Fort Myers, FL

WINKNEWS.com

2 people arrested in a stolen vehicle in Fort Myers

Two people were arrested in Fort Myers Tuesday night in a stolen vehicle at a 7-Eleven. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, the two people inside the stolen vehicle were arrested, and one of them had a warrant. The 7-Eleven is at the corner of Evans Avenue and MLK...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

3 swatting calls to SWFL restaurants in January

Swatting calls to two restaurants in Southwest Florida on the same day, and then another happened less than two weeks later. When you sit down for a meal at a restaurant, you usually don’t imagine the police showing up in the middle of it. But that’s what happened to customers at Ford’s Garage in downtown Fort Myers, Point 57, and Lobster Lady in Cape Coral.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

AmeriCorps helping with recovery in Fort Myers Beach

For the past two weeks, AmeriCorps has been out on Fort Myers Beach helping people clean their homes that have been filled with debris since Hurricane Ian. When Brian Duddy first saw his home in the wake of the hurricane, he described it in two words. “Jaw-dropping. Didn’t know what to do. My wife and I were just looking at the mud and the debris and just didn’t know what to say.”
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

Collapsed Fort Myers home turns into neighborhood trash pile

SAN CARLOS PARK, Fla. — Neighbors on Bahamas Road in Fort Myers are speaking out while a collapsed home continues to sit untouched in the neighborhood since Hurricane Ian. Ashley Tiseo lives across from the demolished house and said it’s having a bad effect on the area and the environment as people are dumping their trash and adding on to the pile.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Woman’s car burglarized in Marco Island Publix parking lot

An ordinary trip to the grocery store in Marco Island became a burglary on Tuesday, when three suspects worked together to distract a woman before stealing her wallet from her car. One of the suspects pointed out ketchup on the back of a woman’s car. And with her attention diverted,...
WINKNEWS.com

Sunsplash in Cape Coral reopening in March

Cape Coral’s popular waterpark, Sunsplash, is adding 60 days to its season this year. For month’s no one has been able to enjoy the slides, pools are staircases at Sunsplash Waterpark. The Cape Coral attraction is typically known for being a fun place for families to enjoy the...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Pelican Larry’s, Off the Bone BBQ open in University Village

Randy and Kelly Seyler, looking to leave behind their original Pelican Larry’s restaurant and also expand upon their Off the Bone BBQ concept in Naples, found one spot where they could do both in Lee County. The new Pelican Larry’s at University Village off Ben Hill Griffin Parkway, just...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Crime Stoppers searching for owner of dog abandoned in Suncoast Estates

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is searching for the owner of a dog that was left abandoned earlier this year in North Fort Myers. Crime Stoppers says the Lee County Sheriff’s Office was first alerted to the abandoned dog on January 2. They say the pit bull terrier mix was found on Garden Street in the Suncoast Estates community. The dog was found in a kennel with a blanket, food, and water bowls.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lehigh Acres man killed, 2 seriously injured in Hendry County pileup crash

A man from Lehigh Acres was killed and two people from LaBelle were seriously injured in a Tuesday evening pileup crash on SR-80 in Hendry County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a pickup truck driven by a 27-year-old woman from Labelle, another pickup truck driven by a 35-year-old man from LaBelle, a sedan driven by a 44-year-old man from Lehigh Acres and a box truck driven by a 27-year-old man from LaBelle were traveling east in the inside lane of SR-80, approaching the intersection of Townsend Canal Road around 6 p.m. The woman’s pickup truck rear-ended the other pickup truck.
HENDRY COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man leads deputies on chase from Hendry County to Lee County

A man led deputies on a Sunday night chase from Hendry County into Lee County before being arrested on First Street in Fort Myers. This chase happened within one week of another high-speed chase in Lee County, which ended on I-75 at Alico Road. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Sunday night’s car chase began in Hendry County and only ended in Lee after the suspect’s vehicle ran out of gas and he took off running.
FORT MYERS, FL

