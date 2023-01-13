Read full article on original website
Rochester man arrested on suspicion of meth possession, threatening acts during medical call
(ABC 6 News) – A man was arrested early Monday morning after his actions allegedly interrupted a medical call in SE Rochester. According to Rochester police captain Casey Moilanen, officers were called to support paramedics at a home in the 900 block of 17th Street SE, after dispatch passed on concerns that an active shooter was in the area.
Man arrested on warrant; drug charges added
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man was arrested on a warrant at Walmart North Monday, Jan. 16, according to Rochester police. Dylan Olson, 30, allegedly had 239 M30 pills, likely containing fentanyl, on his person as he was taken to the Adult Detention Center. Rochester police recommended an...
Olmsted County government center graffitied, one arrested
(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that one man was arrested Monday, Jan. 16 after surveillance footage allegedly showed him spray-painting the Olmsted County Government Center. Austin Boe, 40, faces one charge of 3rd-degree damage to property. He was arrested at the Rochester...
Olmsted County Adult Detention Center detainee found dead; investigation launched
(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) reported on Tuesday the death of a detainee at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center. The OCSO said 59-year-old detainee, Russell James Simon, Jr., was discovered not breathing by a detention deputy during a routine well-being check around 5:00 a.m. Monday.
Man gets 30-year-sentence in Houston road rage killing
HOUSTON (AP) — A man charged in a fatal road rage shooting of a teenager as he and his family drove home from a Houston Astros game in 2021 has been sentenced to 30 years in prison, authorities announced Tuesday. Gerald Williams had been set to go to trial...
Elma man charged in death of missing Iowa man
(ABC 6 News) – An Elma man has been charged with murder after the human remains of a missing northeast Iowa man were found on his property. Sayvonne Eugene Jordan has been charged with 1st-degree murder in the death of Jonathan Henry Esparza. Jordan remains in jail on a 1 million dollar cash bond.
Rochester Public Schools approve 6th School Resource Officer
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Public School Board is taking another step to keep schools safe. During Tuesday night’s board meeting, a vote passed 4-3 in favor of adding a 6th School Resource Officer to the district. Superintendent Dr. Kent Pekel noted that the primary reason for...
City council revokes restaurant’s food license following drug bust
(ABC 6 News) – A restaurant in Austin was denied its chance at renewing its food license, following a drug bust last week. The Austin City council voted unanimously Tuesday to deny Wing Bazaars’s application for renewal of its food license, based on recent events. During the discussion,...
Austin police: 50g cocaine found with search warrant, one arrested
(ABC 6 News) – Austin police arrested one man after allegedly locating more than 50 grams of cocaine and suspected fentanyl with a search warrant Friday. According to police chief David McKichan, Austin police served the warrant at 3401 West Oakland Avenue, including the restaurant Wing Bazaar. APD arrested...
Single-vehicle crash in Freeborn County sends 2 to hospital
(ABC 6 News) – A single-vehicle crash in Freeborn County on Tuesday morning sent two people to the hospital. The Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) said around 8:30 a.m., a Chrysler Town and Country van was traveling westbound on I-90 when it lost control, entered the ditch, and rolled near Hayward, just east of Albert Lea.
Police need help in finding missing girl from Mitchell County
(ABC 6 News) – The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office and the Osage, Iowa Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing girl. A Facebook social media post said that Olivia “Liv” Fingalsen, 13, has been missing since 7:30 p.m. on Sunday evening. She’s approximately 5’4″ and was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and grey sweatpants.
Importance of donating during National Blood Donor Month
(ABC 6 News) – January is National Blood Donor month, a time to thank those who give and encourage others to start giving. According to the Mayo Clinic Blood Donor program, every ten minutes someone in Olmsted County needs blood. The demand requires roughly 100 donors a day to...
Universal school lunches could have unintended consequences, school leaders say
(ABC 6 News) – A pandemic-era policy could be returning to Minnesota schools, as a new proposal has passed the house committee and would provide all students access to a free school lunch. Many democratic lawmakers have been pushing for the bill for a while, saying that the impact...
Albert Lea man wins $93K jackpot while playing slots at Diamond Jo Worth Casino
(ABC 6 News) – One lucky Albert Lea man turned a visit to Diamond Jo Worth Casino in Northwood, Iowa into a major payday. The man was playing IGT’s (International Game Technology) Wheel of Fortune 2x3x4x5x Super Times Pay slot machines on Thursday, Jan. 12 when he placed a $5 bet and won a progressive jackpot prize of $93,522.56.
Friends of Oxbow receive $100K in grant funding to support new Nature Center campaign
(ABC 6 News) – Friends of Oxbow was recently awarded $100K of grant funding by Mayo Clinic to support their fundraising efforts for the New Oxbow Nature Center in Byron. Friends of Oxbow is a non-profit organization that supports the educational, environmental, and recreational goals of Oxbow Park. “Friends...
Experience Rochester’s first annual Restaurant Week
(ABC 6 News) – Experience Rochester is working to support local restaurants and businesses by presenting the first annual Rochester Restaurant Week. The weeklong celebration of local food is Monday, January 16 – Sunday, January 22, 2023, with more than 30 restaurants participating. Each establishment will feature promotional...
Bill to eliminate social security tax back on the table
A bill to eliminate taxes on social security benefits in Minnesota is once again on the table, after it didn’t pass the finish line last session. A new report by the Minnesota Department of Revenue estimates the average social security taxpayer would save $1,276 if the social security tax was eliminated. But, the state would lose more than $600 million from it’s general fund.
Live at 17th annual Rochester Sports Banquet with Ben Leber
(ABC 6 News) – On Monday night, many are gathering to celebrate and honor some of the best in high school and junior college sports as part of the 17th annual Rochester Sports Banquet. Ben Leber, former Minnesota Vikings linebacker who spent 10 years in the NFL, playing for...
