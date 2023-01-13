Read full article on original website
Like minded
4d ago
How tragic. Heroic to donate his organs.May peace be upon the family
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One person injured in Union Street shooting in Springfield
One person was injured Monday night in a shooting on Union Street in Springfield.
Multiple Springfield Shootings Monday Have Police Searching For Answers
Springfield police are investigating two shootings that happened Monday, Jan. 16. The first was reported around 11 a.m. on Mattoon Street, tweeted Ryan Walsh, spokesman for the Springfield Police Department. Officers found a man bleeding from non-life-threatening injuries. Responders took him to Baystate Medical Center for treatment. Officers received another...
westernmassnews.com
Man pleads not guilty after shooting uncle at West Springfield gas station
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The suspect involved in a deadly shooting in West Springfield was arraigned at Springfield District Court on Tuesday. 21-year-old Paul Roberts pleaded not guilty in connection to the shooting that happened at a gas station on Memorial Avenue just after 1 p.m. Monday. The victim...
westernmassnews.com
Gunshot victim found on Memorial Ave. in West Springfield dies
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -- A male who was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the area of the F.L. Roberts gas station on Memorial Avenue in West Springfield has died, police reported. Police officers were called to the area of 518 Memorial Ave. for a disturbance Monday just...
WNYT
Berkshire County armed robbery under investigation
An armed robbery in a Berkshire County store is under investigation. A masked person displayed a handgun at the East Lee Package Store and Deli Sunday night. The suspect is at large. Three employees were taken to Berkshire Medical Center to be evaluated and were later released, the Lee Police...
theberkshireedge.com
Pittsfield Police Department looking for individuals involved in Bousquet Ski Area incident
Pittsfield — The city’s Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two individuals who are believed to have been involved in an incident at the Bousquet Ski Area on Saturday, Jan. 14. Additionally, the department has provided two photos of the vehicle that the...
westernmassnews.com
Hartford man arrested in connection with alleged kidnapping in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Connecticut man is facing several charges after an alleged kidnapping Monday night in Springfield. Connecticut State Police said that around 8 p.m. Monday, troopers were contacted by Springfield Police about an active kidnapping that had been reported in the city. A description of the suspect vehicle, a gold Chevy Malibu, was provided, as well as information that it was last known to be heading southbound on I-91 towards Connecticut.
westernmassnews.com
Man sentenced for 2021 shooting on Spring St. in Springfield
This marked the 5th time in the last year that this address has been targeted for the theft or vandalism of similar items. Portion of I-391 in Holyoke to close for 6 months due to construction. Updated: 3 hours ago. The MassDOT has new detours for motorists to follow for...
westernmassnews.com
Vermont man arrested on drug, gun charges after I-91 traffic stop
Grandson of late South African President Nelson Mandela speaks at UMass Amherst. UMass Amherst held a community brunch Tuesday honoring the ‘National Day of Racial Healing,’ which comes a day after Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Hartford man arrested in connection with alleged kidnapping in Springfield. Updated: 21...
westernmassnews.com
West Springfield Police cracking down on illegal dumping at Bear Hole
This marked the 5th time in the last year that this address has been targeted for the theft or vandalism of similar items. Portion of I-391 in Holyoke to close for 6 months due to construction. Updated: 4 hours ago. The MassDOT has new detours for motorists to follow for...
iheart.com
One Man Arrested In West Side Shooting Death
In West Springfield, police are investigating a shooting near the FL Roberts Gas Station on Memorial Avenue. Police say shots rang out about 1 yesterday afternoon and when they responded they found the victim who died at the hospital. The alleged shooter is cooperating with the investigation. That man has...
2-car accident causes traffic on Allen Street in Springfield
The Springfield Police and Fire Departments were called to a two-car crash on Allen Street Tuesday morning.
Prosecutors near final witness in latest Nathan Bill’s trial of Springfield Police Officer Jose Diaz
SPRINGFIELD — Prosecutors in the trial of Police Officer Jose Diaz are nearing their final witness after a week of testimony, the balance of which will be delayed by a COVID-19 diagnosis. Diaz stands accused of misleading retired internal investigator William Andrew in the fourth trial focused on a...
WNYT
Car fire leads to charges for Pittsfield man
A Pittsfield man is facing charges after police responded to a car on fire. A driver crashed into a parked car on East Street in Pittsfield last Thursday night, then kept going about a mile when his own car caught fire, police told NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle.
westernmassnews.com
8 people displaced following fire on College Street in Springfield
Grandson of late South African President Nelson Mandela speaks at UMass Amherst. UMass Amherst held a community brunch Tuesday honoring the ‘National Day of Racial Healing,’ which comes a day after Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Updated: 5 hours ago. The husband of a Massachusetts woman who has...
westernmassnews.com
Retired Chicopee Fire Department Chief Stephen Burkott passes away
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A retired fire chief with the Chicopee Fire Department has passed away. Chief Stephen Burkott served the City of Chicopee for 42 years. He retired as chief in 2015. “With great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Retired Fire Chief Stephen Burkott,” the Chicopee Fire...
Motor vehicle accident at intersection in Holyoke
Crews are working to clear a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Walnut and Cabot streets, according to the Holyoke Fire Department.
theberkshireedge.com
Minor injuries reported in accident on Saturday night
Great Barrington — An accident on Saturday, January 14 near Cumberland Farms on 140 Main Street slowed traffic for 45 minutes. According to town Police Sergeant Adam Carlotto, the accident took place during the late afternoon of January 14, when a 77-year-old man from Canaan, Conn., who was operating a 2004 Honda Accord, rear ended a 2016 Toyota Tacoma that was driven by a 29 year-old Great Barrington man.
nbcboston.com
Man Accused of Kidnapping Woman in Springfield, Mass. Arrested on I-91 in Conn.
Connecticut State Police said a man that's accused of kidnapping a woman in Springfield, Massachusetts, was found and arrested on Interstate 91 in Hartford Monday night. Authorities said the alleged kidnapping happened at about 8 p.m. Springfield officers gave a description of the suspect vehicle, which was a gold Chevy...
westernmassnews.com
Wednesday Morning News Update
In this update, a Hartford man is facing charges after a person was kidnapped out of Springfield Monday night, the search for a missing Brookfield woman is expanding, and police are searching for 2 suspects who tore down an LGBTQ pride flag and burned it behind the YMCA in Westfield. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
