Princess Anne, MD

WBOC

Theft and Assault Between Children in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Md.-A group of kids have been taken into custody after reportedly robbing and assaulting another juvenile. A Cambridge Police Department S.R.O. took a report of a theft from a student. They say on January 11, around 3:30 p.m., a victim was approached by a group of kids in the 700 block of Race Street. The student reported that they had their cell phone taken from them before they were forced to another location. The victim reported being assaulted multiple times around Washington Street. They also reported being held against their will at Meadow Street Park, while being assaulted multiple times. Their shoes were reportedly stolen from them as well. According to the victim, the group of kids finally fled because Police Car drove by the area.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
WBOC

Salisbury Mayor Appointed to Gov. Moore's Cabinet

Salisbury, Md. - Salisbury Mayor Jake Day has been appointed to a cabinet position in Maryland Governor Elect Wes Moore's new administration. Just a day before Moore's inauguration, the Governor Elect announced another handful of cabinet positions. Salisbury Mayor Jake Day has been named Secretary of Housing and Community Development.
SALISBURY, MD
WBOC

Updates on Carjacking and Attempted Murder of an Elderly Woman

SALISBURY, Md. -- WBOC obtained court charging documents for Ralph Harmon, the suspect in the carjacking and attempted murder. The details are graphic, and explain how an elderly woman survived, and show what the 23 year old suspect told police. All of this is according to Maryland State Police. A...
SEAFORD, DE
WBOC

Popular Restaurant In Cambridge Closes

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Katie's At The Airport announced it's closure for Jan. 31. Also known as Kay's at the Airport, patrons and owners, Katie and Kay, are heartbroken to see the restaurant go. "It's devastating. I feel like I have a broken heart. It's like when you lose a family...
CAMBRIDGE, MD
WBOC

Jack Heath Appointed to Serve Out Jake Day's Term as Salisbury Mayor

SALISBURY, Md. - The Salisbury City Council has voted to appoint Council President Jack Heath to serve out the remainder of Mayor Jake Day's term. Day was announced as Governor-Elect Wes Moore's pick for Secretary of Housing and Community Development on Tuesday. Heath, 76, currently represents Salisbury's third city council...
SALISBURY, MD
WBOC

Milford Homeless Vacate "Tent City"

MILFORD, Del.- Displaced homeless people in town are in search of a new place to stay. They have moved out of the "tent city" they called home for years. Developers began preparing the property for construction today. The property off East Masten Circle was purchased in December and those living...
MILFORD, DE
WBOC

Delaware State Police Confirm Jamin Pugh Among Two Dead in Laurel Crash

LAUREL, Del. - Delaware State Police confirm that iconic Sussex County wrestler Jamin Pugh, known in the ring as Jay Briscoe died in a Tuesday evening car crash in Laurel. Police say a Chevy Silverado driven by a Frankford woman crossed the center line of Laurel Road, hitting Pugh's Chevy Silverado head on.
LAUREL, DE
WBOC

UPDATE: Suspect Identified in Seaford Carjacking and Assault

SALISBURY, Md. - Seaford Police have identified the suspect in a carjacking and assault that took place on Friday. Police say 23-year-old Ralph Harmon of Salisbury has been charged with first degree Kidnapping, first degree Assault, first degree Robbery, Aggravated Menacing, Wearing a Disguise during the commission of a felony, theft of a motor vehicle and related charged.
SEAFORD, DE
WBOC

Man Charged in Salisbury Shooting

SALISBURY, Md. - Police charged a man for a shooting that happened in March of 2022. The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office say on Mar. 11 of last year, police met with a 40-year-old man at Tidal Health who was the victim of a gunshot wound. Investigations determined the shooting happened in the roadway near 1200 Flamingo Drive in Salisbury. Police say they identified 20-year-old Rusaan Holland as a suspect.
SALISBURY, MD
WBOC

Darlene Jane Miller

Darlene Jane Miller, 64, passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023 at Tidal Health Peninsula Medical Center in Salisbury MD. Born on May 19, 1958 in Salisbury, MD. To read full obituary, click Here.
SALISBURY, MD
WBOC

Amy Lavenia Kleger

Amy Kleger, 86, of Salisbury passed away peacefully Friday, January 13, 2023 at Coastal Hospice At The Lake in Salisbury. Born in Onancock, VA, she was the daughter of the late Carroll D. Hutchinson Jr., and the late Katherine Kelley Hutchinson of Onley, VA. A sister was the late Carolyn Hutchinson Hubbard formerly of Salisbury.
SALISBURY, MD
WBOC

Shots Fired Lead to Drug Bust in Seaford

SEAFORD, Del. - Officers responding to shots fired found drugs inside of a home. According to the Seaford Police Department, on Jan. 16 around 10:52 p.m., officers responded to State Street for reported shots fired. Officers say they located shell casings from a handgun in the road and later found a bullet in the road from those same shell casings.
SEAFORD, DE
WBOC

Four Arrested on Various Charges in Sussex County

HARBESON, Del.- Four people were arrested following a call for suspicious activity in Harbeson early Wednesday morning. Delaware State Police say they got a call about a suspicious car in the area of Phillips Branch Road east of Indian Mission Road around 6 a.m. Troopers had been told that a woman had been involved in an altercation with two men just outside of the car.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WMDT.com

UPDATE: Incident involving elderly woman under investigation in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md. – An investigation is underway in Salisbury following an incident Friday afternoon. Details are limited at this time, but Maryland State Police confirmed to 47 ABC that an incident took place in the area of Riverside Drive Friday afternoon involving an elderly woman allegedly being tied up and pushed off a dock into the water.
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

Fatal pedestrian collision in Harrington

Harrington, DE- A pedestrian collision in Harrington Delaware has left one dead according to Delaware State Police. The incident happened in the area of South Dupont Highway and Corn Crib Road around 6pm on Monday. Details are limited at this time but we will continue to update this story as...
HARRINGTON, DE

