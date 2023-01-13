Read full article on original website
Related
Fremantle Sets Former ‘X-Factor’ EP Andrew Llinares as New Director of Global Entertainment
The original "Britain's Got Talent" showrunner takes over for Rob Clark, who will retire after 20 years at the company
Twitter Revenue Plunges 40% as Top Advertisers Flee Under Elon Musk
Concerns over brand safety are behind as many as 500 advertisers withholding their ad spend on the social media platform in recent months
Television Academy Appoints Casey Bloys, Gloria Calderón Kellett to 2023 Executive Committee
Also appointed to the group's committee are George Cheeks, Pearlena Igbokwe, Lisa Nishimura and Zack Van Amburg
TheWrap Expands Newsroom, Hiring Kristen Lopez as Film Editor, Jose Alejandro Bastidas as TV Editor
TheWrap continues to expand its best-in-class editorial team, and has hired new editors to head up its film and television coverage. Kristen Lopez will serve as the site’s Film Editor and Jose Alejandro Bastidas joins as its new TV Editor, the company announced on Tuesday. Lopez and Bastidas will...
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
60K+
Followers
34K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0