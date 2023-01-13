Read full article on original website
Emergency Services director thanks Clay County first responders for help with Hurricane IanLauren FoxClay County, FL
Florida witness videotapes two rectangle-shaped objects hovering nearbyRoger MarshPunta Gorda, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Cape CoralTed RiversCape Coral, FL
These Restaurants in Fort Myers Will Blow You AwayThe Daily ScoopFort Myers, FL
Two Florida men were arrested after setting fire to a house with 21 people inside.EddyEvonAnonymousBonita Springs, FL
WINKNEWS.com
Dangerous Cape Coral intersection gets temporary changes to improve safety
Traffic changes are in the works to make one Cape Coral intersection a little safer. On Tuesday, the Del Prado Boulevard and De Navarra Parkway intersection changed with a new, temporary traffic pattern. That intersection is notorious for crashes and was one of the many things the mayor of Cape...
Fort Myers allowing trailers as temporary housing for property owners
The City of Fort Myers following suit, like other counties and cities, making it easier for you to rebuild and repair your home after Hurricane Ian.
WINKNEWS.com
2 people arrested in a stolen vehicle in Fort Myers
Two people were arrested in Fort Myers Tuesday night in a stolen vehicle at a 7-Eleven. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, the two people inside the stolen vehicle were arrested, and one of them had a warrant. The 7-Eleven is at the corner of Evans Avenue and MLK...
WINKNEWS.com
3 swatting calls to SWFL restaurants in January
Swatting calls to two restaurants in Southwest Florida on the same day, and then another happened less than two weeks later. When you sit down for a meal at a restaurant, you usually don’t imagine the police showing up in the middle of it. But that’s what happened to customers at Ford’s Garage in downtown Fort Myers, Point 57, and Lobster Lady in Cape Coral.
City of Fort Myers plans to build affordable single-family homes on vacant lots
According to Mayor Kevin Anderson, the city would pay to build the home. When an essential worker buys it, the money would go back to the city.
Downtown Fort Myers restaurants need more employees after Hurricane Ian
Monday, January 16 to Wednesday, January 18th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. the Kearns Restaurant Group was hosting a job fair for all positions at their eight restaurants.
WINKNEWS.com
AmeriCorps helping with recovery in Fort Myers Beach
For the past two weeks, AmeriCorps has been out on Fort Myers Beach helping people clean their homes that have been filled with debris since Hurricane Ian. When Brian Duddy first saw his home in the wake of the hurricane, he described it in two words. “Jaw-dropping. Didn’t know what to do. My wife and I were just looking at the mud and the debris and just didn’t know what to say.”
Collapsed Fort Myers home turns into neighborhood trash pile
SAN CARLOS PARK, Fla. — Neighbors on Bahamas Road in Fort Myers are speaking out while a collapsed home continues to sit untouched in the neighborhood since Hurricane Ian. Ashley Tiseo lives across from the demolished house and said it’s having a bad effect on the area and the environment as people are dumping their trash and adding on to the pile.
Fort Myers Police Department are looking for a missing and endangered person
Fort Myers Police Department are currently looking for a missing and endangered individual since January 9th, 2023
Trio wanted for a burglary at Publix in Marco Island
The Marco Island Police Department is looking for a trio suspected of a burglary in the parking lot of a Publix on Marco Island.
WINKNEWS.com
Woman’s car burglarized in Marco Island Publix parking lot
An ordinary trip to the grocery store in Marco Island became a burglary on Tuesday, when three suspects worked together to distract a woman before stealing her wallet from her car. One of the suspects pointed out ketchup on the back of a woman’s car. And with her attention diverted,...
‘Suspicious item’ found in North Port turns out to be WWI anti-ship round: police
Authorities blocked off a portion of U.S. Highway 41 in North Port after they discovered a "suspicious item" near an intersection in North Port on Tuesday afternoon.
WINKNEWS.com
Sunsplash in Cape Coral reopening in March
Cape Coral’s popular waterpark, Sunsplash, is adding 60 days to its season this year. For month’s no one has been able to enjoy the slides, pools are staircases at Sunsplash Waterpark. The Cape Coral attraction is typically known for being a fun place for families to enjoy the...
One airlifted following crash on SR 82 in Lehigh Acres
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. – All lanes on State Road 82 are shut down at Owen Avenue South in Lehigh Acres after a car crash with a semi-truck. One person was airlifted by a Leeflight helicopter to a trauma center. Lee County Sheriff’s Office is at the scene and traffic...
Woman arrested for stealing more than $15K from Ulta Beauty stores in Collier County
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A Fort Myers woman was arrested in connection to a theft spree targeting Ulta Beauty stores in Collier County. Dava’Ja Ford, 22, is facing multiple charges of grand theft for stealing over $15,000 worth of cosmetics and fragrances from the stores, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).
WINKNEWS.com
Pelican Larry’s, Off the Bone BBQ open in University Village
Randy and Kelly Seyler, looking to leave behind their original Pelican Larry’s restaurant and also expand upon their Off the Bone BBQ concept in Naples, found one spot where they could do both in Lee County. The new Pelican Larry’s at University Village off Ben Hill Griffin Parkway, just...
WINKNEWS.com
Crime Stoppers searching for owner of dog abandoned in Suncoast Estates
Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is searching for the owner of a dog that was left abandoned earlier this year in North Fort Myers. Crime Stoppers says the Lee County Sheriff’s Office was first alerted to the abandoned dog on January 2. They say the pit bull terrier mix was found on Garden Street in the Suncoast Estates community. The dog was found in a kennel with a blanket, food, and water bowls.
WINKNEWS.com
Lehigh Acres man killed, 2 seriously injured in Hendry County pileup crash
A man from Lehigh Acres was killed and two people from LaBelle were seriously injured in a Tuesday evening pileup crash on SR-80 in Hendry County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a pickup truck driven by a 27-year-old woman from Labelle, another pickup truck driven by a 35-year-old man from LaBelle, a sedan driven by a 44-year-old man from Lehigh Acres and a box truck driven by a 27-year-old man from LaBelle were traveling east in the inside lane of SR-80, approaching the intersection of Townsend Canal Road around 6 p.m. The woman’s pickup truck rear-ended the other pickup truck.
WINKNEWS.com
Man leads deputies on chase from Hendry County to Lee County
A man led deputies on a Sunday night chase from Hendry County into Lee County before being arrested on First Street in Fort Myers. This chase happened within one week of another high-speed chase in Lee County, which ended on I-75 at Alico Road. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Sunday night’s car chase began in Hendry County and only ended in Lee after the suspect’s vehicle ran out of gas and he took off running.
