growth. Recently, some of that growth brought back some wonderful memories for many long time Lindale residents and I was able to reach out to share those memories with you.
LINDALE, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Tyler, TX Man Arrested For Drunk Driving After Leaving His Child Near Busy Road

It Might Be A New Year, But The Same Problem Of "Drunk Driving" Continues In East Texas And This Story Could Have Turned Out Much Worst. Despite repeated warnings, folks continue to get behind the wheel after imbibing alcohol and putting theirs and others lives at risk....including your own loved ones. This story involves an absolutely CRAZY scene where a Tyler man was allegedly so gone off the drink that he forgot his CHILD.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Affidavit reveals more details on toddler found along Tyler roadway

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Officers found photos and emergency contact information at a residence that led to identifying the abandoned toddler, an affidavit states. Paul Ryan Hanna, 37, of Tyler, was charged with driving while intoxicated and endangering a child after a toddler girl was found Tuesday night in a car seat on the side of Rhones Quarter Road.
TYLER, TX
easttexasradio.com

Lindale Couple Indicted For Hit-And-Run Death

A grand jury indicted a Lindale couple in connection with a hit-and-run that claimed a woman’s life in July. They charged 24-year-old Ryan Pruitt with an accident involving death and Tampering with Evidence and 27-year-old Kerissa Valenzuela with Tampering with Evidence. State Troopers say Pruitt was driving on the wrong side of the road when he struck and killed Esperanza Guian, who was riding on a street scooter.
LINDALE, TX
cbs19.tv

Nearly 700 without power in southwest Tyler

TYLER, Texas — Almost 700 people are without power on the southwest side of Tyler on Loop 323 near Spur 364 Monday afternoon. According to the ONCOR outage map, 691 people don't have power in that area but it's expected to restored around 8 p.m. Monday. This story will...
TYLER, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Classic Rock 96.1

Tyler, TX
Classic Rock 96.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for East Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://classicrock961.com/

