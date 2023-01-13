ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James leads Los Angeles into matchup with Sacramento

Sacramento Kings (24-18, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (19-24, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James leads Los Angeles into a matchup against Sacramento. He ranks seventh in the league scoring 29.2 points per game. The Lakers are 9-15 in Western Conference games. Los...
