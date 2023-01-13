Ohio State promotes Brian Hartline to offensive coordinator

Ohio State wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator Brian Hartline has been promoted to offensive coordinator, the school announced on Friday.

Hartline replaces Kevin Wilson, who left to take the head-coaching job at Tulsa.

"Brian has been successful in every football capacity for which he has been engaged," Ohio State coach Ryan Day said in a statement. "He has progressed incredibly well from college to NFL receiver, and then from quality control coach to wide receivers coach to passing game coordinator. He figures things out quickly and he is more than ready to now transition to offensive coordinator."

Hartline, 36, who played for the Buckeyes from 2006 to '08, has been on staff since 2017 and had been the Buckeyes' wide receivers coach since 2018. He has been an integral part of the success in Columbus -- on and off the field.

"I am ready and I am really looking forward to this opportunity," Hartline said. "Ohio State has established a premier threshold with regard to offensive output and that is something that we'll strive to meet every day. I want to thank Coach Day for his belief in me and for the positions he has put me in these last several years that have allowed me to succeed and grow."

Since 2020, Ohio State has signed 13 ESPN 300 wide receivers, with Brandon Inniss (No. 30 overall in 2023), Noah Rogers (No. 69 overall in 2023) and Carnell Tate (No. 236 overall in 2023) all part of a 2023 class ESPN has ranked 10th after last month's early signing period.

Ohio State also has a commitment from junior Jeremiah Smith (No. 11 overall in 2024, No. 2 WR).

The Buckeyes' offense has led the Big Ten in total offense and it has ranked in the top 10 nationally every year Hartline has been on staff -- finishing ninth (490.7 yards per game) in 2022.

Three players with ties to Ohio State were taken consecutively in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft -- Garrett Wilson (No. 10, Jets), Chris Olave (No. 11, Saints) and Jameson Williams (No. 12, Lions). Williams spent his first two years with the Buckeyes before transferring to Alabama ahead of the 2021 season.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba , ESPN's 21st-best prospect available, is expected to be a high pick in April, and sophomore Marvin Harrison, Jr. was a Biletnikoff Award finalist and won the Big Ten's Richter-Howard Receiver of the Year award.

"Brian has also developed his receivers at an unprecedented level and he has recruited as well or better than anyone in the country," Day said. "Now he'll be recruiting for our entire offense and I think that is something that will be really positive for our program."

Despite losing to Michigan for a second straight year, Ohio State made the College Football Playoff and went toe-to-toe with eventual national champion Georgia in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, losing 42-41.