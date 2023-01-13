Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
Dangerous Cape Coral intersection gets temporary changes to improve safety
Traffic changes are in the works to make one Cape Coral intersection a little safer. On Tuesday, the Del Prado Boulevard and De Navarra Parkway intersection changed with a new, temporary traffic pattern. That intersection is notorious for crashes and was one of the many things the mayor of Cape...
WINKNEWS.com
Sunsplash in Cape Coral reopening in March
Cape Coral’s popular waterpark, Sunsplash, is adding 60 days to its season this year. For month’s no one has been able to enjoy the slides, pools are staircases at Sunsplash Waterpark. The Cape Coral attraction is typically known for being a fun place for families to enjoy the...
WINKNEWS.com
AmeriCorps helping with recovery in Fort Myers Beach
For the past two weeks, AmeriCorps has been out on Fort Myers Beach helping people clean their homes that have been filled with debris since Hurricane Ian. When Brian Duddy first saw his home in the wake of the hurricane, he described it in two words. “Jaw-dropping. Didn’t know what to do. My wife and I were just looking at the mud and the debris and just didn’t know what to say.”
gulfshorebusiness.com
Cape Coral approves terminating waiver fees for emergency hurricane permits
Cape Coral City Council approved a resolution to resume the collection of permit fees for hurricane-related repairs. From Oct. 12 through Dec. 31, the city waived approximately $1,084,587 in permit fees for Hurricane Ian-related building permits and issued 13,637 permits for the repair of damages caused by the storm.
Fort Myers allowing trailers as temporary housing for property owners
The City of Fort Myers following suit, like other counties and cities, making it easier for you to rebuild and repair your home after Hurricane Ian.
Naples looking to repair sewer system pumps wiped out by Hurricane Ian
The City of Naples is looking to increase the amount it spends on the sanitary sewer system that was heavily damaged by Hurricane Ian. Part of the system is being held together by temporary repairs.
luxury-houses.net
This $4.5 Million Remarkable Home in Cape Coral, Florida has A Beautifully Open Floor Plan Flooded with Natural Light
5661 Riverside Drive Home in Cape Coral, Florida for Sale. 5661 Riverside Drive, Cape Coral, Florida is a meticulously maintained property with uncompromising quality include white oak flooring throughout, PGT aluminum Impact windows and doors, Wolf & Subzero appliances, Pentair filtered water system for water & ice maker in the massive Butler’s Pantry with double beverage fridges, Walnut Waterfall Island sitting area, & much more. This Home in Cape Coral offers 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 4,400 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5661 Riverside Drive, please contact Jacob Stoutenburgh (Phone: 239-745-5333) at Premiere Plus Realty Company for full support and perfect service.
Hurricane Ian causes rat infestations to worsen in Cape Coral homes
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral residents have seen more rats than ever before finding their way into their homes. “I just keep my doors closed more than I usually do, and I look out for them,” Cape Coral resident Benjamin Bouchard said. Just like many other Cape...
City of Fort Myers plans to build affordable single-family homes on vacant lots
According to Mayor Kevin Anderson, the city would pay to build the home. When an essential worker buys it, the money would go back to the city.
Matlacha-Pine Island Fire District responds to trailer and brush fire
MATLACHA, Fla. — The Matlacha-Pine Island Fire Control District had quite the day as two fires erupted around the same time. According to the Matlacha-Pine Island Fire District, a demolished trailer burst into flames in St. James City just off of Blueberry Lane. As crews were extinguishing the flames, a brush fire sparked.
Collapsed Fort Myers home turns into neighborhood trash pile
SAN CARLOS PARK, Fla. — Neighbors on Bahamas Road in Fort Myers are speaking out while a collapsed home continues to sit untouched in the neighborhood since Hurricane Ian. Ashley Tiseo lives across from the demolished house and said it’s having a bad effect on the area and the environment as people are dumping their trash and adding on to the pile.
WINKNEWS.com
Sanibel businesses fighting to recover and find their new normal
The island that was one of the many places hit the hardest after Hurricane Ian is dealing with the fact that they are recently opened. Sanibel is still a place where it feels like the hurricane was just days ago in some spots, and in others, it feels like the island is miles ahead of where people may have thought it would be three months later.
WINKNEWS.com
3 swatting calls to SWFL restaurants in January
Swatting calls to two restaurants in Southwest Florida on the same day, and then another happened less than two weeks later. When you sit down for a meal at a restaurant, you usually don’t imagine the police showing up in the middle of it. But that’s what happened to customers at Ford’s Garage in downtown Fort Myers, Point 57, and Lobster Lady in Cape Coral.
Mysuncoast.com
Venice residents protest commercial development on Jacaranda Boulevard
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Plans to build a grocery store with a several smaller commercial buildings on the corner of Jacaranda Boulevard and Laurel Road in Venice isn’t sitting well with local residents. It caused a heated debate at the Venice Planning Commission meeting Tuesday. Neal Communities has proposed...
WINKNEWS.com
FWC investigation, Operation Viper, reveals deadly snakes kept in Cape Coral
Venomous snakes getting trafficked on the Florida black market involving one man from Cape Coral. FWC began conducting an undercover investigation in 2020 called “Operation Viper.” The investigation revealed 24 distinct species from seven different regions of the world, totaling 200 snakes. Paul Edward, 48, from Cape Coral,...
fox13news.com
Suspicious item that closed off US 41 in North Port turns out to be World War I round, officers say
NORTH PORT, Fla. - North Port police closed off US 41 for hours Tuesday afternoon for what turned out to be a World War I anti-ship personnel round. A suspicious item was found around 3 p.m. near US 41 and Eager Avenue, according to the North Port Police Department. Once...
WINKNEWS.com
Manatees on the move to warmer waters in SWFL
Visitors to Manatee Park got a special treat on Monday, watching the gentle giants move into the warmer waters in Southwest Florida. When the Gulf of Mexico drops below 68 degrees, Manatees instinctively seek warmth by going to waters near power plants like the one outside of Manatee Park. Some...
WINKNEWS.com
Woman’s car burglarized in Marco Island Publix parking lot
An ordinary trip to the grocery store in Marco Island became a burglary on Tuesday, when three suspects worked together to distract a woman before stealing her wallet from her car. One of the suspects pointed out ketchup on the back of a woman’s car. And with her attention diverted,...
Mysuncoast.com
North Port Police investigating suspicious item near US 41 and Eager Avenue
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A suspicious item was found near a gas station. North Port Police are currently blocking roadways in the area for the public’s safety. The suspicious item was located and called into the Police Department around 3 p.m. Tuesday in the area of U.S. 41 and Eager Avenue. Currently, experts have been called in to examine the item.
WINKNEWS.com
Pathway for the Florida Panther? Environmentalist explains why ‘state animal’ may not survive development in Collier County
The population explosion and housing shortage in Florida are intensifying the demand for solutions. In Collier County, leaders say there’s room to develop enough housing to more than double its current population. But critics say plans in the pipeline don’t leave a pathway for the panther — Florida’s state mascot.
