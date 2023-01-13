Read full article on original website
WCPO
When to expect a wintry mix this weekend
It was a beautiful start to the weekend with warm temperatures and sunshine but changes are on the way and will ramp up overnight. The mostly clear skies this evening will give way to mostly cloudy conditions as we move into the overnight tonight. We will be dry for most of the night, but after 4 or 5 a.m. we will see a chance for some snowflakes, sleet, or sprinkles. The wintry mix is only likely to last until around 8 a.m. before we dry up. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s for the overnight tonight as well.
Maryland girl finds ancient tooth from a 50-foot-long megalodon in the Chesapeake Bay
Molly Sampson's favorite Christmas present was the one she went out and got for herself that morning: a 5-inch-long Otodus megalodon tooth from a shark that lived millions of years ago. The 9-year-old Maryland girl and her older sister, Natalie, had asked for and received insulated waders and fossil sifters...
Alligator found abandoned in plastic container in New Jersey: MCSPCA
NEPTUNE, N.J. (CBS) -- An alligator was found abandoned in New Jersey on Sunday night. The Monmouth County SPCA said on Facebook the reptile was discovered in a plastic container in Neptune on Bangs Avenue.The SPCA said a resident found the container with the alligator in it in an empty lot next to his home and contacted animal control.According to the SPCA, the gator was brought to the shelter and placed in a climate-controlled area with proper air circulation."It is illegal for New Jersey residents to keep alligators or caimans, which are considered potentially dangerous exotic species," Ross Licitra, executive director of the MCSPCA, said. "Not only is it a danger to the public, but these animals, when kept in captivity, need very specific care that only professionals can provide."The alligator will be moved to the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife soon, the SPCA said.Anyone with information regarding the abandoned alligator is being asked to contact MCSPCA Humane Law Enforcement Chief Mike Goldfarb at 732-440-1539.
Whale found in Brigantine was struck by a marine vessel, researchers say
BRIGANTINE, N.J. (CBS) – Another whale washed ashore in Atlantic County on Thursday. The 32-foot sub-adult was found about .5 miles beyond the old U.S. Coast Guard Station in Brigantine, New Jersey.The Marine Mammal Stranding Center said in a release on Sunday the dead whale was most likely hit by a marine vessel of some kind.Researchers say the whale was in good health before the collision. The center said these are preliminary findings and more thorough research will be done in the next few weeks. Marine Mammal Stranding Center staff identified the whale as female. They also took skin and blubber...
Pathology samples taken from whale beached in Atlantic County
BRIGANTINE, N.J. (CBS) – Another whale washed ashore in Atlantic County on Friday. The 32-foot sub-adult was found about .5 miles beyond the old U.S. Coast Guard Station in Brigantine, New Jersey. Marine Mammal Stranding Center staff identified the whale as female. They also took skin and blubber samples for pathology purposes.The Department of Environmental Protection, Fish and Wildlife and Marine Mammal Stranding Center all responded to the scene.This is the third beached whale in Atlantic County within a month. On Dec. 23, a whale washed ashore on the beach near the Tropicana casino and just last week, a whale was found near Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.Additionally, not too far from Atlantic County, in Cape May County, a 30-foot dead humpback whale washed ashore last month.New Jersey's Gov. Phil Murphy (D) spoke after lawmakers at the local, state and federal levels called for a temporary pause in ocean floor preparation work for offshore wind projects.New Jersey Republican Congressman Jeff Van Drew demanded to halt "any activity moving forward until research disclosed the impacts these projects would have on our environment and the impacts on the fishing industry."
New Jersey witness photographs circle-shaped objects crossing sky
A New Jersey witness at Lopatcong Township reported watching and photographing a series of red and white, circle-shaped objects at 5:08 p.m. on November 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
NASA Wallops rocket launch to be visible for much of East Coast
NASA Wallops Flight Facility in Wallops Island, Virginia, will support the Rocket Lab USA's first launch of the Electron Rocket, currently scheduled to lift off on Monday at 6 p.m.
Pennsylvania’s top 3 ‘travel hotspots’ are these: study
A new year, for many, signals the start of planning new vacations. Pennsylvania residents are no different in this regard, with three spots they’re itching to travel to the most in 2023. LISTEN: Flights in Pa., other states ‘gradually’ resume after thousands of delays | Today in Pa....
Environmentalists say Jersey Shore whale deaths not caused by offshore wind program
Environmentalists gathered in Atlantic City on Tuesday to dispel what they say are some myths about potential links between recent whale deaths and the state’s offshore wind program.
