Cleveland Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said that Ricky Rubio could play up to 15 minutes in Monday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Rubio has played over 10 minutes in each of his first two games back from his knee injury, so his new "limit" of 15 minutes isn't much of an upgrade. Still, it's a positive sign that the point guard is trending in the right direction and hasn't suffered any setbacks.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO