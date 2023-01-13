Read full article on original website
Related
Horses Killed In Santa Clarita Barn Fire
At least two horses died in an early morning barn fire in Santa Clarita on Tuesday. At about 4:41 a.m. Tuesday, emergency responders received reports of a structure fire in a barn on the 23400 block of Wildwood Canyon Road in Newhall, according to Kaitlyn Aldana, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “It ...
2 Transported to Trauma Center After Violent Crash in Santa Clarita
Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: Two women were rushed to a trauma center by Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics and AMR ambulance after a violent traffic collision in Santa Clarita’s Valencia Industrial Center. The crash occurred at 8:11 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, on Rye Canyon Road near...
29 Years Later, Santa Clarita Remembers The Northridge Earthquake That Shook The Community
On Jan. 17, 1994, Northridge was struck with a magnitude 6.7 earthquake, greatly impacting Santa Clarita and other surrounding areas. As Californians were nestled in bed during the early hours of the morning, the Northridge Earthquake erupted throughout the west San Fernando Valley at 4:31 a.m. on January 17, 1994 resulting in 57 deaths, 1,500 ...
Victim In Fatal 5 Freeway Crash Into Ravine Identified
A 27-year-old Lodi man has been identified as the victim of a fatal 5 Freeway crash discovered Sunday afternoon. Ernesto Nava Jr., 27, of Lodi, was identified as the occupant of a vehicle discovered in a ravine next to the northbound 5 Freeway between McBean Parkway and Valencia Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County ...
Storms Drop Over 10 Inches Of Rain On Santa Clarita, Providing New Water Supply
Enough water to sustain over 800,000 people for a year has been collected from rain since the beginning of the year, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Works announced Monday. Multiple winter rain storms that have battered Southern California in recent weeks have led to the capture of more than 33 billion gallons of ...
What’s Filming This Week In Santa Clarita? – Jan. 16 – Jan. 22, 2023
As Hollywood’s backlot, Santa Clarita has a number of television shows set to film this week in the city. For residents, the sight of film crews and trailers in popular filming locations like Old Town Newhall is a familiar sight. Here’s what’s filming this week in Santa Clarita: Television CSI: Vegas The follow-up to the ...
signalscv.com
Canyon Country woman arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon
A 58-year-old Canyon Country resident was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to a call about a person with knife at approximately 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, in the 18550 block of Soledad Canyon Road.
signalscv.com
Missing man found and arrested on suspicion of battery against former spouse
Patrick James Yates, reported missing on Jan. 3, was arrested on suspicion of battery against a former spouse one week later, according to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station booking logs. On Jan. 3, it was reported that Yates was last seen on Dec. 31 at approximately 11 a.m....
signalscv.com
Safe caper stymies detectives
More than a year after several safes were vandalized from the back rooms of local businesses, detectives in at least two counties are looking for answers. In January 2022, a food delivery worker making a stop at Wood Ranch in Stevenson Ranch arrived in the early-morning hours and noticed pieces of drywall on the floor inside the restaurant near the manager’s office and reported the damage.
theregistrysocal.com
Vallarta Food Enterprises Pays $48.93MM for 144,000 SQFT Office Campus in Santa Clarita
After it was placed up for sale in 2021, a 144,036 square foot office campus in Santa Clarita has sold for $48.93 million, or approximately $339 per square foot. Public records show that the Valencia Corporate Plaza was purchased by Vallarta Food Enterprises Inc., and the seller in the transaction was an entity linked to True North Real Estate Fund III, a fund managed by True North Management Group.
foxla.com
Mudslide shuts down section of 5 Freeway north of Los Angeles
More rain and snow fell during the weekend in storm-battered California, making travel dangerous and prompting evacuation warnings over flooding concerns statewide. Bands of gusty thunderstorms started Saturday in the north and spread south, with yet another atmospheric river storm following close behind Sunday, the National Weather Service said. Los...
signalscv.com
Bouquet Canyon ex-con facing federal indictment on weapons charge
A Saugus ex-convict found under a U-Haul box truck he was accused of stealing could face up to 10 years in federal prison as the result of a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station investigation. Bouquet Canyon resident Franz Grey rented a vehicle Nov. 14 with an agreement to return...
signalscv.com
Newhall resident booked on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia
A 24-year-old Newhall resident with several outstanding warrants for his arrest was booked on Sunday on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, on Sunday at approximately 1 a.m. a...
Los Angeles County collects 33 billion gallons of rainwater in recent storms
Good news has surfaced in Los Angeles County’s ongoing battle with water scarcity. The Los Angeles County Public Works Department announced Monday that more than 33 billion gallons of stormwater have been captured in the early months of the California winter storm season. It will be used as drinking water and is enough to supply […]
Three Best Places To Hike In Santa Clarita
Taking on the different trails in Santa Clarita has likely been far from our minds in recent days, with most of us trapped indoors due to the weather. But sunnier days are in the forecast for Santa Clarita, and with that the opportunity to get outdoors again. Santa Clarita is home to a variety of ...
Northbound 5 Freeway To Close For Sign Removal This Week
The northbound I-5 Freeway is set to close due to the removal of two overhead signs scheduled for this week. The Metro North Country Enhancement Project announced the removal of two signs on the northbound 5 freeway at the California High Patrol Weigh Station near the Newhall Ranch exit. The northbound 5 freeway is set ...
NBC Los Angeles
250-Foot Mudslide Closes Part of 5 Freeway North of LA
Lanes are closed on a stretch of the 5 Freeway in northern Los Angeles County due a mudslide triggered by steady weekend rain. Already saturated hillsides were drenched with more rain Sunday, when several rainfall records were shattered in Southern California. The rain triggered flooding and several mud and rock slides in Los Angeles County's mountains and other areas.
foxla.com
Seal Beach shooting leaves 1 injured
SEAL BEACH, Calif. - A man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds was rushed to an area hospital after shots were fired in an upscale Seal Beach neighborhood, officials said. The shooting was reported at the corner of Old Ranch Road and Aster Street, located off Lampson Avenue. Officers with the...
One Dead After 5 Freeway Crash Sends Vehicle Into Ravine
One person was pronounced dead after a vehicle was discovered in a ravine next to the 5 Freeway in Valencia on Sunday. At 1:22 p.m. Sunday, emergency responders received reports of a fatal crash after a vehicle was discovered in a ravine next to the 5 Freeway just north of the onramp from the McBean ...
Storm System Moves Out of LA Area; Dry Days Ahead
Just when it seemed like the rain would never end, the last in a series of storm systems slowly made its way out of the region Monday, although a slight chance of showers will continue to linger before the area enjoys a generally dry week.
