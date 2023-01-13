SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Connecticut man is facing several charges after an alleged kidnapping Monday night in Springfield. Connecticut State Police said that around 8 p.m. Monday, troopers were contacted by Springfield Police about an active kidnapping that had been reported in the city. A description of the suspect vehicle, a gold Chevy Malibu, was provided, as well as information that it was last known to be heading southbound on I-91 towards Connecticut.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 21 HOURS AGO