Mills, WY

K2 Radio

Natrona County Arrest Log (1/17/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Mills Man Convicted of Gun Crime Allegedly Violated Probation

A Mills man was arrested on Wednesday for violating the terms of his probation for conviction of a federal firearms crime, according to court documents and a a hearing by video conference in U.S. District Court in Casper on Friday. Nicholas Ross Halcott formally heard the accusation during a hearing...
MILLS, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Man and Alleged Underwear Thief Pleads Not Guilty To Burglary

A Casper man on Tuesday pleaded not guilty to two counts of burglary, with both instances involving the theft of women's underwear. Thomas Branstetter, born in 1963, entered the pleas during his arraignment before Natrona County District Court Judge Kerri Johnson. According to the criminal information document, Branstetter burglarized an...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Police: Three Robberies Reported on Sunday Evening

Casper police are investigating three armed robberies that occurred in central Casper on Sunday evening, according to a news release on Monday. At 7:30 p.m. officers responded to a report of a robbery at the Family Dollar Store on CY Avenue where an unknown male suspect entered the store, showed a firearm to the clerk and demanded cash from the register.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Smith RV Seeking Community’s Help in Locating Hit and Run Suspect Who Crashed Into Fence and Trailer

Smith RV in Casper is asking for the community's help in locating the driver of a vehicle who allegedly drove through their fence and crashed into a travel trailer. That's according to a post from Cassidy Fitzpatrick with Smith RV, who wrote that the company is attempting to track down the guilty party who participated in a Hit and Run near the company's Sales Lot.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

A Year in Review: Casper Fire-EMS Release Numbers for 2022

According to a recent infographic released by the Casper Fire-EMS public information officer, the agency receives an average of 24 calls for service every 24 hours, 365 days a year. They received 8,809 total calls for service in 2022, an increase of 449 calls from 2021. There were 168 total...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Arizona Person Dies in Crash West of Casper

An Arizona resident died in a two-vehicle collision west of Casper on Wednesday, according to the crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol on Friday. The accident occurred at 5:37 p.m. on U.S. Highway 20/26/87 at mile post 42, which is between Natrona and Waltman. The unidentified Arizona resident was...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

10 Perfectly Acceptable Excuses For Being Late In Wyoming

If there's one thing I hate, it's being late for something. As a matter of fact, if I'm not 5 minutes early, I consider that being late. I think I get that trait from my Grandpa, you knew you had to be ready to go when he was ready or else you were getting left behind. Is his book of reasoning, there is no good reason to be late. The older I get, the more and more I understand. If you were the cause of him not being on-time, you'd know it.
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Casper: Can We Be More Patient When Parallel Parking Downtown

Driving and traffic in Casper is leaps and bounds better than it is in the bigger cities (like Denver, for instance), but we still manage to have a few local issues. Number one on my list, is drivers not being patient enough to wait for other drivers to parallel park. While this isn't a major problem (because we don't have too many areas where you actually need to parallel park), the few places where you do, it becomes a serious issue.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Why Is This Mysterious Jet Parked In Casper Wyoming

This airplane was parked at the Casper/Natrona County airport over the weekend. It's rather unusual when you look at the details. If you look closer at the airplane you'll notice some modifications. The first of this airplane model rolled off the line in the 1960's. They are no longer being...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Woman Crowned Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming 2023

"Just because you're a mom with a disability doesn't mean you can't continue with day-to-day life." There was only one contestant for the Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming program, but the room was full of supporters. Teka Perry was crowned today as the new Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming. During the public interview one...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

‘Nothing the City Can Do to Help’ High Gas Bills, New Fees

During Tuesday's Casper City Council meeting, Mayor Bruce Knell discussed what as become an ongoing situation related to high gas bill prices. According to Knell, he's been bombarded with phone calls and messages regarding high gas bills from Black Hills Energy. "I've gotten a minimum of 50 phone calls concerning...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Here’s How To Help Impact Wyoming’s Low Mule Deer Population

Conservation groups like the Mule Deer Foundation are the backbone to keeping Wyoming's hunting, fishing and outdoor life to improve. Over the last couple years, the Wyoming chapter of the Mule Deer Foundation has played a major part in fencing projects, migration studies, improving habitat, and helping fund other projects along the way.
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

