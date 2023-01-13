Read full article on original website
wearecamdenhs.com
GIRLS VARSITY BASKETBALL DEFEATS NORTH AUGUSTA IN MLK TOURNAMENT, 63-27
On Saturday, January 14th, the Varsity Girls Basketball team participated in the annual Martin Luther King Tournament which was held at Eau Claire HS. The girls game started @ 5:00 pm and they were taking on North Augusta, one of the top 4A schools in the state. The Lady Dogs came out on top with the victory, 63-27.
kool1027.com
Camden Sweeps Lake City Last Friday Night
The Camden High girl’s and boy’s basketball team host Lake City this past Friday night on Michael G Culp Court at Camden High. The Lady Bulldogs came out red hot and never looked back as they get the win 67-22. They were led by Joyce Edwards who had 26 points 11 rebounds 5 assists and four blocks. The Camden High boys fell behind early but used 24 points from Izzy Maclin to rally back for a 60-57 win.
wfxg.com
Aiken High football coach "relieved" of coaching duties
AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - Officials with Aiken County Schools have confirmed that Aiken High School football coach Olajuwon Paige has been relieved of his coaching duties. According to Paige's biography on the school's website, he graduated from Aiken High in 2005, before returning to coach in 2012. The district says that while he is no longer coaching, he will be an assistant athletic director and teacher at Aiken High.
Dreher High School's Chief James Harris is News19’s Teacher of the Week
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Chief Petty Officer James Harris has always had a passion for service, but after 20 years, 5 months and 4 days, he decided to retire from the Navy and enter the classroom. "The NJROTC program is leadership development and there's many ways of having leadership development,...
FOX Carolina
Gamecocks coach, Clemson professor earn spots on star-studded list of most influential Black Americans
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Drew Lanham, a wildlife professor for Clemson University and MacArthur genius grant recipient, said he found his name on The Root 100′s list of most influential Black Americans “quite by accident.”. “In past years, I’ve seen the list and noted who was on...
kool1027.com
Romeo and Juliet Ballet Coming Soon to Arts Center
The Arts Center of Kershaw County is excited to present the Columbia City Ballet’s performance of Romeo and Juliet on January 27th & 28th at 7:00 pm. This classic tale of love and tragedy is brought to life by the talented dancers of the Columbia City Ballet. Audiences will be captivated by William Starrett’s breathtaking choreography and the passionate performances by Principal Claire Rapp and Soloist Joshua Van Dyke as they portray the doomed lovers Romeo and Juliet.
abccolumbia.com
Richland Two Superintendent Dr. Baron Davis turns in resignation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland School District Two’s Superintendent has resigned after a special called board meeting Tuesday. The vote to accept Dr. Baron Davis’ resignation was unanimous and was effective immediately. Davis has served as superintendent since 2017. The board has not yet named an interim superintendent.
Gamecocks remain unanimous number one in AP women’s poll
South Carolina continued its stay at No. 1. The Gamecocks were the unanimous choice again from a 28-member national media panel. They have held the top spot for 30 consecutive weeks. USC (18-0, 6-0) has won 24 straight following Sunday’s 81-50 rout of Missouri. Ohio State, LSU, Stanford and UConn round out the top five […]
Three Early Enrollees Who Could Impact South Carolina In 2023
South Carolina's football program welcomed eleven early enrollees last week. Who could make the biggest impact this fall?
Two Signees Make Final On3 Top 100 Rankings
South Carolina's dedication to recruiting elite talent is paying dividends as two of their 2023 commits crack On3's final top 100 rankings.
Several cadets at SC Youth Challenge Academy taken to hospital after incident
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Several cadets at the South Carolina Youth Challenge Academy were taken to the hospital after an incident Tuesday evening. Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, Adjutant General of the South Carolina National Guard, gave a brief statement hours after the incident, saying the incident was "under control."
Mario Anderson Jr. has Potential to be Gamecocks Lead Rusher
With the running back room depleted, South Carolina had to make moves in the portal. New addition Mario Anderson Jr. could be a hidden gem for the Gamecocks' offense.
coladaily.com
Taco Bell, senior apartments open in Blythewood
Workers are putting the finishing touches on landscaping outside Blythewood’s newest eatery, a Taco Bell restaurant at 209 Blythewood Road. The restaurant is open every day from 7 a.m. to midnight (“or later,” according to a sign on the front door). Also opening soon is a Frank’s...
WIS-TV
Zion Baptist Church hosts prayer service ahead of King Day at the Dome march
SC’s King Day at the Dome returns in person for first time since pandemic began. SC’s King Day at the Dome returns in person for first time since pandemic began. Soda City Live: Columbia Urban League Young Professionals, legacy & recruitment. Updated: 4 hours ago. Teddius Williams, VP...
WMBF
LOOK: Flurries spotted in Grand Strand, Pee Dee as temperatures fall
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Flurries have made their way to the Grand Strand and Pee Dee as temperatures fell overnight. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold saw some of the wintry weather in Myrtle Beach early Saturday. WMBF News viewer Mike Watts also saw them in Conway early Saturday.
coladaily.com
Suspect in custody after barricading, firing rounds inside West Columbia hotel
A suspect is in custody after firing shots and barricading inside of the Hilton Garden Inn in West Columbia. According to West Columbia Police Chief Marion Boyce, police responded to a domestic violence call Tuesday around 1 p.m. at 110 McSwain Dr. Officers spoke with the woman involved and went to the fifth floor to contact the suspect, 34-year-old Jonathan Russell Saylor. The suspect shut the door and told officers he was going to shoot them. He would not answer their phone calls, each time answering then immediately hanging up.
wach.com
Aspen Jeter returns home to Orangeburg for good
Orangeburg, S.C (WACH) — We've been following the story of Aspen Jeter and her mother Crystal Jumper since November – an Orangeburg County woman found shot to death in her home and her five-year-old disabled daughter missing. Since then, the toddler Aspen was found with her father Antra Jeter in Virginia. He was arrested and charged with murder in the death of her mother, Crystal Jumper.
kool1027.com
Camden PD Capt. Tom Borowski Resigns
According to Camden City Manager Jonathan Rorie, Camden Police Department Captain Tom Borowski has resigned effective January 27th. This resignation comes less than a week, after Rorie tabbed Borowski as interim chief to take over for the retiring Chief Joe Floyd. A new interim chief has not been named.
'It blew my mind to be honest': Hundreds of Sumter residents unite for annual Martin Luther King Jr. Dream Walk
SUMTER, S.C. — All across the Midlands, communities are celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day. In Sumter, the morning kicked off with a walk at USC Sumter. "It blew my mind to be honest. Like, it just blew my mind," Sumter resident Tisha Daniels shared. "I just didn’t know that the community could just come out and support in the way that it came out. I just didn’t know that the community could come out to do this."
coladaily.com
Richland Two Superintendent Dr. Baron Davis removed from position
The Richland County District Two school board, held an executive session in which it was decided that the district’s superintendent Dr. Baron Davis will be removed from the position. The decision was made after a long executive session, and despite the fact that Dr. Davis’ contract was not set...
