WILX-TV
Staudt on Sports: Harbaugh stays, MSU falls short, and more
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - News 10 Sports Director Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk to look at the hot topics in the world of sports. Fred Heumann will have highlights of Haslett vs. DeWitt coming up on News 10 at 11 p.m. Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive...
WILX-TV
MSU Women Headed to Mexico Next Thanksgiving
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s women’s basketball team has been named to the ten team field for the Cancun Challenge tournament next Thanksgiving in Mexico. The Spartans will play games against James Madison and then Creighton. The Spartans will be in action from November 23-25. The games will be played at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya.
WILX-TV
In My View: Harbaugh has a shot to with a 3rd Big Ten title
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - So Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh is returning for a ninth season. He has a great shot to win a third Big Ten title. His schedule is manageable and he hosts Ohio State in Ann Arbor. His quarterback returns, Ohio State and Penn State will have new quarterbacks. He has the bulk of his best players returning joining a solid incoming recruiting class.
WILX-TV
MSU Loses to Purdue
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Zach Edey scored a career high 32 points leading third ranked Purdue to a 64-63 win in the Breslin Center over Michigan State. Purdue held a 24-11 lead midway through the first half, but that margin melted to 27-25 at the intermission. The lead alternated in the second half before Tyson Walker air balled a final shot at the buzzer. The Spartans have now lost two in a row and fall to 4-3 in Big Ten play and 12-6 on the season. They were without forward Malik Hall who suffered a foot injury last Friday at Illinois and MSU coach Tom Izzo says Hall will be out indefinitely. The Spartans, unranked again in this week’s Associated Press poll, host Rutgers at 6:30pm Thursday.
WILX-TV
Settlement reached in MSU swim team lawsuit
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University and members of the former swim and dive team settled a lawsuit. People on the team filed a federal lawsuit after MSU cut the program in 2020. The lawsuit claimed that not having the program is a Title IX violation, which is a law that makes sure universities that get federal money are offering equal opportunities to men and women athletes. MSU said it cut the program because it did not have the money.
WILX-TV
Michigan’s Matt Weiss put on leave amid police investigation according to reports
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan football’s co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss has been suspended after a police investigation involving a report of computer access crimes according to a report from ESPN. Weiss has been away from the team and has not been recruiting for the Wolverines. The University of...
WILX-TV
MSU’s Mission Menstruation adds free menstrual products on campus
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gaining access to free menstrual products at Michigan State University is getting a whole lot easier. Mission Menstruation is installing free menstrual product dispensers in bathrooms across campus. You can find them in the women’s and gender-neutral bathrooms in an academic building and residence hall.
WILX-TV
Jim Harbaugh to remain Michigan football coach
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - University of Michigan president Santa Ono confirmed Monday that Jim Harbaugh will stay at the school. “I just got off the phone with Coach Harbaugh and Jim shared with me the great news that he is going to remain as the Head Coach of the Michigan Wolverines,” Ono tweeted. “That is fantastic news that I have communicated to our Athletic Director Warde Manuel.”
WILX-TV
Sault Tribe announces appeal of Lansing and Romulus Casino lawsuits
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians will seek relief from a Jan. 3 ruling from Ingham County Judge Joyce Draganchuk that would award $88 million in damages to the developers of the proposed casinos in Lansing and Romulus. The Tribe’s gaming arm, Kewadin Casinos...
WILX-TV
Meridian Township Police Youth Citizens’ Academy to begin in February
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Meridian Township Police Department will be hosting a Youth Citizens’ Academy program comprised of students from area high schools. For seven weeks the Academy will meet once a week starting Wednesday, Feb. 15 through March 29. Classes will be held at the police department from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
WILX-TV
Studio 10 celebrates the their relaunch with Mr. Leslie’s Cheesecakes
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Studio 10 is back on-air and are celebrating with local businesses. Mr. Leslie’s Cheesecakes stopped by with their unique and classic flavors. You can find more information about this local favorite baker at https://mrlesliescheesecakes.com/. Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local...
WILX-TV
Michigan Veterans Facility Authority welcomes new board member
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Veterans Facility Authority (MVFA), a nine-member board that governs Michigan Veteran Homes welcomed Barry F. Walter, of DeWitt, as its newest board member. Walter is the Clinton County assistant state service officer for the Veteran of Foreign Wars Department of Michigan and holds an...
WILX-TV
See Blue Man Group at the Wharton Center
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -— More than 50 million people around the world have experienced the smash hit phenomenon that is BLUE MAN GROUP and now it’s your turn! BLUE MAN GROUP will take Cobb Hall Stage for a limited engagement on their new North American tour from Friday, January 20 through Sunday, January 22. Tickets are on sale now through the official Wharton Center Ticket Office, online at whartoncenter.com, or by calling 517.432.2000 or 1.800.WHARTON.
WILX-TV
No major injuries reported in house fire on Lansing’s north side
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Fire crews in Lansing battled a house fire Monday afternoon. It happened at a house on Robertson Avenue, between Muskegon and Greenwood avenues. Authorities said one person saw minor injuries and was treated at the scene. A dog was sent to Michigan State University’s animal clinic to be treated.
WILX-TV
Police arrest 2 in Lansing drive-by shooting
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing have arrested two people and seized a handgun in connection with a shooting. According to authorities, police received reports of subjects driving through Downtown Lansing and firing a gun out their window. Police said they located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop, where they found a handgun and a loaded magazine hidden inside.
WILX-TV
Livingston County Veteran Services hosts seminar on funeral benefits
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - A lot of military veterans and their families may not know they’re eligible for funeral benefits. “It is a difficult time when someone passes,” said Ramon Baca, Veteran Services Director. “Knowing this information beforehand can help a family tremendously and our veterans can have a proper burial.”
WILX-TV
Jackson Fire Station returns to service
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Fire Station No. 2 in Jackson is back in service after being closed for over a decade and it’s a good thing because when a fire erupts, timing is everything. “A structure fire doubles in size every 20 seconds,” said Wooden. Years ago, Grady...
WILX-TV
East Lansing City Council votes unanimously to dismiss City Manager
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night at a special meeting to separate with its longtime city manager. It’s not known at this time why East Lansing is considering moving on from its current city manager, George Lahanas. The City Council said the decision was not made “due to malice,” and there was nothing disparaging regarding the settlement agreement.
WILX-TV
Jackson Public School Board member faces backlash after tweet
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A Jackson Public Schools board member and racial equity counselor is under scrutiny after calling “whiteness” evil on social media. Her name is Kesha Hamilton. She’s been on the Jackson School Board since 2021. “Whiteness is so evil, it manipulates then says, I...
