Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Central Georgia leads Macon Little Theatre to 6 regional theatre award wins
MACON, Ga. — Congratulations to Macon Little Theatre (MLT) for bringing back six regional theatre awards to Central Georgia. Best Choreography, Best play, and Best direction are just a few of the awards Macon Little Theatre won in the Broadway World 2022 Regional Awards. These awards are a competition...
'This is like heaven': New creative studio in downtown Macon is like an audio dream space for podcasters
MACON, Ga. — Podcasts are increasing in popularity. If you ever thought about starting one but don't have the money to buy the mics, audio boards, and the rest of the pricey equipment, a new Macon business can help you get started. But Imagine 584 for much more than...
Grocery, hot meal giveaway in Griffin | Details
GRIFFIN, Ga. — After at least two tornadoes tore through the Griffin area, a group of young volunteers is teaming up with major businesses to help clean up the storm debris and provide hot meals to those who need them. On Monday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. the...
Macon’s roads are becoming deadlier for pedestrians, but few hit-and-runs are solved
MACON, Ga. — Editor's Note: Video is from previous coverage. A single black shoe and fragments of a vehicle were among scant evidence investigators plucked from the asphalt of one of Macon’s busiest thoroughfares in an effort to find Audrey Michelle Mack’s killer. The clues, strewn in...
Macon Tracks plans 'musical marathon' for November
MACON, Ga. — There's a new way to go for a run and listen to music without having to use headphones. Macon-Bibb County officials held a press conference at the government center to introduce a new initiative for healthy living and music lovers in downtown Macon. The event is...
WMAZ
Multiple gun stores in Warner Robins broken into early Monday morning
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Three gun stores in Warner Robins were broken into overnight, according to the Warner Robins Police Department. The first happened on Moody Road just before 3:30 a.m. at Oakridge Arms. Video from the business showed the suspect’s vehicle was used in the burglary, and they stole multiple weapons from this location.
Three hospitalized after crash on Gray Highway in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Three people are hospitalized after a Wednesday crash on Gray Highway in Macon. A Nissan Xterra was attempting to make a left onto Gray Highway from Wood Valley road around 6:20 a.m.. The driver, 40-year-old Delmis Banegas, pulled out in front of a Hyundai Sonata. Banegas...
Henry Co. man returns to neighborhood where he once sold drugs. He’s now helping children there
MCDONOUGH, Ga. — Terrell Scott has always cared about the McDonough neighborhood where he grew up. But he told Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen that he’ll never forget the guy who used to terrorize his block. “He brought more devastation and desolation to a community that did not...
'On video at all 3 locations': Men caught on surveillance camera burglarizing Warner Robins gun shop
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A string of burglaries targeting three gun shops in Warner Robins,. unidentified thieves making away with at least 13 guns and 31 boxes of ammunition. Patrick Young says he woke up to a call at 5:30 a.m. Monday. When he got to his business, he...
Cherry Blossom Festival announces headliners for 2023 concert series
MACON, Ga. — The Cherry Blossom Festival announced on Tuesday the headliners of the nightly concert series for this year’s festival, including the Sugarhill Gang, the Eli Young Band and Demun Jones. The concert series will run each night of the 10-day festival that begins on March 17...
Warner Robins man airlifted to burn center after apartment fire on Feagin Mill Road
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A man is in critical condition after a fire on Wednesday morning at an apartment complex on Feagin Mill Road, according to the Warner Robins Fire Department. The fire started just after midnight at Richmond Apartments at 1008 Feagin Mill Road near Houston Lake Road.
'Just started hitting me': Woman recalls alleged assault by Macon Applebee's server
MACON, Ga. — A Macon woman says a long wait for food at an Applebee’s on Riverside Drive ended with her being assaulted by a server. "I have torn tendons in my shoulder is what the doctor told me at the hospital last night, I have a bruise on my cheek and a cut on my eye where she constantly just started hitting me and hitting me,” Venica Cofield said about her injuries.
'It was all about service': Maconites remember Neel's Department Store and Blair's Discount Furniture ahead of demolition plans
MACON, Ga. — Neel's Department Store and Blair's Discount furniture will soon be demolished to make way for a $25 million lofts project. Tuesday evening, folks in downtown Macon had the chance to say goodbye to the iconic stores. Developer Robbo Hatcher wanted to save the old buildings. When he realized they were beyond saving, he decided to hold a goodbye event.
Theatre Macon's 'Brooklyn the Musical' brings poignant New York story to Central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — Theatre Macon brings the sounds of New York to Central Georgia with their upcoming production of Brooklyn the Musical. The show centers on a group of five homeless musicians known as the City Weeds who transform a street corner under the Brooklyn Bridge into their play space.
My Teacher is Tops: Mrs. Carrie McNair at Perdue Elementary in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Bulldogs across the state are still celebrating UGA's big national championship win. But there's also some bulldogs celebrating right here in Central Georgia. At Perdue Elementary one fifth grader says her teacher puts a smile on her face every day. Carrie McNair is a 5th...
Warner Robins to provide free CDL training to help create new jobs
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — As the city of Warner Robins grows, city leaders hope the workforce will grow, too. The city is looking for innovative ways to add employees, and let current ones hop in the driver's seat. Councilmembers agreed to offer free certified drivers license training to city...
Help needed in Griffin and LaGrange, resources offered for residents
GRIFFIN, Ga. — Residents in Griffin and LaGrange are still recovering after a bought with tornadoes and severe weather, which caused extensive damage to businesses and homes. Here are some ways you can help those affected by last week’s severe weather:. Volunteers needed. The City of Griffin is...
Victim identified in fatal crash on Highway 247 at Houston County-Bibb County line
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — According to Houston County Coroner James Williams, one person is dead after a crash on Highway 247 near the Bibb County line. Williams says the call came in at around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday evening. The victim was taken to the Houston Medical Center where they...
wgxa.tv
Three arrested for drugs and guns in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Three men are sitting in Monroe County Jail after three separate search warrants revealed drugs and guns, deputies say. The searches began at about 10:30 Tuesday morning and investigators say that each search resulted in illegal activity. During a search at the apartment of Jaquarrius...
'Don't wait until the last minute': Macon tax preparer details changes for the 2023 filing season
MACON, Ga. — Tax season officially starts Monday, January 23. In order to file your taxes and get your refund, you need to make sure you have all the correct documents. The most important one is your W2 form. The W-2 is an official IRS tax form to "report...
13WMAZ
Macon, GA
34K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Macon local newshttps://www.13wmaz.com/
Comments / 1