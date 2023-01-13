It's been over 10 years since Channing Tatum starred in G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra so it would be understandable if you'd forgotten about that. No one would make fun of you either for not remembering that Tatum returned for G.I. Joe: Retaliation and almost immediately died in the film's opening scene. Tatum took on the role of "Duke" in the film, a key character from the larger GI Joe franchise, but he's very publicaly spoken about how he was very unhappy with the original movie. In a new interview, wherein Vanity Fair had him take a lie detector test, Tatum was asked directly if he asked to be killed off in the first scene of the sequel. He had a one word answer.

18 HOURS AGO