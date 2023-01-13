Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Four Shops on Delmarva Every Foodie Will LoveKatie CherrixHebron, MD
Four Places For Pizza Lovers on DelmarvaKatie CherrixDelmar, DE
4 Amazing Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
Where to Go Camping on Delmarva in 2023Katie CherrixChincoteague Island, VA
Four Delicious Dessert Shops on Maryland's Eastern ShoreKatie CherrixMaryland State
Related
WBOC
Theft and Assault Between Children in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md.-A group of kids have been taken into custody after reportedly robbing and assaulting another juvenile. A Cambridge Police Department S.R.O. took a report of a theft from a student. They say on January 11, around 3:30 p.m., a victim was approached by a group of kids in the 700 block of Race Street. The student reported that they had their cell phone taken from them before they were forced to another location. The victim reported being assaulted multiple times around Washington Street. They also reported being held against their will at Meadow Street Park, while being assaulted multiple times. Their shoes were reportedly stolen from them as well. According to the victim, the group of kids finally fled because Police Car drove by the area.
WBOC
Salisbury Mayor Appointed to Gov. Moore's Cabinet
Salisbury, Md. - Salisbury Mayor Jake Day has been appointed to a cabinet position in Maryland Governor Elect Wes Moore's new administration. Just a day before Moore's inauguration, the Governor Elect announced another handful of cabinet positions. Salisbury Mayor Jake Day has been named Secretary of Housing and Community Development.
WBOC
Updates on Carjacking and Attempted Murder of an Elderly Woman
SALISBURY, Md. -- WBOC obtained court charging documents for Ralph Harmon, the suspect in the carjacking and attempted murder. The details are graphic, and explain how an elderly woman survived, and show what the 23 year old suspect told police. All of this is according to Maryland State Police. A...
Lancaster Farming
Former Maryland Ag Secretary Pays Fine for Hunting Violation
The outgoing Maryland ag secretary has pleaded guilty to a hunting violation and paid a fine. Joseph Bartenfelder pleaded Dec. 13 to hunting a wetland game bird over a baited area. Dorchester County court records do not list the amount he paid, but the charge carries a $500 fine with...
WBOC
Popular Restaurant In Cambridge Closes
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Katie's At The Airport announced it's closure for Jan. 31. Also known as Kay's at the Airport, patrons and owners, Katie and Kay, are heartbroken to see the restaurant go. "It's devastating. I feel like I have a broken heart. It's like when you lose a family...
WBOC
Jack Heath Appointed to Serve Out Jake Day's Term as Salisbury Mayor
SALISBURY, Md. - The Salisbury City Council has voted to appoint Council President Jack Heath to serve out the remainder of Mayor Jake Day's term. Day was announced as Governor-Elect Wes Moore's pick for Secretary of Housing and Community Development on Tuesday. Heath, 76, currently represents Salisbury's third city council...
Wbaltv.com
Gov. Larry Hogan pardons man who spent more than decade on death row
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday pardoned a man who spent more than a decade on death row. John Huffington was convicted in 1981 on two counts of first-degree murder in Caroline County and was sentenced to death. | PDF: Read the governor's executive clemency pardon. Huffington's...
WBOC
Milford Homeless Vacate "Tent City"
MILFORD, Del.- Displaced homeless people in town are in search of a new place to stay. They have moved out of the "tent city" they called home for years. Developers began preparing the property for construction today. The property off East Masten Circle was purchased in December and those living...
WBOC
Delaware State Police Confirm Jamin Pugh Among Two Dead in Laurel Crash
LAUREL, Del. - Delaware State Police confirm that iconic Sussex County wrestler Jamin Pugh, known in the ring as Jay Briscoe died in a Tuesday evening car crash in Laurel. Police say a Chevy Silverado driven by a Frankford woman crossed the center line of Laurel Road, hitting Pugh's Chevy Silverado head on.
WBOC
UPDATE: Suspect Identified in Seaford Carjacking and Assault
SALISBURY, Md. - Seaford Police have identified the suspect in a carjacking and assault that took place on Friday. Police say 23-year-old Ralph Harmon of Salisbury has been charged with first degree Kidnapping, first degree Assault, first degree Robbery, Aggravated Menacing, Wearing a Disguise during the commission of a felony, theft of a motor vehicle and related charged.
WBOC
Laurel Woman Accused of Assaulting, Dragging Officer with Car
FEDERALSBURG, Md. - A Sussex Co. woman faces a long list of charges after refusing to get out of her car after a traffic stop, then ramming her car into a patrol car all of which was caught on surveillance video. On Jan. 11, Dominique Trane'ce Austin, 32, of Laurel,...
WBOC
Man Charged in Salisbury Shooting
SALISBURY, Md. - Police charged a man for a shooting that happened in March of 2022. The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office say on Mar. 11 of last year, police met with a 40-year-old man at Tidal Health who was the victim of a gunshot wound. Investigations determined the shooting happened in the roadway near 1200 Flamingo Drive in Salisbury. Police say they identified 20-year-old Rusaan Holland as a suspect.
WBOC
Darlene Jane Miller
Darlene Jane Miller, 64, passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023 at Tidal Health Peninsula Medical Center in Salisbury MD. Born on May 19, 1958 in Salisbury, MD. To read full obituary, click Here.
WBOC
Amy Lavenia Kleger
Amy Kleger, 86, of Salisbury passed away peacefully Friday, January 13, 2023 at Coastal Hospice At The Lake in Salisbury. Born in Onancock, VA, she was the daughter of the late Carroll D. Hutchinson Jr., and the late Katherine Kelley Hutchinson of Onley, VA. A sister was the late Carolyn Hutchinson Hubbard formerly of Salisbury.
WBOC
Shots Fired Lead to Drug Bust in Seaford
SEAFORD, Del. - Officers responding to shots fired found drugs inside of a home. According to the Seaford Police Department, on Jan. 16 around 10:52 p.m., officers responded to State Street for reported shots fired. Officers say they located shell casings from a handgun in the road and later found a bullet in the road from those same shell casings.
WBOC
Four Arrested on Various Charges in Sussex County
HARBESON, Del.- Four people were arrested following a call for suspicious activity in Harbeson early Wednesday morning. Delaware State Police say they got a call about a suspicious car in the area of Phillips Branch Road east of Indian Mission Road around 6 a.m. Troopers had been told that a woman had been involved in an altercation with two men just outside of the car.
5 arrested for alleged dog fighting in Seaford, Delaware
The investigation happened over the weekend following a complaint of suspicious activity at a home in Seaford, Sussex County.
WMDT.com
UPDATE: Incident involving elderly woman under investigation in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md. – An investigation is underway in Salisbury following an incident Friday afternoon. Details are limited at this time, but Maryland State Police confirmed to 47 ABC that an incident took place in the area of Riverside Drive Friday afternoon involving an elderly woman allegedly being tied up and pushed off a dock into the water.
WMDT.com
Fatal pedestrian collision in Harrington
Harrington, DE- A pedestrian collision in Harrington Delaware has left one dead according to Delaware State Police. The incident happened in the area of South Dupont Highway and Corn Crib Road around 6pm on Monday. Details are limited at this time but we will continue to update this story as...
Four Maryland men charged with dog fighting in Delaware
Four Eastern Shore men were among those arrested after a dog-fighting ring was discovered at a Delaware home this weekend.
Comments / 0