Scary things pop into my inbox every now and then. Among the scariest is this reminder from the Secretary of State to file my campaign finance report by January 27, 2022. The typo isn’t mine (though when I type dates for my citations, my left middle finger does keep twitching to repeat the 2 instead of yielding to the index finger’s reach for the 3). And no, my and everyone else’s year-end reports aren’t a whole year overdue. The Secretary of State’s emailer is stuck in the time warp. They have the day right—year-end campaign finance reports for 2022 are due January 27, the last Friday of this month, two Fridays from now. But Monae Johnson‘s office is again demonstrating its inattention to detail by letting this reminder go out twice (they sent a similar reminder on January 3) with the wrong year.

3 DAYS AGO