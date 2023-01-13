Read full article on original website
Casper Man Arrested for Allegedly Threatening Another with an Axe
A Casper man heard two charges from Judge Michael Patchen at Initial Appearances in the Natrona County Circuit Court today, Jan. 17. Zachariah Keller, born in 1993, was charged with property destruction, a felony punishable by up to ten years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $10,000. Keller was...
Casper Man, Convicted of Fourth DUI, Now Indicted For Felon Possessing a Firearm
A Casper man convicted and sentenced for a fourth DUI in 10 years after being found passed out at an intersection downtown in 2021 now faces a federal indictment for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Steven Robert Venjohn knew he was a felon, an unlawful user of...
VIDEO: Casper Police Arrest Suspected Drunk Driver Outside of Wyoming Medical Center
Casper Police have arrested a man after an accident occurred outside of the Wyoming Medical Center. Video shows CPD leading a man away from a two-car incident that left one vehicle parked on top of the barrier that separates traffic on 2nd Street. According to Lieutenant Jones with the Casper...
Natrona County Arrest Log (1/17/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
Mills Man Convicted of Gun Crime Allegedly Violated Probation
A Mills man was arrested on Wednesday for violating the terms of his probation for conviction of a federal firearms crime, according to court documents and a a hearing by video conference in U.S. District Court in Casper on Friday. Nicholas Ross Halcott formally heard the accusation during a hearing...
Casper Man and Alleged Underwear Thief Pleads Not Guilty To Burglary
A Casper man on Tuesday pleaded not guilty to two counts of burglary, with both instances involving the theft of women's underwear. Thomas Branstetter, born in 1963, entered the pleas during his arraignment before Natrona County District Court Judge Kerri Johnson. According to the criminal information document, Branstetter burglarized an...
Casper Police: Three Robberies Reported on Sunday Evening
Casper police are investigating three armed robberies that occurred in central Casper on Sunday evening, according to a news release on Monday. At 7:30 p.m. officers responded to a report of a robbery at the Family Dollar Store on CY Avenue where an unknown male suspect entered the store, showed a firearm to the clerk and demanded cash from the register.
Smith RV Seeking Community’s Help in Locating Hit and Run Suspect Who Crashed Into Fence and Trailer
Smith RV in Casper is asking for the community's help in locating the driver of a vehicle who allegedly drove through their fence and crashed into a travel trailer. That's according to a post from Cassidy Fitzpatrick with Smith RV, who wrote that the company is attempting to track down the guilty party who participated in a Hit and Run near the company's Sales Lot.
Vehicle VS Pedestrian Collision Restricts Traffic on Wyoming Boulevard in Casper
A vehicle collided with a pedestrian on Wyoming Boulevard Friday night. That's according to Casper Police Department Sgt. Broneck, who told K2 Radio News that a collision occurred Friday evening at the intersection of Wyoming Boulevard and Legion Lane. "At about 1815, we got a call for a pedestrian versus...
A Year in Review: Casper Fire-EMS Release Numbers for 2022
According to a recent infographic released by the Casper Fire-EMS public information officer, the agency receives an average of 24 calls for service every 24 hours, 365 days a year. They received 8,809 total calls for service in 2022, an increase of 449 calls from 2021. There were 168 total...
Arizona Person Dies in Crash West of Casper
An Arizona resident died in a two-vehicle collision west of Casper on Wednesday, according to the crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol on Friday. The accident occurred at 5:37 p.m. on U.S. Highway 20/26/87 at mile post 42, which is between Natrona and Waltman. The unidentified Arizona resident was...
10 Perfectly Acceptable Excuses For Being Late In Wyoming
If there's one thing I hate, it's being late for something. As a matter of fact, if I'm not 5 minutes early, I consider that being late. I think I get that trait from my Grandpa, you knew you had to be ready to go when he was ready or else you were getting left behind. Is his book of reasoning, there is no good reason to be late. The older I get, the more and more I understand. If you were the cause of him not being on-time, you'd know it.
Casper: Can We Be More Patient When Parallel Parking Downtown
Driving and traffic in Casper is leaps and bounds better than it is in the bigger cities (like Denver, for instance), but we still manage to have a few local issues. Number one on my list, is drivers not being patient enough to wait for other drivers to parallel park. While this isn't a major problem (because we don't have too many areas where you actually need to parallel park), the few places where you do, it becomes a serious issue.
Was Casper’s Bed Bath & Beyond Lucky And Make The Cut For 2023?
Casper's Eastridge Mall isn't the mall is used to be and there's a possibility that other stores could be leaving. Bed Bath & Beyond has been a featured store in the Mall for years, back in September, the company announced it would have to close stores and cut employees to reduce costs.
Why Is This Mysterious Jet Parked In Casper Wyoming
This airplane was parked at the Casper/Natrona County airport over the weekend. It's rather unusual when you look at the details. If you look closer at the airplane you'll notice some modifications. The first of this airplane model rolled off the line in the 1960's. They are no longer being...
Casper Woman Crowned Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming 2023
"Just because you're a mom with a disability doesn't mean you can't continue with day-to-day life." There was only one contestant for the Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming program, but the room was full of supporters. Teka Perry was crowned today as the new Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming. During the public interview one...
Heard Rumors About A Big Change For The Beacon Club In Mills?
Later this year when you go Sneakin' To The Beacon Club in Mills, it may seem a little different. Not because it won't be the same Beacon Club we all love, but because longtime owner Laura Ryan won't be holding the reins. The Beacon Club in Mills Sold. Yep, after...
‘Nothing the City Can Do to Help’ High Gas Bills, New Fees
During Tuesday's Casper City Council meeting, Mayor Bruce Knell discussed what as become an ongoing situation related to high gas bill prices. According to Knell, he's been bombarded with phone calls and messages regarding high gas bills from Black Hills Energy. "I've gotten a minimum of 50 phone calls concerning...
Here’s How To Help Impact Wyoming’s Low Mule Deer Population
Conservation groups like the Mule Deer Foundation are the backbone to keeping Wyoming's hunting, fishing and outdoor life to improve. Over the last couple years, the Wyoming chapter of the Mule Deer Foundation has played a major part in fencing projects, migration studies, improving habitat, and helping fund other projects along the way.
54 Years After the Assassination of Martin Luther King Jr., Casper Keeps Marching
Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in 1968. Now, 54 years later and over 1,200 miles away from that tragic spot, the City of Casper remembers the man who dreamed of a less hateful world. Jimmy Simmons said the earliest marches happened in Casper over 30 years ago. Simmons said...
