Georgia State

Black Enterprise

Freeze Out The Cold This Winter With This Personal Desk Heater

Winter has settled in, and unless you’re one of the few people who live in sun-soaked locations, so have the bone-chilling temperatures that accompany this time of year. In addition, the electric bills from overused central-heating units this time of the year are often unpleasant and have caused more than a few people to question their living locales.
AOL Corp

The 10 best indoor plants for 2023

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below. The Costa Farms 10 in. Monstera in Paradise Planter will make you space feel like a tropical oasis. Is a house really a home without a green-hued splash of indoor plants? Houseplants don’t...
Upworthy

Swarm of 20,000 bees chase car for two days to rescue queen trapped inside

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on October 1, 2020. It has since been updated. Very few species have perfected loyalty better than the worker bee. Once a queen bee has been selected and raised, she is constantly attended to by a "court" of worker bees who feed and groom her. Because she plays such a vital role in the hive's survival, they follow her around and go to great lengths to ensure her well-being and safety. In fact, such is their dedication that they would even be ready to tail a 65-year-old's Mitsubishi Outlander for two days to rescue their queen from inside the trunk of the car.
backyardboss.net

8 Ferns to Grow Indoors and Out

Ferns have beautified the planet for about 360 million years. With more than 10,400 species —about 380 are native to North America — you are spoilt for choice when choosing ferns to grow indoors and out. These low-maintenance beauties can live for decades and are available in a wide range of colors, sizes, and shapes.
TAPinto.net

Grow Houseplants with Style and Convenience in Mind

It starts with one plant on a sunny windowsill then morphs into an impenetrable jungle. You may feel you need a machete to reach each individual plant to water and tend. Clear the way to improved growing conditions and convenient care while showcasing every plant with style. Group plants with similar light and watering needs to make maintenance easier for you and increase humidity levels – something tropical plants need to thrive.  Set plants on attractive trays filled with pebbles to capture excess water.  The pebbles elevate the containers above the water to avoid root rot. As the water in the...
BHG

How to Plant and Grow Pawpaw Trees

The pawpaw (Asimina triloba) is a small tree native to the eastern United States. It has a decidedly tropical look to it because of its large leaves, and it produces some of the most exotic-flavored fruit of any fruit tree in North America. In spring, dark purple flowers are followed by green sausage-shaped fruits in late summer to early fall that taste somewhat like a mixture of banana and mango fruit. Their consistency is similar to a ripe avocado with a very smooth texture, making them great for eating with a spoon.
Recycled Crafts

Easy Winter Nature Art Activity

If it’s not so cold that you can’t go outside for a few minutes (or you have a stash of sticks in your house/classroom) this winter nature art activity is super cute and easy to do. Make a tree from little twigs and decorate it simply to reflect...
Field & Stream

Gear Rx: Can You Winterize a 3-Season Tent?

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›. Do you need a 4-season tent for winter camping? Short answer: no, it isn’t necessary, but it is nice. In fact, you don’t need a tent at all if you are willing to build a snow shelter or something similar. For many beginner winter campers, it is a big investment to purchase a 4-season tent before knowing if winter camping is even an activity they enjoy. Our first recommendation is to borrow or rent a 4-season tent so you have ample protection against the elements and a chance to try a tent out before buying. Some outfitters eventually sell their used rentals, making this a great place to test a tent and then potentially buy a used one.
homesenator.com

Six Ways to Keep Your Home Cooler in Summer

Living in a hot household can dampen the mood. Nobody likes to conduct their daily tasks in a sweaty stress. As summers continuously record hotter temperatures, it’s important that households learn how to deal with these weather conditions. If you find yourself struggling with the summer heat, you have...
Axios

Como Zoo and Conservatory debuts winter flower show

It can be fun to get outdoors during the winter, but let's be honest: Sometimes, it's just gross outside. What's happening: Twin Cities residents dealt with "the worst air quality since 2005" this week as warm air trapped stagnant pollution near the ground for days. Combined with plowing problems, deteriorating...
MINNESOTA STATE
BBC

Noah's Ark Zoo Farm animals enjoy recycled Christmas trees

Elephants, rhinos, meerkats and lions are enjoying "their own late Christmas" with recycled trees at a zoo. Noah's Ark Zoo Farm has teamed up with North Somerset Council to chip trees for its animals. "The whole point of this is to give our Christmas trees a second life," said Larry...
purewow.com

Is Snow Bad for Plants? What You Need to Know About Your Snow-Covered Garden

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Whether you get the occasional snowstorm or live in the Deep Freeze portions of the country, you may worry about...
New York Post

This $15 magnetic windshield and mirror cover makes winter mornings easier

If you don’t want to spend the first hours of a snowy morning chipping ice off your windshield, you may want to invest in a windshield cover. Some reports are predicting a wet winter, but the Magnetic Windshield Cover firmly attaches to most cars and could save you time and frustration in the morning. Plus, it’s on sale for 78% off.

