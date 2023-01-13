ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This week on Reddit: Users discuss what things in society get more hate than they should

By Margaret Darby
 4 days ago
This June 29, 2020 file photo shows the Reddit logo on a mobile device in New York. | Tali Arbel, Associated Press

No time to check your Reddit feed? Here’s the top discussion from this week.

This week on Reddit, users chatted about what things get too much hate in our society. Here are some thoughts users shared on what they believe gets hated on more than it deserves.

The question: “What gets more hate than it should?” Reddit user u/StoneCT asked.

What gets more hate than it should? from AskReddit

Reactions: The question received thousands of reactions from Reddit users, who shared the things they believe society hates on too much.

  • “Crows.”
  • “Pineapple on pizza. I think it tastes amazing!”
  • “Bandwagon hating on something in general is a huge problem. I try to make a point to have a full explanation of why I dislike something before I go hating on it. Also, I am open to debate said dislike.”
  • “That one spoon in your kitchen you hate for no reason.”
  • “Dark chocolate.”
  • “Single women who have cats.”
  • “Being single. Everybody acts like it’s the worst thing in the world but if you’re content with being on your own it’s really not.”
  • “Taking the bus — it’s pretty chill.”
  • “Rainy days.”
  • “The word moist. People love to jump on the bandwagon of hating it.”

Most popular comment: One comment that received a lot of buzz was, “Anything that school age, especially middle school and below, kids are into. Yes, it’s a fad, yes it will die out, yes it’s probably something stupid. Whether it’s a toy, a phrase, a show, a band, it doesn’t matter. They’re at a formative age in their lives when they’re just starting to figure out who they are.”

Here’s how Reddit users responded to the comment , which was made by Aaaisiqo.

  • “Yep, experienced that myself. Not matter what I was interested in someone was either belittling me for liking it or made fun of me. That caused me to not share the things I like and am interested out of fear.”
  • “Got 2 teen kids. I hold back on the criticism most the time and encourage when I can. But you just have to let it play out.”
  • “When I was in the 3rd grade I liked The Power Rangers and I remember older people saying how stupid it was and it made me feel stupid for liking it.”

ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

