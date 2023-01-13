ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

WCPO

When to expect a wintry mix this weekend

It was a beautiful start to the weekend with warm temperatures and sunshine but changes are on the way and will ramp up overnight. The mostly clear skies this evening will give way to mostly cloudy conditions as we move into the overnight tonight. We will be dry for most of the night, but after 4 or 5 a.m. we will see a chance for some snowflakes, sleet, or sprinkles. The wintry mix is only likely to last until around 8 a.m. before we dry up. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s for the overnight tonight as well.
CBS Philly

Alligator found abandoned in plastic container in New Jersey: MCSPCA

NEPTUNE, N.J. (CBS) -- An alligator was found abandoned in New Jersey on Sunday night. The Monmouth County SPCA said on Facebook the reptile was discovered in a plastic container in Neptune on Bangs Avenue.The SPCA said a resident found the container with the alligator in it in an empty lot next to his home and contacted animal control.According to the SPCA, the gator was brought to the shelter and placed in a climate-controlled area with proper air circulation."It is illegal for New Jersey residents to keep alligators or caimans, which are considered potentially dangerous exotic species," Ross Licitra, executive director of the MCSPCA, said. "Not only is it a danger to the public, but these animals, when kept in captivity, need very specific care that only professionals can provide."The alligator will be moved to the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife soon, the SPCA said.Anyone with information regarding the abandoned alligator is being asked to contact MCSPCA Humane Law Enforcement Chief Mike Goldfarb at 732-440-1539.
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS Philly

Whale found in Brigantine was struck by a marine vessel, researchers say

BRIGANTINE, N.J. (CBS) – Another whale washed ashore in Atlantic County on Thursday. The 32-foot sub-adult was found about .5 miles beyond the old U.S. Coast Guard Station in Brigantine, New Jersey.The Marine Mammal Stranding Center said in a release on Sunday the dead whale was most likely hit by a marine vessel of some kind.Researchers say the whale was in good health before the collision. The center said these are preliminary findings and more thorough research will be done in the next few weeks. Marine Mammal Stranding Center staff identified the whale as female. They also took skin and blubber...
BRIGANTINE, NJ
CBS Philly

Pathology samples taken from whale beached in Atlantic County

BRIGANTINE, N.J. (CBS) – Another whale washed ashore in Atlantic County on Friday. The 32-foot sub-adult was found about .5 miles beyond the old U.S. Coast Guard Station in Brigantine, New Jersey. Marine Mammal Stranding Center staff identified the whale as female. They also took skin and blubber samples for pathology purposes.The Department of Environmental Protection, Fish and Wildlife and Marine Mammal Stranding Center all responded to the scene.This is the third beached whale in Atlantic County within a month. On Dec. 23, a whale washed ashore on the beach near the Tropicana casino and just last week, a whale was found near Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.Additionally, not too far from Atlantic County, in Cape May County, a 30-foot dead humpback whale washed ashore last month.New Jersey's Gov. Phil Murphy (D) spoke after lawmakers at the local, state and federal levels called for a temporary pause in ocean floor preparation work for offshore wind projects.New Jersey Republican Congressman Jeff Van Drew demanded to halt "any activity moving forward until research disclosed the impacts these projects would have on our environment and the impacts on the fishing industry."
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
