KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Horses Killed In Santa Clarita Barn Fire

At least two horses died in an early morning barn fire in Santa Clarita on Tuesday. At about 4:41 a.m. Tuesday, emergency responders received reports of a structure fire in a barn on the 23400 block of Wildwood Canyon Road in Newhall, according to Kaitlyn Aldana, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “It ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Canyon Country woman arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon

A 58-year-old Canyon Country resident was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to a call about a person with knife at approximately 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, in the 18550 block of Soledad Canyon Road.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Safe caper stymies detectives

More than a year after several safes were vandalized from the back rooms of local businesses, detectives in at least two counties are looking for answers. In January 2022, a food delivery worker making a stop at Wood Ranch in Stevenson Ranch arrived in the early-morning hours and noticed pieces of drywall on the floor inside the restaurant near the manager’s office and reported the damage.
STEVENSON RANCH, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Vallarta Food Enterprises Pays $48.93MM for 144,000 SQFT Office Campus in Santa Clarita

After it was placed up for sale in 2021, a 144,036 square foot office campus in Santa Clarita has sold for $48.93 million, or approximately $339 per square foot. Public records show that the Valencia Corporate Plaza was purchased by Vallarta Food Enterprises Inc., and the seller in the transaction was an entity linked to True North Real Estate Fund III, a fund managed by True North Management Group.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
foxla.com

Mudslide shuts down section of 5 Freeway north of Los Angeles

More rain and snow fell during the weekend in storm-battered California, making travel dangerous and prompting evacuation warnings over flooding concerns statewide. Bands of gusty thunderstorms started Saturday in the north and spread south, with yet another atmospheric river storm following close behind Sunday, the National Weather Service said. Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Bouquet Canyon ex-con facing federal indictment on weapons charge

A Saugus ex-convict found under a U-Haul box truck he was accused of stealing could face up to 10 years in federal prison as the result of a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station investigation. Bouquet Canyon resident Franz Grey rented a vehicle Nov. 14 with an agreement to return...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Newhall resident booked on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia

A 24-year-old Newhall resident with several outstanding warrants for his arrest was booked on Sunday on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, on Sunday at approximately 1 a.m. a...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Three Best Places To Hike In Santa Clarita

Taking on the different trails in Santa Clarita has likely been far from our minds in recent days, with most of us trapped indoors due to the weather. But sunnier days are in the forecast for Santa Clarita, and with that the opportunity to get outdoors again.  Santa Clarita is home to a variety of ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

250-Foot Mudslide Closes Part of 5 Freeway North of LA

Lanes are closed on a stretch of the 5 Freeway in northern Los Angeles County due a mudslide triggered by steady weekend rain. Already saturated hillsides were drenched with more rain Sunday, when several rainfall records were shattered in Southern California. The rain triggered flooding and several mud and rock slides in Los Angeles County's mountains and other areas.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Seal Beach shooting leaves 1 injured

SEAL BEACH, Calif. - A man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds was rushed to an area hospital after shots were fired in an upscale Seal Beach neighborhood, officials said. The shooting was reported at the corner of Old Ranch Road and Aster Street, located off Lampson Avenue. Officers with the...
SEAL BEACH, CA

