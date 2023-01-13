ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wearecamdenhs.com

GIRLS VARSITY BASKETBALL DEFEATS NORTH AUGUSTA IN MLK TOURNAMENT, 63-27

On Saturday, January 14th, the Varsity Girls Basketball team participated in the annual Martin Luther King Tournament which was held at Eau Claire HS. The girls game started @ 5:00 pm and they were taking on North Augusta, one of the top 4A schools in the state. The Lady Dogs came out on top with the victory, 63-27.
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
kool1027.com

Camden Sweeps Lake City Last Friday Night

The Camden High girl’s and boy’s basketball team host Lake City this past Friday night on Michael G Culp Court at Camden High. The Lady Bulldogs came out red hot and never looked back as they get the win 67-22. They were led by Joyce Edwards who had 26 points 11 rebounds 5 assists and four blocks. The Camden High boys fell behind early but used 24 points from Izzy Maclin to rally back for a 60-57 win.
CAMDEN, SC
wfxg.com

Aiken High football coach "relieved" of coaching duties

AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - Officials with Aiken County Schools have confirmed that Aiken High School football coach Olajuwon Paige has been relieved of his coaching duties. According to Paige's biography on the school's website, he graduated from Aiken High in 2005, before returning to coach in 2012. The district says that while he is no longer coaching, he will be an assistant athletic director and teacher at Aiken High.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
kool1027.com

Romeo and Juliet Ballet Coming Soon to Arts Center

The Arts Center of Kershaw County is excited to present the Columbia City Ballet’s performance of Romeo and Juliet on January 27th & 28th at 7:00 pm. This classic tale of love and tragedy is brought to life by the talented dancers of the Columbia City Ballet. Audiences will be captivated by William Starrett’s breathtaking choreography and the passionate performances by Principal Claire Rapp and Soloist Joshua Van Dyke as they portray the doomed lovers Romeo and Juliet.
CAMDEN, SC
abccolumbia.com

Richland Two Superintendent Dr. Baron Davis turns in resignation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland School District Two’s Superintendent has resigned after a special called board meeting Tuesday. The vote to accept Dr. Baron Davis’ resignation was unanimous and was effective immediately. Davis has served as superintendent since 2017. The board has not yet named an interim superintendent.
COLUMBIA, SC
WSPA 7News

Gamecocks remain unanimous number one in AP women’s poll

South Carolina continued its stay at No. 1. The Gamecocks were the unanimous choice again from a 28-member national media panel. They have held the top spot for 30 consecutive weeks. USC (18-0, 6-0) has won 24 straight following Sunday’s 81-50 rout of Missouri. Ohio State, LSU, Stanford and UConn round out the top five […]
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Taco Bell, senior apartments open in Blythewood

Workers are putting the finishing touches on landscaping outside Blythewood’s newest eatery, a Taco Bell restaurant at 209 Blythewood Road. The restaurant is open every day from 7 a.m. to midnight (“or later,” according to a sign on the front door). Also opening soon is a Frank’s...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
coladaily.com

Suspect in custody after barricading, firing rounds inside West Columbia hotel

A suspect is in custody after firing shots and barricading inside of the Hilton Garden Inn in West Columbia. According to West Columbia Police Chief Marion Boyce, police responded to a domestic violence call Tuesday around 1 p.m. at 110 McSwain Dr. Officers spoke with the woman involved and went to the fifth floor to contact the suspect, 34-year-old Jonathan Russell Saylor. The suspect shut the door and told officers he was going to shoot them. He would not answer their phone calls, each time answering then immediately hanging up.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Aspen Jeter returns home to Orangeburg for good

Orangeburg, S.C (WACH) — We've been following the story of Aspen Jeter and her mother Crystal Jumper since November – an Orangeburg County woman found shot to death in her home and her five-year-old disabled daughter missing. Since then, the toddler Aspen was found with her father Antra Jeter in Virginia. He was arrested and charged with murder in the death of her mother, Crystal Jumper.
ORANGEBURG, SC
kool1027.com

Camden PD Capt. Tom Borowski Resigns

According to Camden City Manager Jonathan Rorie, Camden Police Department Captain Tom Borowski has resigned effective January 27th. This resignation comes less than a week, after Rorie tabbed Borowski as interim chief to take over for the retiring Chief Joe Floyd. A new interim chief has not been named.
News19 WLTX

'It blew my mind to be honest': Hundreds of Sumter residents unite for annual Martin Luther King Jr. Dream Walk

SUMTER, S.C. — All across the Midlands, communities are celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day. In Sumter, the morning kicked off with a walk at USC Sumter. "It blew my mind to be honest. Like, it just blew my mind," Sumter resident Tisha Daniels shared. "I just didn’t know that the community could just come out and support in the way that it came out. I just didn’t know that the community could come out to do this."
SUMTER, SC
coladaily.com

Richland Two Superintendent Dr. Baron Davis removed from position

The Richland County District Two school board, held an executive session in which it was decided that the district’s superintendent Dr. Baron Davis will be removed from the position. The decision was made after a long executive session, and despite the fact that Dr. Davis’ contract was not set...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy