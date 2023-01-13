Read full article on original website
Hint Connect Expands Direct Primary Care Network in Colorado with Nextera Healthcare
– Hint Health, the company powering the direct primary care (DPC) movement, today announced a partnership between Nextera Healthcare, Colorado’s first DPC provider and one of the fastest-growing DPC organizations in the U.S., and the company’s DPC network, Hint Connect. – The partnership will allow Nextera Healthcare to...
84% of Patients Prefer Front Desk to Tech Options, 87% Face Staffing Challenges
– A new study found 84% of providers say patients still schedule care with the front desk, and 73% rely on human calls — despite all of the advances in communication. A full 87% say they’ve faced administrative staffing challenges over the last 12 months. Of those, one third (35%) found those staffing challenges have had a negative impact on staff morale, and about one in six (18%) noted it has led to longer wait times.
M&A: Arrive Health Acquires UPMC Enterprises Pharmacy Technology
– Arrive Health, a provider of real-time benefit tools and integrated solutions that improve patient affordability, today announced the acquisition of a suite of innovative patient engagement and automation technologies developed by UPMC Enterprises and the UPMC Pharmacy Network. – The acquisition adds AI-driven virtual assistant technology and a robust...
M&A: Avel eCare Acquires NightWatch to Expand Remote Pharmacy Services
– Avel eCare, the nation’s leading provider of clinician-to-clinician telemedicine services, today announced the acquisition of NightWatch, a West Virginia-based company that provides remote pharmacy services to hospitals, clinics and nursing homes throughout the Midwest and mid-Atlantic region. – The expansion of remote pharmacy services strengthens Avel eCare’s portfolio...
Q/A: Podimetrics CEO Talks Preventing Diabetic Amputations
Diabetes prevention is one of the biggest challenges in the healthcare industry as more than 37 million Americans (11.3% of the population) suffer from this debilitating chronic disease. As we close the year out, we sat down with Jon Bloom, MD, CEO and Co-founder of diabetic healthcare tech company Podimetrics to learn how the industry and his company are working to implement health equity change to serve patients living with advanced diabetes. The company’s FDA-cleared SmartMat provides a simple, in-home touchpoint to help stop diabetic foot complications.
Why IT and EHR is Critical for Traveling Nurses
Across the country, hospitals are experiencing staffing shortages, and two years of COVID-19 have taken their toll on the industry. The pandemic didn’t cause the staffing shortage. However, it exacerbated a growing problem as more nurses opted to retire or leave the profession. Amid the pandemic, many healthcare professionals...
Backed by CVS Health, Array Behavioral Care Raises $25M for Virtual Psychiatry/Therapy
– Array Behavioral Care, the nation’s leading virtual psychiatry and therapy practice, announced today the closing of its latest $25M equity round to further scale modern behavioral healthcare across the continuum, with CVS Health leading the round. Existing investors also joined the round and contributed additional capital. – The...
4 Key Benefits of the Medical Call Center in the Post-COVID-19 Era
In today’s digital-first world, the medical call center still plays a crucial role in connecting healthcare consumers with providers. As an important method of alleviating staffing shortages, elevating the patient experience, and optimizing revenue for healthcare organizations, strategic call center programs covered unique gaps in the patient journey during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic such as information hotlines and patient outreach to engage patients once the facility re-opened. In the post-COVID era, the most successful call center programs continue to utilize both non-clinical and clinical agents who can answer patient questions quickly and easily, schedule appointments, make referrals, and communicate with patients in their preferred language.
M&A: LeanTaaS Acquires Hospital IQ, Combined Valuation Exceeds $1B
– LeanTaaS, Inc., a provider of AI-powered and SaaS-based capacity management and patient flow software for health systems, today announced it has acquired Hospital IQ, a provider of intelligent automation solutions for hospitals. The acquisition values the combined company at more than $1 billion in enterprise value and enables it to power intelligent operations across more than 180+ U.S. health systems. The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
Biomica Raises $20M to Advance its Pipeline of Microbiome-based Therapeutics
– Biomica, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative microbiome-based therapeutics and a subsidiary of Evogene Ltd raises $20M led by Shanghai Healthcare Capital (SHC). – The financing round will enable Biomica to forge ahead, developing its pipeline of microbiome-based therapeutics. Biomica plans to use the proceeds to complete its current...
Caris Life Sciences and ConcertAI Partner to Accelerate Drug Development and Novel Research
– Caris Life Sciences®(Caris), a molecular science, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technology company actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare, and ConcertAI, an oncology real-world evidence data and AI technology company, announced a unique partnership to align the two companies’ oncology capabilities. – The...
Monogram Health Secures $375M to Expand In-Home Kidney Care
– Monogram Health, a Nashville, TN-based kidney disease benefit management and care delivery company announced a $375M growth funding round that will drive the company’s continued rapid expansion as the leading solution for high-quality, in-home care for polychronic patients living with chronic kidney and end-stage renal disease in the U.S.
Backed by Major Health Plans, Carallel Raises $8.2M for Personalized Caregiver Support
– Carallel, a Chicago, IL-based provider of human-centered guidance and digital tools for family caregivers raises a $8.2M Series A funding round led by FCA Venture Partners, with participation from prominent regional payers including 450 Ventures, as well as Create Health Ventures, Gratitude Railroad, Loud Capital, and Wanxiang Healthcare Investments.
Midsize/Large Practice Management 2022: Which Vendors Stand Out in an Established Market?
– Most practice management (PM) solutions have a long tenure in the market, yet not all vendors successfully meet practices’ needs—which include strong technology and a vendor who acts as a partner in customer success. Historically, KLAS has split PM data by midsize (11–75 physicians) and large practices (76+ physicians); however, independent practices (clinics not owned by a hospital/health system) and owned practices (clinics owned by a hospital/health system) also have different needs and gravitate toward different vendors.
Teladoc Health Launches Fully Integrated Whole-Person Care Experience App
– Teladoc Health launches a fully integrated healthcare experience through a new comprehensive digital application enabling personalized whole-person care to individuals. – The app will enable consumers to seamlessly access Teladoc Health’s full range of services, including primary care, mental health and chronic condition management from one place and under a single portable account.
94% of Consumers are Satisfied with Virtual Primary Care
– For people who have used virtual primary care, the vast majority of them (94%) are satisfied with their experience, and nearly four in five (79%) say it has allowed them to take charge of their health. The study included findings around familiarity and experience with virtual primary care, virtual primary care and chronic conditions, current health and practices, and more.
Exec Hires: First Stop Health Promotes Teira Gunlock to CEO
– First Stop Health (FSH), a leading virtual care company for primary, urgent and mental healthcare needs, today announced the promotion of Teira Gunlock to Chief Executive Officer. In her role, Gunlock leads a dynamic, growing organization focused on delivering convenient, high-quality and affordable care to U.S. members of its employer clients.
C2i Genomics & AstraZeneca Partner to Advance Cancer Therapy
– C2i Genomics, a cancer intelligence company, today announced a strategic collaboration with AstraZeneca, a global life sciences and pharmaceutical leader. – The two companies have collaborated to evaluate the potential of whole-genome minimal residual disease (MRD) testing across solid cancers. – Expanding on a completion of AstraZeneca’s accelerator BeyondBio...
KeyCare Completes $27M Round to Expand Epic-based Virtual Care Platform
– KeyCare, Inc., the nation’s only virtual-first care platform built with Epic, announced the completion of its Series A funding round following new investments from Ziegler and two additional health systems. This expanded backing brings KeyCare’s total Series A raise to over $27 million. – These investors join...
5 Executives Share Their Behavioral Health Predictions for 2023
As the start of the new year kicks off, we asked 5 healthcare executives to share their top predictions and trends for 2023. Dr. Yusuf Sherwani, Co-Founder and CEO of Quit Genius. Employers will expand SUD treatment for employees: For example, Cigna more than doubled Evernorth’s Behavioral Health Network in...
