ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Comments / 8

Claire O'Shaughnessy
4d ago

Are they kidding. Let’s see crime is high, rent is high, incomes are low, gangs, already several murders in 2023, need we keep going.

Reply
3
Hal Kirven
4d ago

This is an old story .. Ft Benning is no Moore (as in Hal), and American Airlines flipped Columbus a "bird"..

Reply
3
greycar06
3d ago

Oh and let's not forget to add the unreal amount of hatred and jealousy from family and peers if you do start a business!!!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Auburn Buc-ee’s, Alabama’s fourth location, is opening soon

Buc-ee’s is planning to open its Auburn location in April. That’s according to the Opelika-Auburn News, citing the chain’s public relations firm. It’s the Texas-based convenience store chain’s fourth location in Alabama, following Athens, which opened in November, Leeds and Loxley. Several jobs are currently...
AUBURN, AL
livability.com

A River of Renewal Runs Through Downtown Columbus, GA

Developments mean a renewed arts and entertainment scene – plus more opportunities for small businesses. Downtown Columbus, GA, is booming, and that means good things for locals and local businesses. With new developments in Columbus taking shape in the heart of the city and along the banks of the Chattahoochee River, small businesses are setting up shop in the newly trendy downtown.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

COLUMBUS: Police investigate robbery on Milgen Road

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Officials are responding to a bank robbery on Milgen Road, according to the Columbus Police Department. There is heavy police presence at the Wells Fargo on the 5500 block Milgen Road. Police say no injures are reported at this time. WRBL News 3 will keep you updated with new information as […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia tornado victims still scrambling to put lives back together days after storms

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Familes have been working for days to pick up the pieces after at least five tornadoes moved through parts of Georgia last week. Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln was in LaGrange Monday, where it still looks like a bomb went off in one neighborhood. Victims Lincoln spoke to said that while they do have home insurance, right now they are strapped for cash trying to deal with hotel and moving expenses.
LAGRANGE, GA
WSFA

Texas Roadhouse planning Opelika location

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Texas Roadhouse has its eyes set on east Alabama. The popular chain is in the permitting process of opening in Opelika, according to a company spokesperson. The steakhouse will join QuikTrip in the Landings development at 3021 Gateway Drive, which is near the Tiger Town shopping...
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Volunteers plant trees at Theo McGee Park in Columbus ahead of MLK Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Friday morning, despite the cold weather, a group of volunteers gathered at Theo McGee Park in Columbus to plant trees and pick up litter. The event was done in a partnership between Keep Columbus Beautiful, Trees Columbus, the Columbus Parks and Recreation Department and the Columbus Public Works Department, according to […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Phenix City resident murdered in Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On Sunday, January 15, at 3:19 am, Columbus Police were dispatched to the 2900 block of 3rd Avenue in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, responding officers were led to a vacant lot between 3rd Avenue and 2nd Avenue where they found Kameron Holcey, 23 of Phenix City, Alabama. Suffering from a gunshot wound(s), EMS arrived and transported Holcey to Piedmont Columbus Regional ER. Holcey succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased, at 3:59 a.m.
PHENIX CITY, AL
WRBL News 3

Phenix City resident found with gunshot wounds in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— One Phenix City resident was found suffering from gunshot wounds in Columbus early Sunday, according to the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office. Columbus police responded to a shooting in the 2900 block of 3rd Ave. in Columbus at 3:19 a.m. Upon arrival officers were led to a lot between 3rd and 2nd Avenue. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Opelika police identify, charge theft suspects after month investigation

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department has located and charged two suspects involved in a retail theft investigation. On Friday, December 9, 2022, Opelika investigators released photos of two unknown subjects wanted for a felony retail theft. The offense happened December 4, 2022, at Ulta - located at 2690 Enterprise Drive in Opelika.
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Lee County Commissioner John Andrew Harris passes away at 71

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The man who made history by becoming the first Black member of the Opelika City Council passed away on Sunday at a Columbus Hospital. John Andrew Harris was 71. He died from complications of a heart attack according to his family. Harris was elected in November 2022 to serve the people […]
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Major auto supplier to invest over $25M in new location in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A major automotive supplier to invest over $25 million in a 70,000-square-foot location in Auburn Technology Park West. Rausch & Pausch LP (RAPA), a German-based company, plans to purchase the building to operate in, invest in new equipment and create up to 73 additional jobs over the next three years.
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Columbus police searches to ID suspect from McDonald’s theft

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department asks for the public’s help in identifying a theft suspect from a McDonald’s on Macon Road. According to police, on Jan. 2, a customer entered the fast-food restaurant, and after completing his transaction, the customer left their wallet on the register’s counter area.
COLUMBUS, GA
wtvy.com

One injured in Eufaula shooting, investigation underway

News 4's Ken Curtis joins News 4 Live at Lunch live from the state capitol, recapping the inauguration ceremony and Governor Ivey's address. Alabama Capitol set for Ivey's second inauguration. Live in Montgomery: Inauguration Day in Alabama | Part 4. Updated: 8 hours ago. News 4's Ken Curtis joins News...
EUFAULA, AL
WTVM

Opelika Fire Department determines mobile home fire to be total loss

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A mobile home in Oekika is destroyed after an early afternoon fire. The fire happened at Fuller Mobile Home Park near the Opelika Auburn border. Opelika Fire Department Fire Inspector Bob Parsons says the mobile home on King Avenue was a total loss. The cause of...
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

City of LaGrange places several communities under boil advisory

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city of LaGrange places several communities under a boil water advisory. According to LaGrange Utility, the decision was issued on Jan. 12 following the damaging evening storms due to a main break caused by a fallen tree in the Mountville community. Officials say the advisory...
LAGRANGE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy