Lickety Split
4d ago
Always REMEMBER when you think no one is watching someone IS watching. Starting to seem like folks get to comfortable with their position and feel they can get away with certain things because no one is looking over there shoulder.
RethaG Bess
4d ago
suspension without pay for fraud.. but paid leave for those that kill.. SMDH..
Mhm
4d ago
We can charged officers forgery but not the ones who using lethal force illegally ..
