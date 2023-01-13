Read full article on original website
Related
wkdzradio.com
Alvin Armstrong, 62, of Cadiz
Memorial Services for 62 year old Alvin Eugene Armstrong, Sr. of Cadiz will be held Friday, January 20, at 5:30 pm at King’s Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Friday, January 20, 2023 from 4:30 -5:30 at King’s Funeral Home. SURVIVORS:. SONS: Alvin Eugene Armstrong, Jr., Cadiz, KY;
wkdzradio.com
Albert “Bert” Finley, 66 of Hopkinsville
A celebration of life for 66-year-old Albert “Bert” Finley, Jr., 66, of Hopkinsville, and formerly of Daytona Beach, Fla. will be Saturday, January 21 from 1pm to 5 pm at the Hopkinsville Brewing Company. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of the arrangements.
wkdzradio.com
Blanch Darden-Evans, 76, formerly of Guthrie
Funeral services for Todd County native 76-year-old Blanch Darden-Evans will be Saturday, January 21 at 1 pm at the Guildfield Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Lester Chapel Cemetery in Guthrie. Visitation will be Saturday at noon at the church. Todd County Funeral Home is in charge of...
wkdzradio.com
Ramona Gibbs, 68, of Elkton
There will be no services for 68 year-old Ramona Gibbs, of Elkton. Todd County Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
wkdzradio.com
Geneva Hancock, 99 of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 99-year-old Geneva Pauline Pryor Hancock, of Hopkinsville, will be Wednesday, January 18 at 1 pm at Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Flat Lick Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday at 10:00 AM.
wkdzradio.com
Trigg Tourism Could Be Fiscal Court’s Focus In 2023
On a Tuesday evening where Judge-Executive Stan Humphries and the Trigg County Fiscal Court had a litany of housekeeping items to tend for the start of a new year, the back-in-the-saddle leader closed with a trio of extremely pressing issues for the community — all of which will likely be a focus for this body in 2023.
wkdzradio.com
Sarah Potts, 35, of Oak Grove
Funeral services for 35-year-old Sarah Glover Potts, of Oak Grove will be Friday, January 20 at 1 pm at at Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home.
wkdzradio.com
Agnes Blane, 105, of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 105-year-old Agnes Blane, of Hopkinsville, will be Thursday, January 19 at 12:00 pm at Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday at 11:00 AM.
wkdzradio.com
Thomas Files Bill Concerning Metal Wheels On Roadways
Eighth District State Representative Walker Thomas is sponsoring legislation that could require any vehicles with metal wheels on roadways to contain a rubber strip to protect the surface of the roadway from damage. Thomas says he filed the bill in response to concerns from constituents in Christian, Trigg, and Caldwell...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Salvation Army Reports Successful Holiday Season
The Hopkinsville Salvation Army is reporting a successful coat drive during Monday’s Martin Luther King Day march in Hopkinsville on the heels of a successful fundraising campaign in 2022. Commander Lt. Lindsay Gallabeas says they were happy with the response from the community during Monday’s coat drive that took...
wkdzradio.com
Cunningham And Barnes Lead Trigg County Martin Luther King Celebration
A sizeable crowd huddled under the pavilion at West Cadiz Park to hear the message of Martin Luther King from two Trigg County High School students. Bianca Cunningham and Dasha Nsubuga Barnes were the featured speakers for the 28th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. program Monday, January 16. Although the annual march was canceled due to heavy rain, the program continued at West Cadiz Park. Cunningham says Dr. King’s message is evident in our society today.
wkdzradio.com
Trigg School Officials Fact-Gathering Around Electric Bus Grant
Officials with the Trigg County Board of Education remain supremely interested in the Environmental Protection Agency’s electric bus grant and its provisions — something the district qualified for in last year’s fourth quarter. However, during last Thursday’s meeting, Superintendent Bill Thorpe noted right now is “the fact-gathering...
wkdzradio.com
Christian County Gathers For Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Following a quarter-mile march from Freedom Elementary to Hopkinsville Community College’s Riley Lecture Hall, noted dignitaries, worship leaders and a collection of Christian County’s inspired African American youths presented a powerful, passionate celebration Monday morning — embracing the life, legacy and lessons of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
wkdzradio.com
Trigg Officials Discover Coal Pits Under Vocational School
As work continues on the Trigg County Schools vocational renovation, district staff and contractors have been able to take a walk through time — reviewing old plans while implementing the new. A recent discovery, however, wasn’t on current schematics. During last Thursday’s Board of Education meeting, Sherman Carter...
wkdzradio.com
Structural Engineer To Assess L&N Depot
The L&N Depot recently caught regional attention, but the cost to fix it continues to climb. During Tuesday night’s City Council meeting, City Administrative Officer Troy Body gave a brief update, promising more once a structural engineer had finished an assessment. Body says the building was closed in 2019...
wkdzradio.com
Student Led Events Headline Hopkinsville Martin Luther King Jr. Day
The Hopkinsville Martin Luther King, Jr. Day events will be centered around the youth of Hopkinsville and Christian County as they lead this morning’s activities. Hopkinsville Human Rights Commission Director Idalia Luna says the activities kick off with the annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day March at Freedom Elementary School.
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged With Swinging A Knife At Three Women On Russellville Road
A man was charged with wanton endangerment after a fight on Russellville Road in Hopkinsville Tuesday evening. Hopkinsville Police say 18-year-old Cortez Lewis Jr. followed three women after almost hitting their vehicle on Greenville Road. He reportedly confronted the women when they stopped on Russellville Road and asked if they...
wkdzradio.com
Indictments Returned In Christian County
The Christian County Grand Jury returned several indictments on charges of robbery and burglary. A true bill was returned on 53-year old Anthony McCoggle, whose listed on the indictment as a transient in Hopkinsville, on a single count of first-degree robbery. McCoggle was arrested in December in connection to a...
wkdzradio.com
Planters Bank Hosting Summit For Small Business Development Or Expansion
Planters Bank is pleased to introduce the SEED Summit for those interested in starting or expanding a small business. The SEED Summit will be held February 21, 2023 at the James E. Bruce Convention Center in Hopkinsville. Planters Bank CEO Elizabeth McCoy says “The heartbeat of our communities are our...
wkdzradio.com
Trigg Among Teams In Special Olympics Event In Caldwell County
A team from Trigg County was among those playing on the basketball court Saturday at Caldwell County Middle School during the Winter Fest event. Coordinator Vickie Purcell says there was a great turnout to support the teams. Hank Mills serves as one of the officials for the games. He says...
Comments / 0