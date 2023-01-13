Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
thecomeback.com
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
Dallas Cowboys make major decision on struggling kicker
The Dallas Cowboys had an excellent performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, clicking on both offense and defense to cruise to a dominant 31-14 victory. However, the major struggles of kicker Brett Maher on Monday night certainly raised some questions about their kicking situation moving forward, which were answered on Tuesday. Maher broke an unfortunate Read more... The post Dallas Cowboys make major decision on struggling kicker appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
numberfire.com
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Tuesday 1/17/23
Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make money betting player props. For this article, we are focusing on the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots where value can be had tonight. The prop-betting experience on FanDuel Sportsbook...
numberfire.com
NBA Betting Guide for Monday 1/16/23: Can the Knicks Beat the Raptors at Home?
Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
numberfire.com
Jalen Hurts (shoulder) not listed on Eagles' Tuesday injury report
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (shoulder) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice. Hurts is on track to play in Saturday's Divisional round contest against the New York Giants after he logged a full practice on Tuesday. In a matchup versus a New York defense allowing 16.4 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks during the regular season, our models project Hurts to score 24.4 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Pelicans' Herb Jones (back) doubtful on Wednesday
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones (back) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Jones continues to deal with a lower back contusion and is doubtful to face Miami on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect Jones to play 29.5 minutes against the Heat. Jones' Wednesday...
numberfire.com
Hornets' Gordon Hayward (hamstring) doubtful on Wednesday
Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Gordon Hayward (hamstring) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets. Hayward continues to deal with a hamstring injury and is doubtful to face Houston on Wednesday. He last played for the Hornets on January 2nd. Hayward is averaging 13.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and...
numberfire.com
Taurean Prince (ankle) will play Monday for Minnesota
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince will play Monday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Prince is dealing with a sprained left ankle, which is why he entered the day on the injury report with a questionable tag. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the floor to kick off the new week.
numberfire.com
Denver's Bones Hyland (ankle) available on Tuesday
Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland (ankle) is active for Tuesday's contest versus the Brooklyn Nets. Hyland is available at home despite being listed as questionable with an ankle ailment. In 20.6 expected minutes, our models project Hyland to score 20.9 FanDuel points. Hyland's projection includes 11.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Yesterday's Perfect NBA DFS Lineups: Sunday 1/15/23
Ever finish a night of daily fantasy and wonder what a perfect lineup would look like? Well, each day here at numberFire, we're going to share that information with you. Last night's lineups are listed below. As always, make sure to check out our projections and optimal lineups -- which...
numberfire.com
Caleb Martin (quad) questionable Monday for Miami
Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Martin is dealing with a left quadriceps strain, which is why he's missed the last week of games. Now, he is listed questionable for Monday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Martin plays, Haywood Highsmith could revert to the bench.
numberfire.com
Jrue Holiday (ankle) probable for Bucks on Monday
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Holiday is dealing with a right ankle sprain. However, it's not considered a serious ailment currently, hence the probable tag. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours, but it's safe to assume he'll take the floor.
numberfire.com
Bogdan Bogdanovic (quad) not listed Monday for Atlanta
Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic is set to play Monday in the team's game against the Miami Heat. Bogdanovic sat out Saturday night due to quad soreness. However, on the initial injury report for Monday's contest, he doesn't carry any designation. Expect him to give it a go. Our models...
numberfire.com
Pacers' Myles Turner (back) starting Monday; Isaiah Jackson back to bench
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (back) will start in Monday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Turner missed the Pacers' last three games, but is back in the lineup today against the Bucks. Isaiah Jackson will move to the bench. Turner has a $7,900 salary on FanDuel and is projected to...
numberfire.com
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) will not play Monday
The Milwaukee Bucks have ruled out Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) for Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Antetokounmpo was initially expected to return to the court this afternoon as the Bucks take on the Pacers, but the star will instead now miss a third straight game. He does seem close to returning, but it won't happen today.
numberfire.com
Cavs' Ricky Rubio (knee) to play up to 15 minutes Monday
Cleveland Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said that Ricky Rubio could play up to 15 minutes in Monday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Rubio has played over 10 minutes in each of his first two games back from his knee injury, so his new "limit" of 15 minutes isn't much of an upgrade. Still, it's a positive sign that the point guard is trending in the right direction and hasn't suffered any setbacks.
numberfire.com
Divisional Round NFL Power Rankings, Presented by GMC
Everyone has their own set of NFL power rankings, but not all of them take computer-driven, algorithmically-derived approaches that look at underlying data to figure out true team strength. But numberFire's power rankings do just that. Throughout the entire NFL season, as teams ebb and flow, GMC will offer stability....
Comments / 0