Arizona's Iliana Hocking becomes first Wildcat in program history drafted by NWSL, taken by Gotham FC

City Forces Popular Food Truck Venue to Shut DownGreyson FTucson, AZ
In 1996, a 7-year-old girl went roller skating with her friends. She was never seen again. Where is Karen Grajeda?Fatim HemrajTucson, AZ
4th Avenue Burger Joint Has ClosedGreyson FTucson, AZ
Arizona witness videotapes hovering saucer-shaped object over TucsonRoger MarshTucson, AZ
Arizona witness captures tic-tac-shaped object over Air Force BaseRoger MarshTucson, AZ
KGUN 9
NIL paying off for Arizona football & Tucson non-profits
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For more than a year now, college athletes have been able to make money off of their name, image and likeness, also known as ’NIL.’ But every school has a different ‘NIL’ playbook. At the University of Arizona, some players are...
allsportstucson.com
Oregon continues its success over Arizona in Eugene, so many questions for Arizona after loss
For the second consecutive weekend, Arizona suffered its second double-digit defeat. Now come the questions – well, they started last week – what in the world is going on with the Wildcats?. Well, it’s a laundry list of winkles, misfortunes, missed shots and mediocre defense. And, um, rebounding,...
allsportstucson.com
No. 14 Arizona right back at it against rested No. 10 Utah
ARIZONA’S GAME SUNDAY AT UTAH AT NOON (TUCSON TIME) WILL BE TELEVISED ON THE PAC-12 NETWORKS AND BROADCAST ON VARSITY NETWORK (STREAMED FROM THE KTUC 1400-AM FEED) No. 14 Arizona is playing two games of a tough road trip in less than 48 hours of each other for the second time in three weeks, while No. 10 Utah has prepared for only two games in the last two weeks.
Former UW Linebacker Daniel Heimuli Will Transfer to Arizona
The defender left Montlake after receiving an indefinite suspension.
azdesertswarm.com
What Tommy Lloyd said after Arizona’s blowout loss at Oregon
Arizona came into Saturday’s game having won by 12 on the road two days earlier, while Oregon had lost by 17 at home. You wouldn’t have known those were the teams’ previous scores based on how this one went. “The more desperate team was the better team...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona men's basketball at Oregon: Game time, TV channel, live stream, radio, how to watch online
The 9th-ranked Arizona Wildcats wrap up a weekend road trip to the Pacific Northwest with a matchup against the Oregon Ducks. The UA hasn’t won in Eugene since 2015. Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage.
travelawaits.com
The Perfect Day Trip From Tucson For Wine Lovers
Arizona may not spring to mind when considering a trip through wine country, but it is more than worth the trip. The number of Arizona wineries grows every year — and so does the quality of the wines they’re producing. Vineyards are spreading across the state, and the Sonoita AVA, in particular, offers a perfect day of wine tasting and scenic landscapes.
Governor Hobbs hoping to change Arizona’s water use
Arizona needs to cut 21 percent of its water from the Colorado River. Some Tucsonans are harvesting and conserving water in order to help the state's water supply.
a-z-animals.com
Man Attacked by Bobcat in Saddlebrooke, Arizona
Saddlebrooke, Arizona, is a small town not far north of Tucson. It’s in the foothills of the Santa Catalina Natural Area, and many of the homes’ backyards look out towards open land. The region is full of gorgeous scenery and a ton of native wildlife, including bobcats. On...
allsportstucson.com
Sunnyside leads at the 56th Flowing Wells Boys Invitational
Matthew Krawczenko, Liberty vs. Noah Magana, Eastwood (TX) Gabriel Ramirez, Canyon View vs. Anthony Lopez, Ironwood. James Armstrong, Sunnyside vs. Zachary Bates, Walden Grove. Clemente Delgado, Gila Ridge vs. Travis Cardenas, Chandler. 126 SEMIFINALS. Gabe Gonzales, Globe vs. Andrew Ramirez, Canyon View. Sergio Vega, Sunnyside vs. Tyler Hamm, Corona del...
KOLD-TV
Decades of Arizona movie history destroyed in Three Points home, couple escapes within minutes of explosion
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Longtime western movie actor, Ivan Wolverton, also known as “Red or Red Cloud” and his wife Margery are picking up the pieces of their lives, after a devastating house fire left them with nothing. Decades of Arizona movie history is gone. Ivan...
Ex-Western movie actor, wife survive home fire near Tucson
A former actor in Western films and his wife have survived a fire that destroyed their Tucson-area home plus decades of Arizona movie history. The post Ex-Western movie actor, wife survive home fire near Tucson appeared first on KYMA.
AZFamily
First Alert Weather: More snow in northern Arizona, rain in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A slick start to our Sunday as we experienced rain in the Valley and impressive mountain snowfall. Most locations here in the Valley ended up for about .10″ to .20″ of rain. Heavy snowfall up north brought 17.4″ of snow in Flagstaff and made for some very slick roads. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning through Tuesday. The first wave of moisture has pretty much moved east of us today, there are still a few lingering showers down around Tucson.
insidetucsonbusiness.com
American Furniture Warehouse coming to Marana
American Furniture Warehouse is expected to bring its “no-pressure” sales approach to Marana in the second quarter of 2024. Nolan Morrison, with real estate and development at American Furniture Warehouse, said after the town of Marana finishes its final review, he’s hoping to start construction in the next two months.
Tucson Source of Income Protection Ordinance dispute
Last month, former Attorney General Mark Brnovich, said Tucson's housing income ordinance was illegal- claiming Tucson does not have the power to enact a new fair housing rule under state law.
News Channel Nebraska
Arizona man sentenced to prison for making threats with phone
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Arizona man was sentenced to 1 1/2 years in prison for making multiple threats to locations in Omaha over the phone. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 42-year-old Andrew Isaac Abrams, of Tucson, Ariz., was sentenced in Omaha on Friday. He was charged for transmitting a threat to injure the person of another through an interstate communication. Abrams will serve 18 months in prison with a three-year term of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system.
Tucson Police says street racing is a city-wide issue
Residents from the Midvale neighborhood met with Tucson Police to discuss concerns in their neighborhood. TPD said they've seen a spike in street racing activity across the city.
Umbrella Lady's memorial brings together community
Community members came together on Saturday at Oracle and Rudasill Roads to honor the life of Lydia Reis, also known as the Umbrella Lady.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Missing woman reunited with family
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police say a missing woman has been located and reunited with her family. According to the Tucson Police Department, 88-year-old Romelia Quintero was found Friday, Jan. 13. She had been last seen Thursday night, Jan. 12. Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights...
PCSD: Road to Mount Lemmon closed
According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, the road to Mount Lemmon has been closed. The closure is because a snowstorm is affecting visibility and causing ice and snow on the road.
